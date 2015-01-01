पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लगातार तीसरे दिन बढ़ी कीमत:81.46 रु. प्रति लीटर हुआ पेट्रोल, डीजल की कीमत 71 रु. प्रति लीटर के पार

नई दिल्ली21 मिनट पहले
पेट्रोल की कीमतें 22 नवंबर से स्थिर थीं, जबकि डीजल की कीमतों में 2 अक्टूबर के बाद से कोई बदलाव नहीं हुआ था
  • 3 दिन में पेट्रोल 40 पैसा और डीजल 61 पैसा महंगा हुआ
  • रोजाना आधार पर कीमतों में बदलाव करती हैं तेल कंपनियां

सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र की तेल कंपनियों ने पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतों में लगातार तीसरे दिन बढ़ोतरी की है। रविवार को पेट्रोल की कीमत में 8 पैसा और डीजल की कीमत में 19 पैसा प्रति लीटर की बढ़ोतरी की गई। इस बढ़ोतरी के बाद राजधानी दिल्ली में पेट्रोल की कीमत बढ़कर 81.46 रुपए प्रति लीटर और डीजल की कीमत 71 रुपए के पार पहुंचते हुए 71.07 रुपए प्रति लीटर हो गई हैं।

20 नवंबर से शुरू हुई है कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी

तेल कंपनियों ने पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतों में शुक्रवार 20 नवंबर से बढ़ोतरी शुरू की है। इन तीन दिनों में पेट्रोल 40 पैसा और डीजल 61 पैसा प्रति लीटर महंगा हुआ है। पेट्रोल की कीमतें 22 नवंबर से स्थिर थीं, जबकि डीजल की कीमतों में 2 अक्टूबर के बाद से कोई बदलाव नहीं हुआ था। सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र की तेल कंपनी इंडियन ऑयल कॉरपोरेशन लिमिटेड, भारत पेट्रोलियम कॉरपोरेशन लिमिटेड और हिन्दुस्तान पेट्रोलियम कॉरपोरेशन लिमिटेड रोजाना आधार पर पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतों में बदलाव करती हैं। यह बदलाव बेंचमार्क अंतरराष्ट्रीय तेल प्राइस और फॉरेन एक्सचेंज रेट के आधार पर होता है।

देश के अन्य शहरों में पेट्रोल-डीजल का भाव

शहरपेट्रोलडीजल
कोलकाता83.0374.64
मुंबई88.1677.54
चेन्नई84.5376.54
गुरुग्राम79.7171.70
नोएडा82.0471.67
बेंगलुरु84.1875.34
भुवनेश्वर82.2277.55
चंडीगढ़78.4370.82
हैदराबाद84.7377.56
जयपुर89.0980.35

नोट: कीमत रुपए प्रति लीटर में है।

लगातार बढ़ रही है तेल की मांग

ज्यादा खपत वाले बाजारों में तेल की मांग बढ़ रही है और इन्वेंट्री लेवल कम हो रहा है। ब्रेंट क्रूड की कीमत 44 डॉलर प्रति बैरल तक हाल में जा चुकी थीं। जबकि अमेरिकी डब्ल्यूटीआई क्रूड भी 42 डॉलर प्रति बैरल पहुंच गया था। हालांकि, दोनों की कीमतें इस महीने की शुरुआत से अभी तक स्थिर हैं। अक्टूबर में यह 40 डॉलर के करीब थीं।

