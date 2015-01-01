पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Promoters Maximum Stake In Private Banks May Be Increased From 15 Pc To 26 Pc RBI Committee Suggests

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैंकिंग रिफॉर्म:प्राइवेट बैंकों में प्रमोटर्स की अधिकतम हिस्सेदारी 15% से बढ़ाकर 26% की जा सकती है, RBI की समिति ने दिया सुझाव

नई दिल्ली18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
RBI के एक इंटरनल वर्किंग ग्रुप (IWG) ने शुक्रवार को एक सिफारिश में सभी नॉन-प्रमोटर शेयरधारकों के लिए भी बैंक में हिस्सेदारी की अधिकतम सीमा को समान रूप से 15% रखने का सुझाव दिया
  • पिछले कुछ साल से प्राइवेट बैंक के प्रमोटर्स पर बैंक में अपनी हिस्सेदारी घटाकर 15% करने का दबाव बनाया जाता रहा है
  • बैंकिंग कानून में संशोधन के बाद ही बड़ी कंपनियों या औद्योगिक घरानों को बैंकों का प्रमोटर बनने की अनुमति देने का भी सुझाव

RBI के एक इंटरनल वर्किंग ग्रुप (IWG) ने शुक्रवार को एक सिफारिश में कहा कि प्राइवेट बैंकों में प्रमोटर्स की हिस्सेदारी की अधिकतम सीमा को लंबी अवधि में वर्तमान 15 फीसदी से बढ़ाकर पेड-अप वोटिंग इक्विटी शेयर कैपिटल का 26 फीसदी किया जा सकता है। समिति ने सभी नॉन-प्रमोटर शेयरधारकों के लिए भी बैंक में हिस्सेदारी की अधिकतम सीमा को समान रूप से 15 फीसदी रखने का सुझाव दिया। पिछले कुछ साल से प्राइवेट बैंक के प्रमोटर्स पर बैंक में अपनी हिस्सेदारी घटाकर 15 फीसदी करने का दबाव बनाया जाता रहा है। इनमें कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक के प्रमोटर उदय कोटक भी शामिल हैं।

समिति ने यह भी सुझाव दिया कि बैंकिंग रेगुलेशन एक्ट 1949 में जरूरी संशोधन करने के बाद ही बड़ी कंपनियों या औद्योगिक घरानों को बैंकों का प्रमोटर बनने की अनुमति दी जानी चाहिए। इससे कनेक्टेड लेंडिंग और एक्सपोजर्स की समस्या पैदा नहीं होगी और बड़े समूहों के लिए सुपरवाइजरी प्रणाली मजबूत होगी।

50,000 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा असेट वाली NBFC को बैंक बनाने का सुझाव

IWG ने 50,000 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा असेट वाली मजबूत NBFC को भी बैंक बनाने का सुझाव दिया, हालांकि शर्त यह रखी कि इनका परिचालन अच्छी तरह हो रहा हो। इनमें कॉरपोरेट घरानों की NBFC को भी शामिल किया जा सकता है। समिति ने यह भी शर्त जोड़ी कि NBFC कम से कम 10 साल पुरानी हो और ड्यू डिलिजेंस व अन्य निर्धारित शर्तों पर खड़ी उतरती हो।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंघाटों पर उमड़ी भीड़, सूप में फल-ठेकुआ सजाकर श्रद्धालुओं ने डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें