राहत:एयरलाइन कंपनियों के लिए आदेश; अब 24 फरवरी तक 60% यात्रियों की क्षमता के साथ भर सकेंगी उड़ानें

नई दिल्ली19 मिनट पहले
  • पहले यह आदेश 24 नवंबर तक लागू किया गया था। अब इसे तीन महीने और बढ़ा दिया गया है
  • शुरुआत में कंपनियों को क्षमता का अधिकतम 33 प्रतिशत उपयोग करने की ही अनुमति दी गई थी

इंडियन एयरलाइन कंपनियां कोविड-19 महामारी से पहले की अपनी क्षमता के 60 फीसदी यात्रियों के साथ उड़ान भर सकती हैं। कोविड-19 महामारी को देखते हुए यह आदेश 24 फरवरी 2021 तक लागू रहेगा। पहले यह आदेश 24 नवंबर तक लागू किया गया था। अब इसे तीन महीने और बढ़ा दिया गया है।

मंत्रालय ने 29 अक्टूबर को आदेश जारी कर अपने दो सितंबर के आदेश को स्पष्ट करते हुए कहा है कि यह 24 फरवरी, 2021 को रात 11 बजकर 59 मिनट तक या फिर अगला आदेश आने तक प्रभावी रहेगा।

शुरूआत में केवल 33 प्रतिशत यात्री क्षमता

बता दें कि महामारी के चलते लागू लॉकडाउन के कारण दो महीने बंद रहने के बाद 25 मई से ही घरेलू उड़ानें शुरू कर दी गई थी। लेकिन शुरुआत में कंपनियों को क्षमता का अधिकतम 33 प्रतिशत उपयोग करने की ही अनुमति दी गई थी।

इन रूटों पर बढ़ी फ्रीक्वेंसी

दिल्‍ली-रांची, मुंबई-हैदराबाद,हैदराबाद-विशाखापट्नम, दिल्‍ली-कोयम्बटूर, मुंबई-भोपाल, मुंबई-कोलकाता, दिल्‍ली-इंदौर, बेंगलुरु-चंडीगढ़, दिल्‍ली-तिरुपति, मुंबई-राजकोट, मुंबई-कोचीन रूट्स पर फ्रीक्वेंसी बढ़ी है। नवंबर में रोजाना करीब 2 लाख लोग हवाई यात्रा कर रहे हैं।

