आर्थिक तेजी के संकेत:सर्विस सेक्टर ने 7 महीने की गिरावट के बाद अक्टूबर में दिखाई तेजी, 49.8 से उछलकर 54.1 पर पहुंचा PMI इंडेक्स

कर्मचारियों में कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण का गहरा डर बैठ गया है और कंपनियों को काम करने वाले लोग नहीं मिल रहे हैं
  • फरवरी के बाद पहली बार PMI इंडेक्स 50 से ऊपर आया है
  • इंडेक्स 50 से ऊपर रहे, तो कारोबारी क्षेत्र में तेजी का पता चलता है
  • समूचे प्राइवेट सेक्टर के कंपोजिट इंडेक्स में करीब 9 साल की सबसे बड़ी तेजी

देश का सर्विस सेक्टर लगातार महीने की गिरावट से उबर गया। बुधवार को जारी एक मासिक सर्वेक्षण के मुताबिक बाजार के बेहतर माहौल और कोरोनावायरस से जुड़ी पाबंदियों में ढिलाई के बाद अक्टूबर में सर्विसे सेक्टर में तेजी दर्ज की गई। इंडिया सर्विसेज बिजनेस एक्टिविटी इंडेक्स अक्टूबर में उछलकर 54.1 पर पहुंच गया, जो सितंबर में 49.8 पर था।

फरवरी के बाद पहली बार इंडेक्स 50 से ऊपर आया है। IHS मार्किट इंडिया सर्विसेज पर्चेजिंग मैनेजर्स इंडेक्स (PMI) के मुताबिक इंडेक्स जब 50 से ऊपर रहता है, तो इसका मतलब यह होता है कि संबंधित कारोबारी सेक्टर में तेजी आई है। इसी तरह से इंडेक्स के 50 से नीचे रहने का मतलब संबंधित कारोबारी सेक्टर में गिरावट होता है। इंडेक्स 50 पर रहे, तो मतलब यह होता है कि सेक्टर में कोई बदलाव नहीं हुआ।

मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग उद्योग में अगस्त में रिकवरी शुरू हो गई थी

IHS मार्किट की इकॉनोमिक एसोसिएट डायरेक्टर पॉलियाना डि लीमा ने कहा कि मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग उद्योग में तो अगस्त में रिकवरी शुरू हो गई थी, लेकिन सर्विस सेक्टर में अब जाके तेजी आई है। सर्विस सेक्टर की कंपनियों ने नए ठेकों और कारोबारी गतिविधियों में सॉलिड एक्सपैंशन का संकेत दिया है। इसका मतलब यह है कि इस सेक्टर में मांग बढ़ी है।

रोजगार में गिरावट जारी

रोजगार में हालांकि मासिक गिरावट जारी है। बड़े पैमाने पर छंटनी हुई और इसका स्तर सितंबर की छंटनी जैसा रहा। यही नहीं, सभी उल्लिखित सब-सेक्टर्स में पेरोल का आंकड़ा घटा है। मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग और सर्विस दोनों ही सेक्टर्स की कंपनियों में कर्मचारियों की संख्या घटी है। इसके कारण प्राइवेट सेक्टर के कर्मचारियों की संख्या में लगातार 8वें महीने गिरावट आई है।

काम पर नहीं लौट रहे कर्मचारी

लीमा ने कहा कि सर्वेक्षण में भाग लेने वालों ने बताया कि जो कर्मचारी छुट्टी पर गए हैं, वे काम पर नहीं लौटे हैं। संक्रमण के डर के कारण कर्मचारियों की आपूर्ति कम चल रही है।

इनपुट कॉस्ट 8 महीने के ऊंचे स्तर पर

सर्विस सेक्टर में इनपुट कॉस्ट 8 माह के ऊंचे स्तर पर पहुंच गया है। लेकिन सर्विस प्रॉडक्ट में कीमत में हल्की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। इस बीच कोरोनावायरस का टीका मिलने की उम्मीद जगने से अगले 12 महीने के लिए बेहतर कारोबारी उम्मीद दिखाई पड़ी।

कंपोजिट PMI आउटपुट इंडेक्स 54.6 से 58 पर पहुंचा

कंपोजिट PMI आउटपुट इंडेक्स अक्टूबर में 58 पर पहुंच गया। यह सितंबर में 54.6 पर था। कंपोजिट इंडेक्स सर्विस और मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग दोनों ही सेक्टर्स का हाल बताता है। कंपोजिट इंडेक्स में बढ़ोतरी से यह पता चल रहा है कि प्राइवेट सेक्टर के उत्पादन में करीब 9 साल की सबसे तेज बढ़ोतरी हुई है।

