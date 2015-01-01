पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:जीएसटी के तहत होने वाले फर्जीवाड़े को रोकने के लिए इसे बायोमेट्रिक प्रणाली से जोड़ने की तैयारी

नई दिल्ली3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कमेटी के सुझाव के अनुसार जो रजिस्ट्रेशन के समय आधार ऑथेंटिकेशन का ऑप्शन नहीं चुनते हैं, उन्हें भरोसे वाले दो करदाताओं के सिफारिश पत्र देने पड़ सकते हैं
  • नए पंजीकरण के लिए आधार जैसी प्रक्रिया अपनाई जा सकती है
  • सरकार जीएसटी रजिस्ट्रेशन में होने वाले फर्जीवाड़े को रोकने के लिए जल्द ही सख्त कदम उठा सकती है

केंद्र और राज्य के टैक्स अधिकारियों ने फर्जी कंपनियों के इनपुट क्रेडिट टैक्स के दावों पर लगाम लगाने के लिए तुरंत फोटो और बायोमेट्रिक के इस्तेमाल से ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन का सुझाव दिया है। केंद्र सरकार जीएसटी रजिस्ट्रेशन में होने वाले फर्जीवाड़े को रोकने के लिए जल्द ही सख्त कदम उठा सकती है।

बिना आधार के रजिस्ट्रेशन करने पर करना होगा सत्यापन
जीएसटी परिषद की लॉ कमिटी ने यह सुझाव भी दिया है कि जो भी नए रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए बिना आधार के रजिस्ट्रेशन का विकल्प चुनने पर अनिवार्य रूप से भौतिक सत्यापन किया जाना चाहिए। नए पंजीकरण के लिए आधार जैसी प्रक्रिया अपनाई जा सकती है, जिसके तहत तत्काल फोटो और बायोमेट्रिक के साथ ही दस्तावेजों के सत्यापन से नए रजिस्ट्रेशन किए जा सकते हैं।

जीएसटी सेवा केंद्रों पर मिल सकती है रजिस्ट्रेशन की सुविधा
ऐसी सुविधाएं बैंकों, डाकघरों और पासपोर्ट सेवा केंद्रों (पीएसके) या आधार सेवा केंद्रों की तरह ही जीएसटी सेवा केंद्रों (जीएसके) पर प्रदान की जा सकती हैं। जीएसके पासपोर्ट सेवा केंद्रों की तरह ही काम करेगा। जीएसके पासपोर्ट सेवा केंद्रों की तर्ज पर नए रजिस्ट्रेशन की सुविधा दे सकते हैं।

रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए 60 दिनों तक का लग सकता है समय
कमेटी के सुझाव के अनुसार जो रजिस्ट्रेशन के समय आधार ऑथेंटिकेशन का ऑप्शन नहीं चुनते हैं, उन्हें भरोसे वाले दो करदाताओं के सिफारिश पत्र देने पड़ सकते हैं। रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए दिए गए दस्तावेजों के आधार पर यदि पंजीयक भरोसेमंद श्रेणी में आता है, तो उसका 7 दिनों में रजिस्ट्रेशन किया जा सकता है। यदि रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए आवेदन करने वाला भरोसेमंद श्रेणी में नहीं आता है, तो उसका रजिस्ट्रेशन कुछ शर्तों के साथ 60 दिनों में किया जाएगा।

अब तक 48 लोगों को किया गिरफ्तार
जीएसटी में लगातार हो रही धोखाधड़ी पर लगाम कसने के लिए अब तक 48 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है, जिसमें एक महिला और 3 चार्टर्ड एकाउंटेंट (सीए) भी शामिल हैं। पिछले 10 दिनों में 2,385 फर्जी संस्थाओं की पहचान करने के अलावा 648 मामले दर्ज किए हैं।

