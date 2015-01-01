पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:अगले वित्त वर्ष में शुरू होगी अलग NPS ट्रस्ट बनाने की प्रक्रिया, 31 मार्च तक चुना जाएगा कंसल्टेंट

नई दिल्ली15 मिनट पहले
नेशनल पेंशन सिस्टम और अटल पेंशन योजना का कुल असेट अंडर मैनेजमेंट (AUM) 5 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पार पहुंच चुका है।
  • पेंशन उत्पादों से जुड़े मामलों के लिए होगा ट्रस्ट का गठन
  • अभी PFRDA के अधीन काम करती है NPS ट्रस्ट

पेंशन फंड रेगुलेटरी एंड डेवलपमेंट अथॉरिटी (PFRDA) के चेयरमैन सुप्रितम बंधोपाध्याय ने गुरुवार को कहा कि अलग नेशनल पेंशन सिस्टम (NPS) ट्रस्ट के गठन की प्रक्रिया अगले वित्त वर्ष में शुरू होने की उम्मीद है। वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने बीते बजट में पेंशन उत्पादों से जुड़े मामलों के समाधान के लिए अलग (NPS) ट्रस्ट के गठन की घोषणा की थी। अभी NPS ट्रस्ट PFRDA के अधीन है। हितों के टकराव को हल करने के लिए ही NPS ट्रस्ट को अलग किया जा रहा है।

कंसल्टिंग फर्मों को जल्द भेजा जाएगा RFP

बंधोपाध्याय ने कहा कि बोर्ड के दिशा-निर्देशों के अनुसार, NPS ट्रस्ट के गठन को सलाह देने के लिए 5-6 कंसल्टिंग फर्मों ने एक्सप्रेशन ऑफ इंटरेस्ट (EOI) जमा किया है। अब इन फर्मों को रिक्वेस्ट फॉर प्रपोजल (RFP) भेजा जाएगा। RFP की प्रक्रिया में समय लगता है। इसके बाद हमारा बोर्ड अंतिम अप्रूवल देगा। कंसल्टेंट के चयन के लिए हमने 31 मार्च 2021 की डेडलाइन तय की है। इसके बाद ही अलग होने की प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी।

NPS ट्रस्ट की जिम्मेदारी समेत कई मुद्दों पर सुझाव देगी कंसल्टेंसी फर्म

PFRDA की ओर से जारी EOI डॉक्यूमेंट के मुताबिक, कंसल्टिंग फर्मों को NPS ट्रस्ट के ऑर्गेनाइजेशनल स्ट्रक्चर, ट्रस्ट का अलगाव और जिम्मेदारियां, ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेज और तकनीकी आवश्यकताओं पर रिसर्च करके सलाह देंगी। इसके अलावा PFRDA और NPS ट्रस्ट के इंटरलिंकेज के लिए खास क्षेत्रों की पहचान की जाएगी।

5 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पार पहुंचा NPS का कुल AUM

नेशनल पेंशन सिस्टम (NPS) और अटल पेंशन योजना (APY) का कुल असेट अंडर मैनेजमेंट (AUM) 5 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पार पहुंच चुका है। PFRDA के चेयरमैन सुप्रतिम बंदोपाध्याय के मुताबिक, 12 सितंबर को दोनों योजनाओं का कुल एयूएम 4.93 लाख करोड़ रुपए था। PFRDA के अनुसार पिछले कुछ सालों में NPS ग्राहकों की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। सरकारी क्षेत्र के 70.40 लाख कर्मचारी और गैर-सरकारी क्षेत्र के 24.24 लाख कर्मचारी इस योजना में शामिल हुए हैं।

