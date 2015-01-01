पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दो महीने बाद कीमतें आज फिर बढ़ीं:पेट्रोल की कीमत में 17 पैसा और डीजल की कीमत में 22 पैसा प्रति लीटर की बढ़त

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ब्रेंड क्रूड की कीमत 44 डॉलर प्रति बैरल तक हाल में जा चुकी थीं। जबकि अमेरिकी डब्ल्यूटीआई क्रूड भी 42 डॉलर प्रति बैरल पहुंच गया था। हालांकि दोनों की कीमतें इस महीने की शुरुआत से अभी तक स्थिर हैं
  • अब दिल्ली में पेट्रोल की नई कीमत 81.23 रुपए प्रति लीटर हो गई है। पहले यह 81.06 रुपए थी
  • डीजल की नई कीमत दिल्ली में अब 70.68 रुपए प्रति लीटर हो गई है। पहले यह 70.46 रुपए थी

करीबन दो महीने बाद ऑयल मार्केटिंग कंपनियों (OMC) ने पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतों में फिर से आज बढ़ोत्तरी कर दी है। पेट्रोल की कीमत में 17 पैसा प्रति लीटर का इजाफा किया गया है। अब दिल्ली में इसकी कीमत 81.23 रुपए प्रति लीटर हो गई है। एक दिन पहले यह 81.06 रुपए पर थी। इसी तरह डीजल की रिटेल कीमत 22 पैसा बढ़कर 70.68 रुपए प्रति लीटर हो गई है।

दो महीने तक नहीं बढ़ी थी कीमतें

बता दें कि कोरोना में पिछले करीबन दो महीनों से पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतों में कोई बढ़त नहीं हुई थी। हालांकि भारत विदेशों से जो तेल इस दौरान खरीदता रहा है,उसकी कीमतों में लगातार उतार-चढ़ाव होता रहा है। पर यह बहुत ही आश्चर्यजनक है कि देश में तेल की कीमतों में 2 महीनों से कोई बलाव नहीं हुआ। दरअसल क्रूड की कीमतों में एक डॉलर का भी इजाफा होता है तो इसका सीधा असर पेट्रोल और डीजल की रिटेल कीमतों पर पड़ता है।

एक डॉलर की बढ़त से 40 पैसा का प्रति लीटर असर

क्रूड की कीमत में अगर एक डॉलर का इजाफा होता है तो पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमत में 40 पैसा प्रति लीटर का इजाफा होता है। इसका मतलब यह है कि ईंधन की कीमतें पिछले दो महीनों के आधार पर 1.20 रुपए प्रति लीटर बढ़नी चाहिए थी। हालांकि ऑयल कंपनियों ने ईंधन की कीमतों को स्थिर ही रखा है। खासकर तब जब वैश्विक स्तर पर क्रूड की कीमतें पिछले महीने कम हुई थीं। इस वजह से पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतें बढ़ाने से ऑयल कंपनियां बचती रही हैं।

अब फिर से कीमतें बढ़नी शुरू हो सकती हैं

अब ऐसा संकेत है कि रोजाना आधार पर पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतों में फिर से सुधार शुरू हो सकता है। हालांकि कीमतों में उतार-चढ़ाव अलग-अलग शहरों में अलग-अलग हो सकती हैं। मुंबई, दिल्ली, कोलकाता या कहीं भी आपको डीजल और पेट्रोल की कीमतों में थोड़ा बहुत अंतर मिल सकता है। डीजल और पेट्रोल की कीमतों में बढ़त का संकेत पहले ही मिल चुका था, क्योंकि वैश्विक ऑयल मार्केट में कोरोना की दवा आने की खबरों से तेलों की कीमतें बढ़ने का अनुमान है।

तेल की मांग बढ़ रही है

हालांकि ज्यादा खपत वाले बाजारों में तेल की मांग बढ़ रही है और इन्वेंटरी लेवल कम हो रहा है। ब्रेंड क्रूड की कीमत 44 डॉलर प्रति बैरल तक हाल में जा चुकी थीं। जबकि अमेरिकी डब्ल्यूटीआई क्रूड भी 42 डॉलर प्रति बैरल पहुंच गया था। हालांकि दोनों की कीमतें इस महीने की शुरुआत से अभी तक स्थिर हैं। अक्टूबर में यह 40 डॉलर के करीब थीं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें11 वैक्सीन अंतिम फेज के ट्रायल्स में, दो के शुरुआती रिजल्ट भी आ गए; जल्द ही मिलेगी वैक्सीन - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें