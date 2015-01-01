पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • PM Modi Meets Top 20 Investors Of The World, Said India Is The Best Place For Long Term Investment

VGIR समिट-2020:दुनिया के टॉप-20 निवेशकों से मिले पीएम मोदी, कहा- लंबे समय तक निवेश के लिए भारत है सर्वश्रेष्ठ जगह

नई दिल्ली19 मिनट पहले
  • पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि यहां डिमांड के साथ-साथ, मजबूत डेमोक्रेसी, डेमोग्रॉफी और डायवर्सिटी भी है।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गुरुवार को वर्चुअल ग्लोबल इन्वेस्टर राउंड टेबल (VGIR) को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने दुनिया भर के निवेशकों से बातचीत की। निवेशकों को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि भारत उनके निवेश के लिए सबसे सर्वश्रेष्ठ जगह है।

पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि अगर आपको विश्वसनीयता के साथ रिटर्न चाहिए, तो भारत सही जगह है। अगर आपको लोकतंत्र के साथ मांग चाहिए, तो भारत सही जगह है। अगर निरंतरता के साथ स्थिरता चाहिए, तो भारत निवेश के लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्थान है। पीएम ने कहा कि भारत में कॉर्पोरेट टैक्स न्यूनतम में से एक है।

पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि आज निवेशक उन कंपनियों की ओर बढ़ रहे हैं जिनके पास उच्च पर्यावरणीय, सामाजिक और शासन स्कोर हैं। भारत में पहले से ही ऐसे सिस्टम और कंपनियां हैं जिनकी इसमें उच्च रैंक है।

पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि यहां डिमांड के साथ-साथ, मजबूत डेमोक्रेसी, डेमोग्राफी और डायवर्सिटी भी है। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि अगर भारत की ग्रोथ रेट बढ़ती है तो इससे ग्लोबल इकॉनमी को मजबूती मिलेगी। भारत की हर उपलब्धि का विश्व पर गहरा असर होता है।

बता दें कि वर्चुअल ग्लोबल इन्वेस्टर राउंड टेबल समिट को भारत सरकार के वित्त मंत्रालय और नेशनल इन्वेस्टमेंट एंड इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर फंड ने आयोजित किया है। इसमें बड़े वैश्विक इंस्टीट्यूशनल निवेशक, भारतीय बिजनेस लीडर और भारत सरकार से सबसे बड़े फैसला लेने वाले और फाइनेंशियल मार्केट रेगुलेटर के बीच बातचीत हुई। केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री सीतारमण, वित्त राज्य मंत्री अनुराग सिंह ठाकुर, आरबीआई गवर्नर और दूसरे लोग भी इस अवसर पर मौजूद हैं।

