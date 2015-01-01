पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ईज ऑफ डूइंग बिजनेस:ट्रांसमिशन प्रोजेक्ट में प्राइवेट सेक्टर की बढ़ेगी भागीदारी, अब निवेशक एक साल बाद ही परियोजना से बाहर निकल सकेंगे

नई दिल्ली35 मिनट पहले
पहले के नियमों के मुताबिक निवेशक को प्रोजेक्ट से पूरी तरह से बाहर निकलने के लिए कम से कम 2 से 5 साल तक इंतजार करना पड़ता था
  • केंद्र सरकार ने ट्र्रांसमिशन प्रोजेक्ट्स के लिए इक्विटी लॉक-इन अवधि को 2 साल से घटाकर 1 साल कर दिया
  • SPV में चुने गए बिडर का शेयरहोल्डिंग कमर्शियल ऑपरेशन डेट से लेकर 1 साल तक 51 फीसदी से कम नहीं होना चाहिए

ट्र्रांसमिशन सेक्टर में प्राइवेट सेक्टर की भागीदारी बढ़ाने के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने नियम कुछ ढीले किए हैं। सरकार ने प्रोजेक्ट का कमर्शियल ऑपरेशन शुरू होने के 1 साल बाद ही निवेशकों को सेकेंडरी मार्केट में अपनी समूची हिस्सेदारी बेचकर प्रोजेक्ट से बाहर निकलने की अनुमति दे दी है। केंद्रीय बिजली मंत्रालय ने इंटर स्टेट ट्र्रांसमिशन नेटवर्क के लिए ट्रांसमिशन सर्विस प्रोवाइडर्स के चुनाव के लिए स्टैंडर्ड बिडिंग डॉक्यूमेंट में सुधार किया है।

इस सुधार के तहत जीते हुए प्रोजेक्ट का कमर्शियल ऑपरेशन शुरू होने के बाद सिर्फ 1 साल के लिए ही स्पेशल पर्पस व्हीकल (SPV) में किसी निवेशक की शेयर हिस्सेदारी लॉक रहेगी। पहले लॉक-इन की अवधि दो साल थी। संशोधन के तहत SPV में चुने गए बिडर का कुल शेयरहोल्डिंग प्रोजेक्ट्स के कमर्शियल ऑपरेशन डेट (COD) से लेकर 1 साल तक 51 फीसदी से कम नहीं होना चाहिए।

पहले 2 साल तक कम से कम 51% और 3 साल तक कम से कम 26% रखने का नियम था

पहले कमिशनिंग डेट से लेकर दो साल तक SPV में चुने गए बिडर की हिस्सेदारी कम से कम 51 फीसदी रखने का नियम था। इसी तरह से 3 साल तक यह हिस्सेदारी कम से कम 26 फीसदी रखनी होती थी। पहले के नियमों के मुताबिक निवेशक को प्रोजेक्ट से पूरी तरह से बाहर निकलने के लिए कम से कम 2 से 5 साल तक इंतजार करना पड़ता था।

बिजली मंत्रालय ने ट्रांसमिशन प्रोजेक्ट्स के लिए कंसोर्टियम नियमों में भी ढील दे दी

बिजली मंत्रालय ने ट्रांसमिशन प्रोजेक्ट्स के लिए कंसोर्टियम नियमों में भी ढील दे दी। अब कंसोर्टियम के लीड मेंबर को छोड़कर अन्य कोई भी मेंबर कभी अपनी हिस्सेदारी बेच सकता है, बशर्ते बचे हुए मेंबर्स न्यूनतम शेयर बनाए हुए रखें। पहले के नियम के तहत कंसोर्टियम का कोई भी सदस्य अपनी हिस्सेदारी कभी भी बेच सकता था, बशर्ते लीड मेंबर सहित बाकी सभी मेंबर पहले दो साल तक प्रोजेक्ट में कम से कम 51 फीसदी और तीसरे साल कम से कम 26 फीसदी हिस्सेदारी बनाए रखें।

