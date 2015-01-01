पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Business
  PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Farud Update: Rs 6,000 Sent To Former TRAI Chief Ram Sewak Sharma Account

TRAI के पूर्व प्रमुख शर्मा भी बन गए किसान:किसान सम्मान निधि योजना से तीन किश्तों में मिला 6 हजार रुपया

मुंबई4 मिनट पहले
  • शर्मा के SBI के खाते में साल में तीन बार प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि की किश्त पहुंची है
  • शर्मा के नाम से यह खाता इसी साल जनवरी में खोला गया है। यह 9 महीने तक एक्टिव रहा था

इस देश में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्वर्गीय राजीव गांधी की कहावत आज भी सही साबित हो रही है। किसानों या गरीबों को मिलने वाला पैसा सही तरीके से उन तक नहीं पहुंचता है। पहुंचता भी है तो रुपए में केवल 15 पैसा। ताजे मामले में टेलीकॉम रेगुलेटर TRAI के पूर्व प्रमुख आर.एस शर्मा भी किसान बन गए हैं। उनके खाते में किसान सम्मान निधी की तीन किश्तें जा चुकी हैं।

हालांकि यह मामला सामने आने के बाद शर्मा ने इसकी शिकायत बैंक को की और बैंक ने इस खाते को बंद कर दिया।

आर.एस शर्मा ने कभी रजिस्टर्ड नहीं कराया

जानकारी के मुताबिक आर.एस शर्मा ने हालांकि इसके लिए अपने आपको कभी रजिस्टर्ड नहीं कराया है। वे UIDAI (आधार) के भी पूर्व प्रमुख रह चुके हैं। उनके भारतीय स्टेट बैंक (SBI) के खाते में साल में तीन बार प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि की किश्त पहुंची है। इसके तहत कुल 6 हजार रुपए उनको मिले हैं। शर्मा के नाम से यह खाता इसी साल जनवरी में खोला गया है। यह 9 महीने तक एक्टिव रहा था। 24 सितंबर को इसे बंद कर दिया गया।

राज्य सरकार की है जिम्मेदारी

यह जानकारी सामने आने के बाद शर्मा ने कहा कि इस स्कीम में उन्होंने खुद कभी रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं कराया है। इसकी जिम्मेदारी राज्य सरकार की है कि कैसे उनके खाते में पैसा आया। राज्य सरकार ने बिना पहचान किए कैसे इसे वेरीफाइ किया है, यह भी महत्वपूर्ण है। रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, शर्मा ने कहा कि उनके बैंक खाते में 3 बार में 6 हजार रुपए आए हैं।

उत्तर प्रदेश के फिरोजाबाद में खुला खाता

शर्मा उत्तर प्रदेश के फिरोजाबाद जिले में एक किसान के तौर पर रजिस्टर्ड थे। उनका SBI अकाउंट जिसमें पैसे भेजे गए थे इसका उपयोग कृषि उपज के लिए किया जाता था। शर्मा ने कहा कि जब इस बारे में उन्हें पता चला तो उन्होंने बैंक को सूचित किया। शर्मा ने कहा कि वो पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि के रकम पाने के लिए अयोग्य हैं। क्योंकि वो इनकम टैक्स भरते हैं।

लगातार फर्जीवाड़ा हो रहा है

प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ( PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme) में फर्जीवाड़ा घटानाएं लगातार सामने आ रही हैं। हाल में महाराष्ट्र में बड़े पैमाने पर इस तरह का मामला सामने आया था। इसके बाद इन लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया है। यही नहीं, कई बार तो उन लोगों के भी खाते में पैसे पहुंच गए जो केंद्र सरकार में नौकरी करते हैँ।

इन लोगों के नाम भी खुला खाता

इससे पहले भगवान हनुमान, ISI जासूस महबूब अख्तर और एक्टर रितेश देशमुख के नाम से पीएम किसान योजना अकाउंट बनाया गया है। इनके आधार कार्ड सार्वजनिक रूप से मौजूद हैं। हुनमान के अकाउंट में 6,000, महबूब अख्तर के अकाउंट में 4,000 रुपए और रितेश देशमुख के अकाउंट में 2000 रुपए भेजे जाने का मामला सामने आया था।

