पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Q2 Financial Result Of Tata Motors Ceat Tyre, Bharti Airtel And Amara Raja Battries

वित्तीय नतीजे:टाटा मोटर्स को सितंबर तिमाही में 307 करोड़ रुपए का घाटा, सिएट टायर का प्रॉफिट चार गुना बढ़ा

नई दिल्ली8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सितंबर 2020 तिमाही में टाटा मोटर्स का ऑपरेशनल रेवेन्यू घटकर 53,530 करोड़ रुपए रहा है।
  • भारती एयरटेल का नेट लॉस घटकर 763 करोड़ रुपए पर पहुंचा
  • अमारा राजा बैटरीज को 201 करोड़ रुपए का मुनाफा

टाटा मोटर्स ने मंगलवार को कहा कि चालू वित्त वर्ष की दूसरी तिमाही (सितंबर) तिमाही में उसका कंसॉलीडेटेड नेट लॉस 307.26 करोड़ रुपए रहा है। एक साल पहले समान अवधि में कंपनी का नेट लॉस 187.7 करोड़ रुपए रहा था। टाटा मोटर्स ने रेगुलेटरी फाइलिंग में कहा कि सितंबर 2020 तिमाही में कंपनी का ऑपरेशनल रेवेन्यू घटकर 53,530 करोड़ रुपए रहा है। एक साल पहले समान अवधि में ऑपरेशनल रेवेन्यू 65,431.95 करोड़ रुपए था।

सिएट टायर को 182 करोड़ रुपए का प्रॉफिट

टायर निर्माता कंपनी सिएट ने कहा कि दूसरी तिमाही में कंसॉलीडेटेड नेट प्रॉफिट चार गुना बढ़कर 182.18 करोड़ रुपए पर पहुंच गया है। एक साल पहले समान अवधि में कंपनी का नेट प्रॉफिट 43.64 करोड़ रुपए था। सितंबर तिमाही में कंपनी का ऑपरेशनल रेवेन्यू एक साल पहले की समान अवधि के 1691.55 करोड़ रुपए से बढ़कर 1978.47 करोड़ रुपए पर पहुंच गया है। सिएट ने 24 अगस्त से नागपुर की मैन्युफैक्चरिंग फैसिलिटी में दूसरे फेस का विस्तार किया था।

भारती एयरटेल का नेट लॉस घटकर 763 करोड़ रुपए पर आया

टेलीकॉम कंपनी भारती एयरटेल ने कहा है कि जुलाई-सितंबर तिमाही में उसका कंसॉलीडेटेड नेट लॉस घटकर 763 करोड़ रुपए पर आ गया है। एक साल पहले समान अवधि में कंपनी का नेट लॉस 23,405 करोड़ रुपए था। वहीं, सितंबर 2020 तिमाही में कंपनी का रेवेन्यू 22 फीसदी बढ़कर 25,785 करोड़ रुपए पर पहुंच गया है। कंपनी का कहना है कि ज्यादा टैरिफ और रिमोट वर्किंग के कारण डाटा की खपत बढ़ने से रेवेन्यू में उछाल आया है।

अमारा राजा बैटरीज का मुनाफा 8% घटा

ऑटोमोटिव और इंडस्ट्रियल बैटरी निर्माता कंपनी अमारा राजा बैटरीज के मुनाफे में 8% की गिरावट आई है। रेगुलेटरी फाइलिंग में कंपनी ने कहा है कि सितंबर तिमाही में शुद्ध मुनाफा 201 करोड़ रुपए रहा है। एक साल पहले समान अवधि में कंपनी का शुद्ध मुनाफा 219 करोड़ रुपए रहा था। सितंबर 2020 तिमाही में कंपनी का रेवेन्यू बढ़कर 1936 करोड़ रुपए पर पहुंच गया है। एक साल पहले समान अवधि में कंपनी का रेवेन्यू 1695 करोड़ रुपए था।

NTPC की बोर्ड बैठक 2 नवंबर को

बिजली क्षेत्र की प्रमुख सरकारी कंपनी NTPC के बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर्स बैठक 2 नवंबर को होगी। इस बैठक में दूसरी तिमाही के वित्तीय नतीजों पर चर्चा होगी। बैठक के बाद सितंबर तिमाही के नतीजे जारी किए जा सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस विधायक के चचेरे भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, धर्म बदलवाना चाहता था - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें