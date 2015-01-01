पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुड न्यूज:दवा कंपनी फाइजर का दावा; ट्रायल में कोरोना वैक्सीन 90% से ज्यादा रहा असरदार, बिक्री के लिए जल्द मिल सकती है मंजूरी

नई दिल्ली10 मिनट पहले
  • डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने कहा- जल्द ही वैक्सीन आएगी, रिपोर्ट 90 प्रतिशत प्रभावी है। यह अच्छी खबर है।

अमेरिकी फार्मा कंपनी फाइजर ( Pfizer) और जर्मनी की बायोटेक फर्म बायोएनटेक (BioNTech) ने मिलकर कोरोना वायरस के इलाज के लिए दवा तैयार कर लिया है। फाइजर का दावा किया है कि यह वैक्सीन तीसरे चरण में 90 फीसदी से अधिक प्रभावी साबित हुई है। कंपनियों ने इसकी घोषणा सोमवार को की। बता दें कि वैक्सीन को लेकर कंपनियों के दावे के बाद डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि जल्द ही वैक्सीन आएगी। रिपोर्ट 90 प्रतिशत प्रभावी है। यह अच्छी खबर है।

इन कंपनियों ने दावा किया है कि उनकी वैक्सीन उन लोगों के इलाज में भी सफल हुई है जिनमें कोरोना के लक्षण पहले से दिखाई नहीं दे रहे थे।

फाइजर के चेयरमैन और सीईओ डॉ. अल्बर्ट बौरला ने इसे लेकर कहा कि आज का दिन मानवता और विज्ञान दोनों के लिए काफी महत्वपूर्ण है। डॉ. अल्बर्ट बोरला ने कहा कि हमारे तीसरे चरण के ट्रायल के पहले सेट में कुछ ऐसे सबूत मिलने है जिससे यह पता चलता है कि यह कोरोना वायरस को रोकने में प्रभावी है।

फाइजर के कोरोना वैक्सीन ट्रायल में 90% सफलता की घोषणा के महज 1 मिनट बाद ही गिरा सोने का भाव

अल्बर्ट ने कहा कि वैक्सीन डेवलपमेंट प्रोग्राम में यह सफलता ऐसे समय में मिली है जब पूरी दुनिया को इस वैक्सीन की जरूरत है और संक्रमण की दर नए रिकॉर्ड बना रही है। बता दें कि अगर ठीक रहा तो इन कंपनियों को इसी महीने के आखिर तक कंपनी वैक्सीन को बेचने की मंजूरी मिल सकती है।

बता दें कि इन कंपनियों ने अपने वैक्सीन का ट्रायल 94 संक्रमितों पर किया था। इनमें 90 फीसदी पर यह वैक्सीन कारगर साबित हुई है। इन संक्रमितों में कोविड-19 के कम से कम 1 लक्षण जरूर थे। यह वैक्सीन ट्रायल के ही चरण में है लेकिन उम्मीद की जा रही है कि जल्द ही दुनिया भर में इसके इस्तेमाल का रास्ता साफ हो सकता है।

