वीजीआईआर समिट-2020 कल:पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी कल दुनियाभर के टॉप ग्लोबल इंवेस्टर्स को करेंगे संबोधित; अंबानी से लेकर रतन टाटा तक होंगे शामिल

नई दिल्ली33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इसमें दुनियाभर के टॉप ग्लोबल इंस्टीट्यूशनल इंवेस्टर्स (GII) शामिल होंगे
  • समिट में कई निवेशक ऐसे भी होंगे जो पहली बार भारत सरकार के साथ जुड़ेंगे

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी कल यानी गुरुवार (5 नवंबर) को वर्चुअल ग्लोबल इंवेस्टर राउंड टेबल समिट (VGIR Summit 2020) को संबोधित करेंगे। इसमें दुनियाभर के टॉप ग्लोबल इंस्टीट्यूशनल इंवेस्टर्स (GII) शामिल होंगे। वित्त मंत्रालय और नेशनल इंवेस्टमेंट एंड इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर फंड की ओर से आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम में दुनियाभर के दिग्गज इंस्टीट्यूशनल इनवेस्टर्स, भारतीय उद्योगपतियों समेत कई हस्तियां शामिल होंगी।

कई देशों के निवेशक भी होंगे शामिल

वीडियो कांफ्रेंस के जरिए होने वाली इस बैठक में अमेरिका, यूरोप, कनाडा जैसे देशों के 20 टॉप निवेशक कंपनियों के प्रमुख हिस्सा लेंगे। वर्चुअल ग्लोबल इंवेस्टर राउंड टेबल समिट में अमेरिका, यूरोप, कनाडा, कोरिया, जापान, मिडल ईस्ट, ऑस्ट्रेलिया और सिंगापुर के ग्लोबल इंस्टीट्यूशनल इंवेस्टर्स पीएम मोदी को सुनेंगे। इस समिट में कई निवेशक ऐसे भी होंगे जो कि पहली बार भारत सरकार के साथ जुड़ेंगे। दुनिया की प्रमुख वेल्थ फंड कंपनियों के सीईओ और सीआईओ भी कार्यक्रम में शामिल होंगे।

मुकेश अंबानी-रतन टाटा तक होंगे कार्यक्रम में शामिल

आर्थिक मामलों के सचिव तरुण बजाज बताते हैं कि इस कार्यक्रम में रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज के चेयरमैन मुकेश अंबानी, HDFC के दीपक पारेख, सन फार्मा के दिलीप सांघवी, इंफोसिस के नंदन निलेकणि, टाटा ग्रुप के रतन टाटा और उदय कोटक जैसे दिग्गज उद्योगपति शामिल होंगे और अपना अनुभव साझा करेंगे। साथ ही 6 ट्रिलियन डॉलर का प्रबंधन करने वाले दुनिया के बड़े पेंशन और सॉवरेन वेल्थ फंडों के 20 प्रतिनिधि भी कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेंगे। इसके अलावा केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण, वित्त राज्यमंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर और रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के गवर्नर शक्ति कांत दास भी इस कार्यक्रम में शिरकत करेंगे।

भारत में निवेश करने को लेकर होगी चर्चा

इस समिट में भारतीय अर्थव्यस्था के बढ़ते कदम और निवेश के लिए बेहतर माहौल पर ही होगा। इस दौरान पीएम मोदी जानकारी दे सकते हैं कि वैश्विक और घरेलू निवेशकों के लिए भारत क्यों पहली पसंद होना चाहिए। पीएम मोदी बता सकते हैं कि पिछले 6 साल में भारत सरकार ने क्या-क्या स्ट्रक्चरल रिफॉर्म्स किए हैं। साथ ही भारतीय अर्थव्यस्था को 5 ट्रिलियन डॉलर की अर्थव्यवस्था बनाने के रोडमैप की जानकारी भी समिट में दे सकते हैं।

