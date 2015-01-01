पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कॉरपोरेट रिजल्ट:महिंद्रा का शुद्ध लाभ दूसरी तिमाही में 88% घटकर 162 करोड़ रुपए पर आया, रेवेन्यू बढ़कर 11,590 करोड़ रुपए पर पहुंचा

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
M&M ने दूसरी तिमाही में साल-दर-साल आधार पर 21% कम 87,332 यूनिट वाहन बेचे, ट्रैक्टर सेल्स हालांकि 31% बढ़कर 89,597 यूनिट पर पहुंच गया
  • कुछ लांग टर्म इन्वेस्टमेंट पर 1,149.46 करोड़ रुपए के इंपेयरमेंट प्रॉविजन के कारण कंपनी के शुद्ध लाभ में भारी गिरावट आई
  • पिछले साल की सितंबर तिमाही में एक यूनिट MVML के साथ M&M ने 1,355 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध लाभ दर्ज किया था

महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा (M&M) ने मंगलवार को कहा कि इस कारोबारी साल की दूसरी तिमाही (जुलाई-सितंबर) में उसका शुद्ध लाभ 88 फीसदी घटकर 162 करोड़ रुपए पर आ गया है। कंपनी ने कहा कि मुख्यत: कुछ लांग टर्म इन्वेस्टमेंट के लिए किए गए 1,149.46 करोड़ रुपए के इंपेयरमेंट प्रॉविजन के कारण उसके शुद्ध लाभ में भारी गिरावट आई है। M&M ने पिछले साल की समान अवधि में एक यूनिट महिंद्रा व्हीकल मैन्यूफैक्चरर्स लिमिटेड (MVML) के साथ 1,355 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध लाभ दर्ज किया था।

M&M ने शेयर बाजारों को दी गई सूचना में कहा कि उसका रेवेन्यू बढ़कर 11,590 करोड़ रुपए रहा, जो एक साल पहले की समान अवधि में 10,935 करोड़ रुपए था। कंपनी ने दूसरी तिमाही में साल-दर-साल आधार पर 21 फीसदी कम 87,332 यूनिट वाहन बेचे। ट्रैक्टर सेल्स हालांकि 31 फीसदी बढ़कर 89,597 यूनिट पर पहुंच गया।

गेल का प्रॉफिट 9% गिरा

देश की सबसे बड़ी गैस कंपनी गेल इंडिया लिमिटेड ने कहा कि सितंबर तिमाही में उसका कंसॉलिडेटेड शुद्ध लाभ 8.5 फीसदी घटकर 1,068.16 करोड़ रुपए या 2.47 रुपए प्रति शेयर रहा, जो एक साल पहले की समान अवधि में 1,167.58 करोड़ रुपए या 2.59 रुपए प्रति शेयर था। कंपनी का टर्नओवर 23.7 फीसदी घटकर 14,104.80 करोड़ रुपए रहा। महामारी के कारण मांग घटने से नेचुरल गैस मार्केटिंग बिजनेस में कंपनी को 334.55 करोड़ रुपए का प्री-टैक्स लॉस हुआ, जबकि गैस ट्रांसपोर्टेशन बिजनेस में प्री-टैक्स प्रॉफिट 27 फीसदी बढ़कर 1,021.18 करोड़ रुपए रहा। पेट्रोकेमिकल बिजनेस ने इस दौरान 176.31 करोड़ रुपए का प्री-टैक्स प्रॉफिट दर्ज किया।

