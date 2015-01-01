पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Private Train Operations: L&T, GMR, Welspun To Participate In RFP Stage For 12 Clusters

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्राइवेट ट्रेन ऑपरेशन:दूसरे चरण के लिए 16 कंपनियों के 102 आवेदन सही मिले, रेलवे जल्द मांग सकता है प्रस्ताव

नई दिल्ली23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अभी IRCTC की ओर से तेजस एक्सप्रेस के नाम से प्राइवेट ट्रेनों का संचालन किया जा रहा है।
  • प्राइवेट ट्रेन चलाने के लिए 16 कंपनियों ने कुल 120 आवेदन दिए थे
  • देश में 12 क्लस्टर में चलाई जानी हैं 151 प्राइवेट ट्रेनें

रेल मंत्रालय को प्राइवेट ट्रेन चलाने के लिए 16 कंपनियों के 102 आवेदन सही मिले हैं। अब इन्हीं आवेदनों को अगले चरण की प्रक्रिया यानी रिक्वेस्ट फॉर प्रपोजल (RFP) में शामिल किया जाएगा। रेलवे को 12 क्लस्टर में 151 ट्रेनें चलाने के लिए कुल 120 आवेदन मिले थे। मंत्रालय के एक अधिकारी ने यह जानकारी दी है।

30 हजार करोड़ रुपए के निवेश की उम्मीद

रेल नेटवर्क पर प्राइवेट ट्रेन के संचालन से करीब 30 हजार करोड़ रुपए के निवेश की उम्मीद जताई जा रही है। रेल चलाने के लिए प्राइवेट कंपनियों का चयन दो स्तरीय प्रक्रिया के जरिए होगा। पहली प्रक्रिया रिक्वेस्ट फॉर क्वालीफिकेशन (RFQ) और दूसरी प्रक्रिया रिक्वेस्ट फॉर प्रपोजल (RFP) है। रेल मंत्रालय ने 1 जुलाई 2020 को RFQ प्रकाशित किया था। सभी आवेदन 7 अक्टूबर 2020 को खोले गए थे। इसमें प्राइवेट ट्रेन चलाने के लिए रेल मंत्रालय को शानदार रेस्पॉन्स मिला था।

इन कंपनियों ने किया आवेदन

प्राइवेट ट्रेन चलाने के लिए अरविंद एविएशन, BHEL, S.A, क्यूब हाईवेज एंड इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर प्राइवेट लिमिटेड, गेटवे रेल फ्रेट लिमिटेड, GMR हाईवेज, इंडियन रेलवे कैटरिंग एंड टूरिज्म कॉरपोरेशन लिमिटेड (IRCTC), IRB इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर डेवलपर्स लिमिटेड, L&T इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर डेवलपमेंट प्रोजेक्ट्स लिमिटेड, मालेमपति पावर प्राइवेट लिमिटेड ने आवेदन किया है। अधिकांश कंपनियों ने दिल्ली और मुंबई क्लस्टर में रेल चलाने की इच्छा जताई है।

2023 में शुरू हो सकती है प्राइवेट ट्रेन

भारतीय रेलवे की योजना 2023 से प्राइवेट ट्रेनों का संचालन शुरू करने की है। पहले फेस में 12 ट्रेनें चलाई जाएंगी। रेलवे के इंटरनल प्रोजेक्शन के मुताबिक, 2027 तक सभी 151 ट्रेनों के चलाए जाने की योजना है। प्राइवेट ट्रेनें 109 जोड़ी रूट पर चलाई जाएंगी।

ट्रेनें भारत में ही बनेंगी

रेलवे ने कहा है कि 70 फीसदी प्राइवेट ट्रेनें भारत में तैयार की जाएंगी। इन ट्रेनों को 160 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की मैक्सिमम स्पीड के हिसाब से बनाया जाएगा। 130 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की स्पीड से यात्रा में 10% से 15% कम समय लगेगा, जबकि 160 किलोमीटर की स्पीड से 30% समय बचेगा। इनकी स्पीड मौजूदा समय में रेलवे की ओर से चलाई जा रहीं सबसे तेज ट्रेनों से भी ज्यादा होगी। हर ट्रेन में 16 कोच होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमदाबाद में आज रात से 57 घंटे का कर्फ्यू, सीएम रूपाणी बोले- गुजरात में टोटल लॉकडाउन का इरादा नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें