  Hindi News
  Business
  Pvt Sector, State Govt, PSU Employees Eligible For I T Exemption Under LTC Cash Voucher Scheme

LTC कैश वाउचर स्कीम:कर्मचारियों को इनकम टैक्स में 36 हजार रुपए की छूट मिलेगी, प्राइवेट सेक्टर को भी लाभ मिलेगा

नई दिल्ली39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
केंद्र सरकार ने 12 अक्टूबर को LTC कैश वाउचर स्कीम की घोषणा की थी। इसके तहत स्कीम का लाभ लेने के लिए कर्मचारी को 12% या इससे ज्यादा जीएसटी वाली कोई भी वस्तु या सेवा खरीदनी होगी।
  • कैश वाउचर स्कीम का फायदा लेने के लिए कर्मचारी को LTC फेयर का 3 गुना पैसा खर्च करना होगा
  • कम पैसा खर्च करने पर पूरा LTC फेयर नहीं मिलेगा, 31 मार्च 2021 से पहले करनी होगी खरीदारी

केंद्र ने LTC कैश वाउचर स्कीम का लाभ ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों तक पहुंचाने के लिए इसका दायरा बढ़ा दिया है। इनकम टैक्स विभाग ने कहा है कि अब राज्य सरकारों, सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र की कंपनियों और प्राइवेट सेक्टर की कंपनियों के कर्मचारियों को भी एलटीसी फेयर पर इनकम टैक्स में छूट मिलेगी। सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्ट टैक्सेज (CBDT) के बयान के मुताबिक, एक व्यक्ति को इनकम टैक्स में अधिकतम 36 हजार रुपए की छूट मिलेगी। हालांकि, इसके लिए कर्मचारियों को कुछ शर्तें पूरी करनी होंगी।

3 गुना ज्यादा पैसा खर्च करने पर मिलेगा LTC स्कीम का लाभ

CBDT का कहना है कि इनकम टैक्स में छूट का लाभ लेने के लिए कर्मचारी को 2018-21 के लिए इस विकल्प को चुनना होगा। इसके अलावा कर्मचारी को मान्य एलटीसी का कम से कम 3 गुना ज्यादा पैसा सामान खरीदने पर खर्च करना होगा। यह पैसा ऐसे सामान पर खर्च करना होगा जिस पर 12 फीसदी या इससे ज्यादा जीएसटी लगता है। यह खरीदारी डिजिटल तरीके से रजिस्टर्ड वेंडर से ही की जा सकेगी। यह पैसा 1 मार्च 2021 से पहले खर्च करना होगा। LTC कैश वाउचर स्कीम का लाभ लेने के लिए कर्मचारी को जीएसटी नंबर वाला वाउचर देना होगा। साथ ही वाउचर पर भुगतान किए गए जीएसटी की जानकारी भी होनी चाहिए।

3 गुना से कम पैसा खर्च करने पर नहीं मिलेगा पूरा LTC

CBDT के बयान के मुताबिक, कैश वाउचर स्कीम के तहत जो कर्मचारी LTC फेयर का 3 गुना से कम पैसा खर्च करेंगे, उन्हें पूरा पैसा नहीं मिलेगा। साथ ही उसी अनुपात में इनकम टैक्स में मिलने वाली छूट भी कम हो जाएगी। यदि किसी कर्मचारी को एलटीसी फेयर का पैसा एडवांस में मिल चुका है तो कम खर्च करने पर बकाया पैसा कंपनी को वापस देना होगा।

​​​​​​​इस उदाहरण से समझिए

यदि किसी कर्मचारी को 20 हजार रुपए प्रति व्यक्ति का एलटीसी मान्य है और परिवार के चार व्यक्ति लाभ ले सकते हैं तो उस कर्मचारी को कुल 80 हजार का एलटीसी फेयर मिलेगा। इस एलटीसी फेयर को पाने के लिए कर्मचारी को तय समय में तीन गुना यानी 2 लाख 40 हजार रुपए खर्च करने होंगे। यदि कर्मचारी तय समय में 75% यानी 1 लाख 80 हजार रुपए ही खर्च कर पाता है तो उसे एलटीसी फेयर के तौर पर 75% यानी 60 हजार रुपए ही मिलेंगे। यदि किसी कर्मचारी को एलटीसी फेयर के 80 हजार रुपए एडवांस मिल चुके हैं और वह 1 लाख 80 हजार रुपए ही खर्च कर पाता है तो उसे 20 हजार रुपए कंपनी को वापस करने पड़ेंगे।

कुल खर्च का 9% तक इनकम टैक्स लाभ मिलेगा

नांगिया एंड कंपनी एलएलपी के पार्टनर शैलेष कुमार का कहना है कि प्रभावी इनकम टैक्स लाभ कुल खर्च के 6 से 9% की रेंज में होगा। हालांकि, यह कर्मचारी पर लागू होने वाली इनकम टैक्स स्लैब पर निर्भर करेगा। कुमार का कहना है इनकम टैक्स में छूट से होने वाले नुकसान की भरपाई खरीदारी से मिलने वाले जीएसटी रेवेन्यू से हो जाएगी।

1 से ज्यादा बिल जमा करने पर भी मिलेगा लाभ

LTC कैश वाउचर स्कीम को लेकर बीते सप्ताह वित्त मंत्रालय के एक्सपेंडीचर डिपार्टमेंट ने FAQ जारी किया था। इसके मुताबिक, इस स्कीम का लाभ लेने के लिए केंद्रीय कर्मचारी अपने नाम खरीदी गई वस्तु और सेवाओं के एक से ज्यादा बिल भी जमा कर सकते हैं। इसका अलावा लीव एनकैशमेंट के बिना भी मान्य LTC फेयर का उपयोग किया जा सकता है। इसके अलावा ब्लॉक ईयर (2018-21) के दौरान LTC फेयर के जितने हिस्से का उपयोग नहीं हुआ है, उस हिस्से पर भी यह योजना लागू होगी।

12 अक्टूबर को हुई थी स्कीम की घोषणा

केंद्र सरकार ने 12 अक्टूबर को LTC कैश वाउचर स्कीम की घोषणा की थी। इसके तहत स्कीम का लाभ लेने के लिए कर्मचारी को 12% या इससे ज्यादा जीएसटी वाली कोई भी वस्तु या सेवा खरीदनी होगी। अभी तक LTC स्कीम का लाभ यात्रा करने पर ही मिलता था। लाभ नहीं लेने पर LTC की रकम लैप्स हो जाती थी।

