पबजी का गेम ओवर:आज से भारत में काम नहीं करेगा PUBG मोबाइल; पूरी तरह से हुआ बंद, कंपनी ने कहा-जल्द वापसी करेंगें

नई दिल्ली4 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • भारतीय यूजर्स के लिए सभी सेवा और पहुंच को पूरी तरह से बंद कर देगा

पबजी मोबाइल और पबजी मोबाइल लाइट 30 अक्टूबर यानी आज से भारत में पूरी तरह से काम करना बंद कर देगा। कंपनी ने एक पोस्ट में इस बात की सूचना दी। यह सरकार द्वारा लोकप्रिय बैटल रोयाल गेम के बैन होने के दो महीने बाद होने जा रहा है। बता दें कि सितंबर की शुरुआत में पबजी मोबाइल और पबजी मोबाइल लाइट के साथ अन्य 116 ऐप्स को प्रतिबंधित कर दिया गया था। सरकार ने इस ऐप्स को बंद करने की वजह चीन से सुरक्षा खतरों को बताया था।

जानिए क्या कहा पबजी ने ?

भारत में बैन होने के बाद अभी तक पबजी मोबाइल और पबजी मोबाइल लाइट केवल गूगल प्ले और एपल ऐप स्टोर से हटा हुआ था। अब आज से इसे भारत में सर्वर लेवल से बंद कर दिया जाएगा। हालांकि, यह स्पष्ट नहीं है कि प्लेयर्स वर्चुअल प्राइवेट नेटवर्क (VPN) का उपयोग करके गेम खेल सकेंगे या नहीं। कंपनी ने अपने आधिकारिक फेसबुक पेज के जरिए से घोषणा करते हुए बताया कि टेनसेंट गेम्स पबजी मोबाइल नॉर्डिक मैप: लिविक और पबजी मोबाइल लाइट दोनों के भारतीय यूजर्स के लिए सभी सेवा और पहुंच को पूरी तरह से बंद कर देगा।

पबजी ऐप नहीं, बीमारी था:किसी ने पिता का सिर काट दिया, किसी ने पूरे परिवार को ही खत्म कर दिया; पबजी खेलने वालों में हर 4 में से एक भारतीय

फिर वापसी कर सकती है पबजी!

भारत में पबजी गेम के पब्लिशिंग राइट्स दक्षिण कोरियाई कंपनी ब्लूहोल स्टूडियो ने चीन की कंपनी टेनसेंट गेम्स को दे दिए थे, लेकिन भारत सरकार के आदेश के बाद ब्लूहोल स्टूडियो ने टेनसेंट के साथ काम करने से इंकार कर दिया। अब पबजी मोबाइल के पब्लिशिंग राइट्स फिर से पबजी कॉरपोरेशन को मिल जाएंगे।

पबजी कॉरपोरेशन ने कहा है कि 2 दिसंबर तक कंपनी भारत में इस गेम के राइट्स दक्षिण कोरियाई गेमिंग कंपनी क्रॉफ्टन इंक को दे देगी। ताकि देश में पबजी की सेवाएं जारी रह सके। क्रॉफ्टन इंक पहले की तरह ही निजी जानकारी का इस्तेमाल करेगा और उसे अपने पास रखेगा।पबजी मोबाइल ने इस बात को हाइलाइट करते हुए कहा है कि उसने यूजर प्राइवेसी और डेटा को प्रोटेक्ट किया है। साथ ही भारत में पबजी मोबाइल पब्लिश करने के राइट्स भी पबजी कॉर्प के पास वापस आ जाएंगे। ऐसे में कंपनी को उम्मीद है कि वह भारत में दोबारा वापसी कर सकती है।

फौजी की एंट्री:अक्षय कुमार ने दशहरे पर ऑनलाइन गेम FAU-G का टीजर जारी किया, गेम में गलवान घाटी के ऊपर उड़ते दिखे हेलिकॉप्टर

पबजी भारत से सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करती थी

पबजी भारत समेत कई देशों में सबसे लोकप्रिय मोबाइल गेम्स में से एक है। भारत में पबजी को 17.5 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोगों ने डाउनलोड किया गया था। भारत में इसके बैन होने से चीन की कंपनी टेनसेंट गेम्स को 2.48 लाख करोड़ रुपए का घाटा हुआ। दुनिया के कुल यूजर्स में से भारत के पबजी के 24% से ज्यादा यूजर्स थे। टेनसेंट गेम्स पबजी गेमिंग ऐप के जरिए ही भारत से सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करती थी। बता दें कि पबजी को दक्षिण कोरियाई वीडियो गेम कंपनी ब्लूहोल ने डेवलप किया है। हालांकि, चीनी मल्टीनेशनल कंपनी टेनसेंट की इसमें हिस्सेदारी है। टेनसेंट पबजी गेमिंग ऐप के जरिए ही भारत से सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करती थी।

वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेठी में दलित प्रधान के पति को जिंदा जलाया, सांसद स्मृति के दखल के बाद एक गिरफ्तार - उत्तरप्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

