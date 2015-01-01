पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रियल्टी सेक्टर की बड़ी डील:प्रेस्टिज ग्रुप ब्लैकस्टोन को 9,160 करोड़ रुपए में होटल, मॉल सहित बेचेगा कमर्शियल प्रोजेक्ट

मुंबई17 मिनट पहले
बंगलुरू की प्रेस्टिज ग्रुप ने ब्लैकस्टोन के साथ टर्म शीट साइन किया है। अगले महीने तक इस डील के पूरा होने की उम्मीद है। अक्टूबर में प्रेस्टिज इस्टेट्स ने नॉन बिडिंग एग्रीमेंट ब्लैकस्टोन के साथ साइन किया था
  • अमेरिका की इन्वेस्टमेंट फर्म ब्लैकस्टोन ने भारतीय रियल इस्टेट में 8 अरब डॉलर का निवेश किया है
  • प्रेस्टिज ग्रुप इस डील से मिलने वाले पैसों का उपयोग कर्ज को चुकाने और अन्य निवेश पर खर्च करेगी

रियल्टी फर्म प्रेस्टिज इस्टेट्स प्रोजेक्ट ने कहा है कि वह ब्लैकस्टोन को 9,160 करोड़ रुपए में कमर्शियल प्रोजेक्ट बेचेगी। इस कमर्शियल प्रोजेक्ट में बड़ी ऑफिस, रिटेल और होटल प्रॉपर्टीज शामिल हैं। यह जानकारी रेगुलेटरी फाइलिंग में दी गई है।

ग्लोबल इन्वेस्टमेंट फर्म है ब्लैकस्टोन

बता दें कि ब्लैकस्टोन ग्लोबल इन्वेस्टमेंट फर्म है। बंगलुरू की प्रेस्टिज ग्रुप ने इस संबंध में ब्लैकस्टोन के साथ टर्म शीट साइन किया है। अगले महीने तक इस डील के पूरा होने की उम्मीद है। अक्टूबर में प्रेस्टिज इस्टेट्स ने नॉन बिडिंग एग्रीमेंट ब्लैकस्टोन के साथ साइन किया था। इसके तहत तमाम कमर्शियल ऑफिसेस, रिटेल, माल मैनेजमेंट और अन्य प्रॉपर्टी को बेचना था।

टर्म शीट पूरा हो गया है

रेगुलेटरी फाइलिंग में प्रेस्टिज ने कहा कि कंपनी ने इस संबंध में सोमवार को टर्म शीट को पूरा किया है। इसका इंटरप्राइज वैल्यू 9,160 करोड़ रुपए है। जानकारी के मुताबिक प्रेस्टिज ग्रुप के प्रमोटर्स ने सोलर पार्क को अलग से बेचा है। इसकी कीमत 800 से 900 करोड़ रुपए है। इसे मिलाने पर कुल डील साइज 10 हजार करोड़ रुपए के करीब हो गई है।

6 कंपनियों में 100 पर्सेंट हिस्सेदारी बिकेगी

प्रेस्टिज ग्रुप ने इस डील के तहत बेची जाने वाली प्रॉपर्टी की एक लिस्ट भी रेगुलेटरी फाइलिंग में दी है। इसमें 6 कंपनियों में 100 पर्सेंट होल्डिंग कंपनी बेच रही है। जबकि 9 कंपनियों में 85 से 87 पर्सेंट होल्डिंग बेचेगी। 4 कंपनियों में 50 पर्सेंट राइट्स कंपनी अपने पास रखेगी। इसमें कुछ प्रोजेक्ट अभी पूरा नहीं हुए हैं।

2.1 करोड़ वर्ग फुट है साइज

ब्लैकस्टोन जो प्रोजेक्ट ले रही है उसका कुल असेट पोर्टफोलियो का साइज 2.1 करोड़ वर्ग फुट है। इसमें कुछ प्रोजेक्ट पूरे हो चुके हैं तो कुछ आधे हैं। इससे पहले इस डील के बारे में अनुमान था कि यह 12 हजार करोड़ रुपए की डील हो सकती है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक प्रेस्टिज ग्रुप ने यह फैसला किया है कि वह तीन-चार प्रॉपर्टी को नहीं बेचेगी। क्योंकि इनका वैल्यूएशन काफी कम है। साथ ही जिस होटल और मॉल की डील हो गई है उसमें भी इसने कुछ हिस्सा अपने पास रखा है।

दिसंबर तक पूरी होगी डील

डील के बारे में अनुमान है कि यह दिसंबर के पहले पखवाड़े तक पूरी हो जाएगी। क्योंकि इससे पहले कंपनी को तमाम रेगुलेटरी मंजूरी लेनी होगी जिसमें भारतीय प्रतिस्पर्धा आयोग (CCI) भी है। यह डील प्राइमरी इन्वेस्टमेंट, सेकंडरी इन्वेस्टमेंट, बिजनेस ट्रासंफर, असेट ट्रांसफर, ज्वाइंट वेंचर्स और डिमर्जर जैसे कंबिनेशन के साथ पूरी होगी। प्रेस्टिज ग्रुप इस डील से मिलने वाले पैसों का उपयोग कर्ज को चुकाने और भविष्य की विस्तार योजनाओं पर खर्च करने पर करेगी।

अमेरिका की ब्लैकस्टोन ने भारतीय रियल इस्टेट में 8 अरब डॉलर का निवेश किया है।

