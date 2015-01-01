पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:पोर्श, लैंबोर्घिनी, ऑडी, फोक्सवैगन ने जैगुआर की टेक्नोलॉजी चुराई, अमेरिका में इनकी कारों के आयात पर लग सकती है रोक

नई दिल्ली6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
​​​​​​​जैगुआर लैंड रोवर ने US इंटरनेशनल ट्रेड कमिशन में शिकायत दाखिल की
  • टाटा मोटर्स की कंपनी जैगुआर लैंड रोवर ने इन ब्रांड्स पर उसकी पेटेंटेड टिरेन रिस्पांस टेक्नोलॉजी चुराने का आरोप लगाया
  • भारतीय कंपनी टाटा मोटर्स ने जून 2008 में फोर्ड से 2.3 अरब डॉलर में जैगुआर और लैंड रोवर को खरीदा था

टाटा मोटर्स की कंपनी जैगुआर लैंड रोवर ऑटोमॉटिव पीएलसी ने गुरुवार को पोर्श, लैंबोर्घिनी, ऑडी और फोक्सवैगन के खिलाफ अमेरिका में शिकायत दर्ज कराई है और अमेरिका में इन कंपनियों की SUV के आयात पर रोक लगाने की मांग की है। ब्रिटेन की कंपनी जैगुआर ने कहा है कि इन कारों में उसकी पेटेंटेड टिरेन रिस्पांस टेक्नोलॉजी का इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है, जिसके लिए जैगुआर ने अनुमति नहीं दी है। भारतीय कंपनी टाटा मोटर्स ने जून 2008 में 2.3 अरब डॉलर में फोर्ड से जैगुआर और लैंड रोवर खरीदा था।

टाटा की कंपनी जैगुआर लैंड रोवर ने US इंटरनेशनल ट्रेड कमिशन में दाखिल की गई अपनी शिकायत में कहा कि इस टेक्नोलॉजी बल पर कार कई तरह की जमीन पर चल सकती है। जैगुआर की F-पेस और लैंड रोवर डिस्कवरी कारों में यह एक प्रमुख टेक्नोलॉजी है। जैगुआर के वकील मैथ्यू मूर ने अपनी फाइलिंग में कहा कि अमेरिका में चुराई गई टेक्नोलॉजी से बने उत्पाद बेचने वाली कंपनियों से JLR अपनी और अपने अमेरिकी कारोबार की सुरक्षा चाहती है।

टेक्नोलॉजी का पेटेंट JLR को मिला हुआ है

मूर ने फाइलिंग में कहा कि ये कंपनियां JLR के द्वारा विकसित टेक्नोलॉजी का इस्तेमाल कर रही हैं। इस टेक्नोलॉजी का पेटेंट JLR को मिला हुआ है। इन कंपनियों ने JLR से इन टेक्नोलॉजी का इस्तेमाल करने के लिए अनुमति नहीं ली है।

ऑडी की Q8, Q7, Q5, A6 ऑलरोड ऑर ई-ट्रॉन कारों पर भी लग सकती है रोक

जैगुआर ने पोर्श की काइनी, लैंबोर्घिनी की यूरुस, ऑडी की Q8, Q7, Q5, A6 ऑलरोड ऑर ई-ट्रॉन कारों और VW की टिगुआर कारों के आयात पर अमेरिका में रोक लगाए जाने की मांग की है। जैगुआर ने कहा कि यदि इन SUV के आयात पर रोक लगाई जाती है, तो अमेरिकी बाजार में मांग को पूरा करने के लिए कई अन्य लक्जरी मिडसाइज SUV और कंपैक्ट क्रॉसओवर कारें उपलब्ध हैं।

इंटरनेशनल ट्रेड कमिशन के पास आयात रोकने की है ताकत

इंटरनेशनल ट्रेड कमिशन एक स्वायत्त और क्वासी जुडिशियल एजेंसी है। यह पेटेंट चोरी जैसे अनुचित ट्रेड प्रैक्टिसेज की शिकायतों की जांच करती है। यह मुआवजा का आदेश नहीं दे सकती है, लेकिन यह अमेरिका में प्रॉडक्ट के आयात पर रोक लगा सकती है।

कोर्ट की अपेक्षा तेजी से जांच करती है इंटरनेशनल ट्रेड कमिशन

अमेरिका में पेटेंट्स और ट्रेड सेक्रेट्स के मालिक इंटरनेशनल ट्रेड कमिशन को इसलिए पसंद करते हैं, क्योंकि फेडरल डिस्ट्रक्ट कोर्ट से ज्यादा तेजी से काम कर सकती है। यह एक साधारण जांच को 15-18 महीने में पूरा कर लेती है। जैगुआर ने हालांकि डेलावेयर और न्यूजर्सी के फेडरल कोर्ट्स में भी इन कंपनियों के खिलाफ पेटेंट मुकदमा दाखिल किया है।

जैगुआर ने फेडरल कोर्ट में भी पेटेंट मुकदमा दाखिल किया है

डेलावेयर और न्यूजर्सी के फेडरल कोर्ट्स में इन कंपनियों के खिलाफ दाखिल पेटेंट मुकदमे में जैगुआर ने टेक्नोलॉजी के उपयोग के एवज में मुआवजे की मांग की है। ट्रेड कमिशन की जांच शुरू होने के बाद कोर्ट में दाखिल मुकदमें अस्थायी तौर पर रोके जा सकते हैं।

