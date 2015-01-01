पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नए गेम के साथ कमबैक:PUBG ने किया भारत में वापसी का ऐलान; कंपनी करेगी 100 मिलियन डॉलर का निवेश

नई दिल्ली17 मिनट पहले
कंपनी ने अपने बयान में कहा है कि पबजी भारत में PUBG Mobile India लॉन्च करेगा
  • कंपनी का दावा- ये निवेश भारत में किसी भी कोरियन कंपनी द्वारा किया जाने वाला सबसे बड़ा निवेश होगा
  • 100 से ज्यादा कर्मचारी को हायर करने की है योजना, इसके लिए लोकल ऑफिस तैयार किए जाएंगे

PUBG मोबाइल एक नए अवतार में भारत में अपनी वापसी करेगा। साउथ कोरियन कंपनी PUBG कॉर्पोरेशन ने गुरुवार को ऐलान कर दिया है। कंपनी ने अपने बयान में कहा कि वह भारतीय मार्केट के लिए नया गेम लेकर आ रही है जिसे सिर्फ भारत के लिए ही बनाया गया है। इस बार चीनी कंपनी के साथ कंपनी कोई पार्टनरशिप नहीं करेगी।

कंपनी करेगी 100 मिलियन डॉलर का निवेश

PUBG कॉर्पोरेशन की पेरेंट कंपनी Krafton Inc ने भारत में 100 मिलियन डॉलर निवेश करने का ऐलान किया है। कंपनी ने यह दावा किया है कि ये निवेश भारत में किसी भी कोरियन कंपनी द्वारा किया जाने वाला सबसे बड़ा निवेश होगा। बता दें कि केंद्र सरकार ने साइबर सिक्योरिटी और देश संप्रभुता पर खतरे के चलते इस गेम पर बैन लगा दिया था। तभी पबजी कार्प ने पहले घोषणा की थी कि वह भारत में वापसी करेगा।

भारतीय कर्मचारियों को हायरिंग करने की योजना भी

कंपनी ने अपने बयान में कहा है कि पबजी भारत में PUBG Mobile India लॉन्च करेगा। हालाकि, कंपनी ने अभी यह नहीं बताया है कि नया गेम कब तक लॉन्च किया जाएगा। लेकिन कंपनी के आधिकारिक स्टेटमेंट में ये जरूर कहा है कि इससे जुड़ी जानकारी जल्द ही शेयर की जाएगी। साथ ही कंपनी ने भारतीय यूजर्स को सिक्योर और हेल्दी गेम प्ले का ऑप्शन देने का दावा भी किया है।

PUBG कॉर्पोरेशन द्वारा जारी प्रेस विज्ञप्ति में कहा गया है कि पबजी कॉर्प यह निवेश लोकल वीडियो गेम्स, ई स्पोर्ट्स मनोरंजन और IT इंडस्ट्रीज में करेगी। साथ ही कंपनी यहां 100 से ज्यादा कर्मचारियों की हायरिंग भी करेगी, इसके लिए लोकल ऑफिस तैयार किए जाएंगे।

पबजी खेलने वालों में हर 4 में से 1 भारतीय है

पबजी दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड किए जाने वाले गेम्स की लिस्ट में टॉप-5 में है। सेंसर टॉवर की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, दुनियाभर में पजबी को 73 करोड़ से ज्यादा बार डाउनलोड किया गया है। इसमें से 17.5 करोड़ बार यानी 24% बार भारतीयों ने डाउनलोड किया है। इस हिसाब से पबजी खेलने वालों में हर 4 में से 1 भारतीय है। इतना ही नहीं यह गेमिंग की दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा रेवेन्यू कमाने वाला गेम है।

सेंसर टॉवर के मुताबिक, अभी तक पबजी 3 अरब डॉलर यानी 23 हजार 745 करोड़ रुपए का रेवेन्यू कमा चुका है। पबजी का 50% से ज्यादा चीन से ही मिलता है। जुलाई में पबजी ने 208 मिलियन डॉलर (1,545 करोड़ रुपए) का रेवेन्यू कमाया है। यानी जुलाई में पबजी ने हर दिन 50 करोड़ रुपए कमाए हैं।

