पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

खुशखबरी:भारत में हो सकती है पबजी की वापसी; माइक्रोसॉफ्ट क्लाउड के साथ करेगी होस्ट

नई दिल्ली35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • केंद्र सरकार ने साइबर सिक्योरिटी और देश संप्रभुता पर खतरे के चलते इस गेम पर बैन लगा दिया था

पबजी (PUBG) खेलने वालों के लिए बडी खुशखबरी है। पॉपुलर मोबाइल गेम पबजी बहुत जल्द भारत में वापसी कर सकता है। पबजी मोबाइल भारत में वापसी के लिए माइक्रोसाफ्ट के साथ बातचीत कर रहा है। पबजी मोबाइल अब माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के अजूर क्लाउड प्लेटफॉर्म पर होस्ट होगा। इसकी पैरेंट कंपनी ने यह जानकारी दी है।

बता दें कि केंद्र सरकार ने साइबर सिक्योरिटी और देश संप्रभुता पर खतरे के चलते इस गेम पर बैन लगा दिया था। तभी पबजी कार्प ने पहले घोषणा की थी कि वह भारत में वापसी करेगा।

दक्षिण कोरियाई कंपनी क्राफ्टन इंक जो पबजी कार्प की ओनर है और जो पबजी मोबाइल का अधिकार रखती है, उसने एक डील अनाउंस की है। उसने यह डील अमेरिकन टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ की है। उसने कहा है कि इस प्रोडक्ट को डायरेक्ट क्राफ्टन और इसकी सब्सिडियरी कंपनी के जरिए ऑपरेट किया जाएगा जो माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के क्लाउड सर्विस पर होस्ट होस्ट करेगी।

मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, दिवाली से पहले बैटर रॉयाल गेम पबजी वापसी का ऐलान कर सकता है। खबर है कि कंपनी दिवाली से पहले भारत में अपने मार्केटिंग कैंपेन शुरू कर सकती है। इतना ही नहीं पबजी कार्प भारत में अपने भविष्य को लेकर बड़ी घोषणाएं भी कर सकता है।

हाल ही में पबजी मोबाइल ने भारत में अपनी सेवाएं पूरी तरह से बंद करने का ऐलान किया था। उस वक्त कंपनी ने एक बयान जारी कर कहा था कि यूजर्स के डाटा की सुरक्षा कंपनी की पहली प्राथमिकता है। कंपनी का यह भी कहना था कि वह हमेशा से ही भारत में लागू डाटा सुरक्षा कानूनों और नियमों का पालन करता आया है।

आप इसे भी पढ़ सकते हैं-

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल ISRO से पहली लॉन्चिंग कामयाब रही, रडार इमेजिंग उपग्रह समेत 10 सैटेलाइट एकसाथ भेजे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें