फिर महंगा हुआ पेट्रोल-डीजल:दिल्ली और मुंबई में पेट्रोल की कीमतें उच्चतम स्तर पर पहुंची, HPCL ने कहा- टैक्स कम होने पर ही कीमतें घटेंगी

नई दिल्ली39 मिनट पहले
  • दिल्ली में पेट्रोल की कीमत 86.95 रुपए प्रति लीटर तक पहुंच गई है
  • मुंबई में पेट्रोल की कीमत 93.49 रुपए प्रति लीटर तक पहुंच गई है

पेट्रोल और डीजल की बढ़ती कीमतों से आम आदमी को राहत नहीं मिलने वाली। सरकारी तेल कंपनियों ने लगातार दूसरे दिन इनकी कीमत में बढ़ोतरी की है। पेट्रोल 30 पैसे तक और डीजल 32 पैसे तक महंगा हो गया है। देश की राजधानी दिल्ली और आर्थिक राजधानी मुंबई में तो इनकी कीमतें उच्चतम स्तर पर पहुंच गई हैं।

देश का 4 प्रमुख महानगरों में नई कीमतें

शहरपेट्रोलडीजल
दिल्ली86.95 रुपए77.13 रुपए
मुंबई93.49 रुपए83.99 रुपए
कोलकाता88.30 रुपए80.71 रुपए
चेन्नई89.39 रुपए82.33 रुपए

तेल प्रोडक्शन में कमी के चलते बढ़ रही कीमतें
हिंदुस्तान पेट्रोलियम कॉरपोरेशन लिमिटेड (HPCL) के हेड, मुकेश कुमार सुराणा ने कहा कि पिछले 2-3 दिनों में अंतर्राष्ट्रीय तेल की कीमतों में अचानक 59 डॉलर प्रति बैरल तक की वृद्धि हुई है। इसकी बड़ी वजह ये है कि साऊदी ने तेल की मांग और आपूर्ति के साथ प्रोडक्शन में कटौती की है।

सुराणा ने कहा कि रिटेल प्राइस केंद्र और राज्य सरकार के टैक्स के बाद तय होती है। देश के सिर्फ 25% से 30% रिटेल पंप की कीमतें इंटरनेशनल बेंचमार्क लागत पर निर्भर हैं। बाकी कीमतें केंद्र और राज्य सरकार के टैक्स से तय होती हैं। ऐसे में हमारे पास ग्राहकों के लिए कोई विकल्प नहीं रह जाता। सरकार टैक्स घटाती है तो कीमतें भी कम हो सकती हैं।

टैक्स के बाद पेट्रोल हो जाता है 3 गुना महंगा
इसको समझने के लिए पहले ये समझना जरूरी है कि कच्चे तेल से पेट्रोल-डीजल पंप तक कैसे पहुंचता है। पहले कच्चा तेल बाहर से आता है। वो रिफायनरी में जाता है, जहां से पेट्रोल और डीजल निकाला जाता है। इसके बाद ये तेल कंपनियों के पास जाता है। तेल कंपनियां अपना मुनाफा बनाती हैं और पेट्रोल पंप तक पहुंचाती हैं।

पेट्रोल पंप पर आने के बाद पेट्रोल पंप का मालिक अपना कमीशन जोड़ता है। ये कमीशन तेल कंपनियां ही तय करती हैं। उसके बाद केंद्र और राज्य सरकार की तरफ से जो टैक्स तय होता है, वो जोड़ा जाता है। उसके बाद सारा कमीशन, टैक्स जोड़ने के बाद पेट्रोल और डीजल हम तक आता है।

