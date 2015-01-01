पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Business
  • PEVC Investment Of 8 Point 4 Billion Dollars In October More Than Double Yoy

रिकवरी के संकेत:अक्टूबर में 8.4 अरब डॉलर का हुआ PE/VC निवेश, पिछले साल के मुकाबले यह दोगुना है

नई दिल्ली6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अक्टूबर के प्राइवेट इक्विटी और वेंचवर कैपिटल निवेश में रियल्टी सेक्टर ने 3.7 अरब डॉलर के साथ किया बड़ा योगदान
  • पिछले साल अक्टूबर में कुल PE/VC निवेश 3.2 अरब डॉलर का हुआ था
  • इसी साल के सितंबर महीने में 4.4 अरब डॉलर का PE/VC हुआ था

रियल्टी सेक्टर के सौदों के बल पर अक्टूबर महीने में कुल प्राइवेट इक्विटी (PE) और वेंचर कैपिटल (VC) निवेश साल दर साल आधार पर दोगुने से भी ज्यादा हुआ। गुरुवार को जारी EY की एक ताजा रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक अक्टूबर में 8.4 अरब डॉलर का PE/VC निवेश हुआ। एक साल पहले की समान अवधि में कुल PE/VC निवेश 3.2 अरब डॉलर का और इसी साल के सितंबर महीने में यह निवेश 4.4 अरब डॉलर का हुआ था।

रियल एस्टेट सेक्टर में कमर्शियल स्पेस में 1 अरब डॉलर से ज्यादा के दो सौदे हुए, जिनसे रियल एस्टेट सेक्टर में कुल इन्फ्लो 3.7 अरब डॉलर का हुआ। इसके अलावा रिलायंस रिटेल में रिलायंस इंडस्ट्री की हिस्सेदारी बिक्री से 3.3 अरब डॉलर का निवेश हुआ। इस साल अब तक यानी इस साल के पहले 10 महीने में 37.5 अरब डॉलर का PE/VC निवेश हुआ, जो एक साल पहले की समान अवधि में हुए निवेश के मुकाबले 5 फीसदी कम है।

इस साल के PE/VC निवेश में 40% योगदान रिलायंस ग्रुप की कंपनियों में हुए निवेश का है

इस साल अब तक जो भी PE/VC निवेश हुआ, उसमें 40 फीसदी योगदान रिलायंस ग्रुप की कंपनियों में हुए निवेश का है। EY के पार्टनर विवेक सोनी ने कहा कि अगर रिलायंस ग्रुप से जुड़े निवेश का बाहर कर दिया जाए, तो इस साल अब तक हुआ PE/VC निवेश एक साल पहले की समान अवधि में हुए निवेश के मुकाबले 43 फीसदी कम है। उन्होंने कहा कि हम संकट से अब तक बाहन नहीं निकल पाए हैं। यूरोपीय देशों में नए लॉकडाउन को देखा जाए, तो ग्लोबल ग्रोथ आउटलुक को लेकर चिंता बनी हुई है।

प्राइवेट इक्विटी एक्जिट्स में कमी आई

प्राइवेट इक्विटी एक्जिट्स में कमी आई है। अक्टूबर में 28.8 करोड़ डॉलर के सिर्फ 9 एक्जिट डील हुए। ये डील मुख्यत: ओपेन मार्केट के जरिये हुए। एडलवाइस असेट मैनेजमेंट के 90 करोड़ डॉलर के फंड रेज के साथ ही भावी निवेश के लिए कुल ड्र्राय पाउडर अक्टूबर में साल-दर-साल आधार पर तीन गुना बढ़कर 1.5 अरब डॉलर पर पहुंच गया। ड्र्राय पाउडर का मतलब उस कैश रिजर्व से है, जो प्राइवेट इक्विटी फंड्स अपने हाथ में रखती है। आकर्षक अवसर हाथ लगने पर इस रिजर्व का उपयोग किया जाता है।

