फंड रेजिंग:पंजाब नेशनल बैंक अगले महीने QIP के जरिये 7,000 करोड़ रुपए जुटा सकता है, क्रेडिट ग्रोथ 5% से कम रहने का अनुमान

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दिसंबर के दूसरे या तीसरे सप्ताह में आ सकता है QIP का ऑफर
  • बैंक ने 14,000 करोड़ रुपए जुटाने के लिए बोर्ड से की मंजूरी ले ली है
  • इसमें से 4,000 करोड़ रुपए टियर-2 बांड्स के जरिये जुटागा PNB

पंजाब नेशनल बैंक (PNB) ने मंगलवार को कहा कि वह अगले महीने शेयर सेल (QIP) के जरिये 7,000 करोड़ रुपए जुटाना चाहता है। देश के दूसरे सबसे बड़े सरकारी बैंक ने साथ ही कहा कि इस कारोबारी साल की दूसरी छमाही में उसके क्रेडिट ग्रोथ में मामूली बढ़ोतरी होने की उम्मीद है। पूरे कारोबारी साल में यह वृद्धि दर 5 फीसदी से कम रह सकती है।

बैंक के MD एसएस मल्लिकार्जुन राव ने एक वर्चुअल सेशन में कहा कि बैंक ने बोर्ड से 14,000 करोड़ रुपए जुटाने की मंजूरी ले ली है। यह रकम टियर-2, एडिशनल टियर-1 (AT-1) बांड्स और क्वालिफाइड इंस्टीट्यूशनल प्लेसमेंट (QIP) के जरिये जुटाने की योजना है। इसमें से 4,000 करोड़ रुपए टियर-2 के जरिये जुटाए जाएंगे।

AT-1 से 3,000 करोड़ रुपए 30 नवंबर से पहले जुटाएगा बैंक

उन्होंने कहा कि टियर-2 से जुटाई जाने वाली 4,000 करोड़ करोड़ रुपए में से 2,500 करोड़ रुपए जुटा लिए गए हैं। शेष 1,500 करोड़ रुपए और इसके अतिरिक्त AT-1 से 3,000 करोड़ रुपए 30 नवंबर से पहले जुटाए जाएंगे। 7,000 करोड़ रुपए के QIP के बारे में उन्होंने कहा कि दिसंबर के दूसरे या तीसरे सप्ताह में यह ऑफर आ सकता है। यह बुक रनिंग लीड मैनेजर और रोडशो पर निर्भर करेगा।

फंड मोबिलाइजेशन के बाद कैपिटल-टू-रिस्क वेटेड असेट्स रेश्यो बढ़कर 13.5-14% पर पहुंच जाएगा

इस फंड मोबिलाइजेशन कार्यक्रम के बाद बैंक का कैपिटल-टू-रिस्क वेटेड असेट्स रेश्यो बढ़कर 13.5-14 फीसदी पर पहुंच जाएगा, जो सितंबर 2020 के अंत में 12.8 फीसदी था। उन्होंने साथ ही कहा कि बैंक इस कारोबारी साल में रियल एस्टेट की बिक्री से 500 करोड़ रुपए जुटाना चाहती है।

2020-21 का एनुअल क्रेडिट ग्रोथ करीब 3-4% रह सकता है

क्रेडिट ग्रोथ के बारे में उन्होंने कहा कि इस कारोबारी साल की दूसरी छमाही में यह 4-6 फीसदी रह सकता है, लेकिन 2020-21 का एनुअल क्रेडिट ग्रोथ करीब 3-4 फीसदी के दायरे में रह सकता है। डिपॉजिट ग्रोथ के बारे में उन्होंने कहा कि इस कारोबारी साल में यह 4-6 फीसदी के दायरे में रह सकता है।

