पर्सनल फाइनेंस:पर्सनल एक्सीडेंट कवर- एक रुपए प्रतिदिन का प्रीमियम और तुरंत क्लेम भी मिलना शुरू हो जाता है

मुंबई8 मिनट पहले
पर्सनल एक्सीडेंट बीमा कवर कभी भी आपको अचानक आन पड़े भारी-भरकम खर्चों से बचाता है
  • कोई घातक या गंभीर चोट के गंभीर वित्तीय परिणाम भी हो सकते हैं। इसलिए आपको ऐसे बीमा कवर जरूरी हैं
  • यह सोचना बहुत आसान है कि मेरे साथ कभी कुछ नहीं होगा, लेकिन दुर्घटना और चोट कभी भी लग सकती है

यह सोचना बहुत आसान है कि मेरे साथ कभी कुछ नहीं होगा, लेकिन दुर्घटना और चोट कभी भी लग सकती है। इसका दूरगामी प्रभाव भी आपके ऊपर पड़ सकता है। इसलिए यह सोचना जरूरी है कि अगर आपके साथ कोई गंभीर दुर्घटना घटी तो आपके और आपके परिवार के सदस्यों का क्या होगा। चूंकि कोई घातक या गंभीर चोट के गंभीर वित्तीय परिणाम भी हो सकते हैं। इसलिए यह सलाह दी जाती है कि ऐसी किसी भी स्थिति से बचने के लिए एक उपयुक्त व्यक्तिगत दुर्घटना कवर होना आवश्यक है।

यह कवर जरूरी क्यों

व्यक्तिगत दुर्घटना कवर एक बेनिफिट पॉलिसी है जो आपको दुर्घटना के कारण मृत्यु या विकलांगता के जोखिम के खिलाफ कवर करती है। किसी दुर्घटना से पूरी तरह से या आंशिक रूप से विकलांगता हो सकती है। इससे आपके परिवार के सदस्यों की वित्तीय स्थिरता में बाधा आ सकती है। ऐसी स्थिति में जीवन बीमा पॉलिसी कवरेज प्रदान नहीं करती है। एक स्वास्थ्य बीमा पॉलिसी केवल अस्पताल में भर्ती होने वाले खर्चों को कवर करती है।

दुर्घटना पॉलिसी आपको सुरक्षित रखती है

एक व्यक्तिगत दुर्घटना पॉलिसी आपको ऐसी किसी अचानक आने वाली स्थितियों के मामले में सुरक्षित रखती है। यह पॉलिसी काफी सस्ती है। 15 लाख रुपए का कवर आपको प्रति दिन एक रुपए के प्रीमियम पर मिल सकता है। यह वार्षिक आधार पर उपलब्ध है। हर वर्ष इसे रिन्यू करने की आवश्यकता होती है। इसके अलावा बिना किसी प्रतीक्षा अवधि के इसका कवरेज पहले ही दिन से शुरू हो जाता है।

तो यह वास्तव में क्या कवर करता है

यदि किसी दुर्घटना के कारण विकलांगता या मृत्यु हो जाती है तो ऐसी स्थिति में एक व्यक्तिगत दुर्घटना (पर्सनल एक्सीडेंट) कवर आपको और आपके परिवार के सदस्यों को वित्तीय मदद प्रदान करता है। यहां ज्यादा चोट से कोई मतलब नहीं होता। सड़क दुर्घटना या साइकिल से गिरने और हाथ तोड़ने या फुटबॉल खेलते समय पैर में फ्रैक्चरिंग जैसी छोटी-बड़ी दुर्घटनाओं के खर्च को इस पॉलिसी के तहत कवर किया जाता है।

कवरेज सबसे महत्वपूर्ण है

आकस्मिक मृत्यु और पूरी तरह से विकलांगता (कोमा या पक्षाघात के रूप में) जैसी स्थिति के लिए यह कवरेज सबसे महत्वपूर्ण हैं। आपको अस्थायी विकलांगता की संभावना को अनदेखा बिलकुल नहीं करना चाहिए, जो आपकी नियमित आय में सेंध लगा सकता है। कम कीमत पर इन बुनियादी कवर्स का चयन करना एक बुद्धिमानी भरा वित्तीय निवेश है जो अपने परिवार को बाद में आ सकने वाले संकटों से बचाने के लिए होता है।

वर्ल्ड वाइड कवरेज के साथ आती हैं पॉलिसी

व्यक्तिगत दुर्घटना पॉलिसीज वर्ल्ड वाइड कवरेज के साथ आती हैं। इसमें मौत के साथ-साथ टोटल परमानेंट विकलांगता, स्थाई आंशिक विकलांगता, एडवेंचर स्पोर्ट्स बेनिफिट, चिल्ड्रेन्स एजुकेशन बेनिफिट, फ्रैक्चर केयर, ईएमआई भुगतान और लोन प्रोटेक्टर कवर आदि शामिल हैं।

पॉलिसी की अनुकूलन (customization) विशेषताएं

इन पॉलिसीज में लिखे गए कवरेज किसी ग्राहक को उस कवरेज को चुनने के लिए मजबूत बनाता है जिसे वे अपने लिए सबसे अधिक अनूकुल पाते हैं। उदाहरण के लिए यदि आप एक खेल में भाग लेने वाले खिलाड़ी हैं, तो आप हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस बेस कवर के अतिरिक्त इस कवर का लाभ उठा सके हैं। या यदि आपके पास भुगतान करने के लिए ईएमआई है, और खुदा न खास्ता आपकी मृत्यु हो जाती है या स्थाई रूप से विकलांग हो जाते हैं तो आप कर्ज रक्षा विस्तार (loan protector extension) ले सकते हैं।

परिवार को वित्तीय मदद करता है बीमा

एक व्यक्तिगत दुर्घटना बीमा कवर आपके और आपके परिवार की वित्तीय स्थिति की रक्षा के लिए अत्यंत ही आवश्यक है। कोई भी अनहोनी दुर्घटना घट सकती है। ऐसे अचानक समय में वित्तीय प्लानिंग न केवल आपको दुखों से बेहतर सामना करने में मदद करती है, बल्कि जैसे ही आप ठीक होते हैं, आपको सामान्य और गरिमामयी जीवन जीने का रास्ता देता है।

