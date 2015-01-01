पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कॉरपोरेट रिजल्ट:चिप बनाने वाली कंपनी क्वालकॉम का दमदार परफॉर्मेंस, रेवेन्यू 35% बढ़कर 6.5 अरब डॉलर हुआ, 1.6 अरब डॉलर का शुद्ध लाभ

नई दिल्ली23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
क्वालकॉम के CEO स्टीव मोलेंकॉफ ने 5जी को कंपनी के इतिहास में अकेला सबसे बड़ा अवसर बताया
  • 5जी में पहले निवेश करने का कंपनी को मिल रहा फायदा
  • लाइसेंसिंगऔर प्रॉडक्ट कारोबार में भी लाभ हो रहा है

चिप बनाने वाली ग्लोबल कंपनी क्वालकॉम ने दमदार परफॉर्मेंस दिखाया है। कंपनी का रेवेन्यू उसकी चौथी तिमाही में साल-दर-साल आधार पर 35 फीसदी बढ़कर 6.5 अरब डॉलर हो गया। कंपनी ने 1.6 अरब डॉलर का शुद्ध लाभ दर्ज किया है।

क्वालकॉम के CEO स्टीव मोलेंकॉफ ने कहा कि तिमाही नतीजे बता रहे हैं कि 5जी में हमारा निवेश फायदा दे रहा है। साथ ही हमारे लाइसेंसिंगऔर प्रॉडक्ट कारोबार में भी लाभ हो रहा है। वायरलेस टेक्नोलॉजी में डिसरप्शन की रफ्तार बढ़ने के कारण हम अपने आरएफ फ्रंट-एंड, ऑटोमोटिव और IOT एडजेसेंसीज में विकास और विस्तार बढ़ाते रहेंगे।

बड़े अवसरों में काफी पहले निवेश कर देना कंपनी की रणनीति रही है

कारोबारी साल 2020 में कंपनी का आरएफ फ्रंट-एंड रेवेन्यू 60 फीसदी बढ़कर 2.4 अरब डॉलर पर पहुंच गया। मोलेंकॉफ ने कहा कि 5जी रोलआउट में हमारी शुरुआती सफलता बताती है कि ऐसे बड़े अवसरों में काफी पहले निवेश कर देना हमारी रणनीति रही है। 5जी हमारी कंपनी के इतिहास में अकेला सबसे बड़ा अवसर है और यह हमारे लीडरशिप का विस्तार करने का नया अवसर दे रहा है।

क्वालकॉम के साथ रिलायंस जियो ने 5जी में 1Gbps का स्पीड हासिल किया

5जी रोलआउट की तरफ बढ़ते हुए भारत की रिलायंस जियो ने पिछले महीने क्वालकॉम की साझेदारी में 5जी के पहले राउंड में 1,000 Mbps का थ्रोपुट माइलस्टोन हासिल किया। दोनों कंपनियों ने कहा था कि उन्होंने रिलायंस जियो 5GNR सॉल्यूशन और क्वालकॉम RAN प्लेटफॉर्म पर 1Gbps (1,000 MBPS) का स्पीड हासिल कर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबाइडेन ने विस्कॉन्सिन और मिशिगन जीते, अब ट्रम्प की सत्ता में वापसी बहुत मुश्किल - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें