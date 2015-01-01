पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:एसबीआई जनरल इंश्योरेंस ने की इंटरसिटी रेलयात्री के साथ भागीदारी; बस यात्रियों को मिलेगी डोमेस्टिक ट्रैवल इंश्योरेंस की सुविधा

नई दिल्ली7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जनरल इंश्योरेंस कंपनी एसबीआई जनरल इंश्योरेंस ने इंटरसिटी रेलयात्री के साथ भागीदारी कर ली है। इसका मकसद ट्रैवल करने का विकल्प चुनने वाले ग्राहकों को डोमेस्टिक ट्रैवल इंश्योरेंस उपलब्ध कराना है। यह भागीदारी घरेलू बसयात्रियों को यात्रा के टिकट के साथ 5 लाख रुपए की कीमत का पूरक यात्रा कवर प्राप्त करने में सक्षम बनाएगी। इसके तहत एसबीआई जनरल इंश्योरेंस कई प्रकार के कवर प्रदान करेगी, जिनमें दुर्घटनावश हुई मृत्यु, स्थायी स्वरूप की पूर्ण विकलांगता तथा चिकित्सा का खर्च आदि शामिल है।

एसबीआई जनरल इंश्योरेंस के मुख्य व्यवसाय अधिकारी अमर जोशी ने कहा कि आज अर्थव्यवस्था के हर पहलू और हर सेगमेंट पर डिजिटलीकरण का प्रभाव पड़ रहा है। घरेलू यात्रा बुकिंग में भी इसकी पैठ देखी जा रही है। हर तरह की यात्रा को सुरक्षित बनाना महत्वपूर्ण होता है और यात्रा की बुकिंग करते समय ही इंश्योरेंस को जोड़ देना एक पूर्ण और सुरक्षित ट्रैवल पैकेज सुनिश्चित करता है। एसबीआई जनरल में हमारा मानना है कि यह भागीदारी भारत में इंश्योरेंस की पैठ बढ़ाने तथा ग्राहकों को एक सुरक्षित यात्रा का अनुभव प्रदान करने में मददगार सिद्ध होगी।

इंटरसिटी रेलयात्री के सीईओ मनीष राठी ने बताया कि हमारे लिए अपने यात्रियों की सुरक्षा हमेशा सर्वोपरि रही है और रहेगी। एसबीआई जनरल का इंश्योरेंस समाधान एक सुरक्षित, सुविधाजनक और भरोसेमंद यात्रा का अनुभव प्रदान करने की हमारी प्रतिबद्धता से मेल खाता है, साथ ही यह व्यापक समाधान तैयार करने वाली हमारी अन्य पहलुओं का पूरक है। इस भागीदारी के तहत हमने यात्री के लिए यात्रा प्रीमियम शुल्क माफ कर दिया है, जिसका अर्थ यह है कि हर इंटरसिटी स्मार्ट बस यात्री को बस के टिकट के साथ अतिरिक्त यात्रा बीमा कवर मिलता है।

