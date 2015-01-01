पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधायी सुधार:​​​​​​​बैंक्रप्सी कानून में जल्द ही प्री-पैकेज्ड IBC डील का प्रावधान किया जा सकता है, इससे NCLT पर दबाव घटेगा

नई दिल्ली3 मिनट पहले
अगले साल के शुरू में संसद का सत्र शुरू होने वाला है, इसलिए IBC कानून में संशोधन के लिए अध्यादेश लाने की जरूरत नहीं होगी, लेकिन यह विकल्प खुला हुआ है
  • IBBI की एक समिति ने प्री-पैकेज्ड रिजॉल्यूशन प्लान पर एक रिपोर्ट कंपनी मामलों के मंत्रालय में जमा की है
  • मंत्रालय इस पर विधायी प्रक्रिया शुरू करने से पहले सार्वजनिक विचार-विमर्श की प्रक्रिया शुरू करेगा

सरकार जल्द ही तनावग्रस्ट परिसंपत्तियों के लिए नया प्री-पैकेज्ड रिजॉल्यूशन प्लान ला सकती है। बैंक्रप्सी के मुद्दों से निपटने के लिए और नेशनल कंपनी लॉ ट्रिब्यूनल (NCLT) पर दबाव घटाने के लिए सरकार इस प्रस्ताव पर विचार कर रही है। सूत्रों ने कहा कि इंसॉल्वेंसी एंड बैंक्रप्सी बोर्ड ऑफ इंडिया (IBBI) की एक समिति ने इससे संबंधित एक रिपोर्ट कंपनी मामलों के मंत्रालय में जमा की है।

सूत्रों ने कहा कि प्री-पैकेज्ड डील पर सहमति बनने और प्रस्तावित बदलाव पर सभी संबंधित कानून पहलुओं की समीक्षा कर लेने के बाद इसे कैबिनेट के पास मंजूरी के लिए भेजा जाएगा। उसके बाद IBC में संशोधन के प्रस्ताव को संसद में पेश किया जाएगा। अगले साल के शुरू में संसद का सत्र शुरू होने वाला है, इसलिए इस मुद्दे पर अध्यादेश लाने की जरूरत नहीं होगी, लेकिन यह विकल्प खुला हुआ है।

प्री-पैकेज्ड रिजॉल्यूशन के तहत दो तरीके अपनाए जा सकते हैं

मंत्रालय इस पर विधायी प्रक्रिया शुरू करने से पहले सार्वजनिक विचार-विमर्श की प्रक्रिया शुरू करेगा। सूत्रों ने कहा कि रिपोर्ट में दिए गए सुझावों के तहत प्री-पैकेज्ड डील के लिए दो प्रणालियां अपनाई जा सकती हैं। एक प्रणाली यह होगी कि कर्जदाता और इंसॉल्वेंसी का सामना करने वाली कंपनी एक विशेषज्ञ एजेंसी नियुक्त करेगी। वह एजेंसी कंपनी की संपत्तियों का मूल्यांकन करेगी और तनावग्रस्त संपत्तियों के लिए सही कीमत ऑफर करने वाले निवेशक जुटाएगी।

परिचालन कर्जदाताओं को सबसे पहले भुगतान पर ध्यान

सूत्रों के मुताबिक दूसरी प्रणाली यह होगी कि कंपनी और कर्जदाता प्राइवेट डिस्कशन के जरियसे तनावग्रस्त संपत्ति का समाधान करने के लिए सबसे अच्छी कार्ययोजना निर्धारित करें। इस तरीके से रिजॉल्यूशन प्रक्रिया तय कर लेने के बाद अंतिम मंजूरी के लिए इसे NCLT के पास ले जाया जाएगा। परिचालन कर्जदाताओं के हितों की सुरक्षा के लिए इस प्रणाली के तहत सबसे पहले उनके सभी बकायों का भुगतान करना होगा।

