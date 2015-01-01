पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Raghuram Rajan Said The Recommendation Of Allowing Business Houses To Open Banks Is A Bad Idea

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एक्सपर्ट कमेंट:RBI के पूर्व गवर्नर रघुराम राजन ने कारोबारी घरानों को बैंक खोलने की अनुमति देने की सिफारिश को 'बैड आइडिया' कहा

नई दिल्ली16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
RBI के पूर्व गवर्नर रघुराम राजन ने कारोबारी घरानों को बैंक खोलने की अनुमति देने की सिफारिश को 'बैड आइडिया' कहारघुराम राजन और विरल आचार्य ने IWG के प्रस्ताव के बारे में कहा कि कॉरपोरेट हाउसेज को बैंक खोलने की अनुमति देने से कुछ खास कारोबारी घरानों के हाथ में और ज्यादा आर्थिक (और राजनीति) ताकत इकट्‌ठा होगी
  • राजन और आचार्य ने बैंकिंग में भारतीय कारोबारी घरानों को प्रवेश देने की सिफारिश को ठंडे बस्ते में डालने की सलाह दी
  • राजन अभी शिकागो विश्वविद्यालय के बूथ स्कूल ऑफ बिजनेस में प्रोफेसर हैं, जबकि आचार्य स्टर्न स्कूल में प्रोफेसर हैं

रघुराम राजन और विरल आचार्य ने सोमवार को बैंकिंग सेक्टर में प्रस्तावित बदलावों के तहत भारतीय कॉरपोरेट घरानों को बैंक स्थापित करने की अनुमति देने की सिफारिश की आलोचना की। यह सिफारिश पिछले दिनों भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) के इंटर्नल वर्किंग ग्रुप (IWG) ने दी थी। राजन RBI के पूर्व गवर्नर हैं और आचार्य RBI के पूर्व डिप्टी गवर्नर हैं। उन्होंने इस सुझाव को 'बैड आईडिया' कहा।

सोमवार को लिंक्डइन पर प्रकाशित एक नोट में उन्होंने IWG के प्रस्ताव के बारे में कहा कि कॉरपोरेट घरानों को बैंक खोलने की अनुमति देने से कुछ खास कारोबारी घरानों के हाथ में और ज्यादा आर्थिक (और राजनीति) ताकत इकट्‌ठा होगी। राजन अभी शिकागो विश्वविद्यालय के बूथ स्कूल ऑफ बिजनेस में फाइनेंस के कैथरीन डुसाक मिलर डिस्टिंग्विश्ड सर्विस प्रोफेसर हैं। आचार्य स्टर्न स्कूल में प्रोफेसर हैं।

सिफारिश की टाइमिंग पर भी उठाया सवाल

उन्होंने प्रस्ताव की टाइमिंग पर सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि भारत अभी भी IL&FS और यस बैंक की विफलताओं से सबक लेने की कोशिश कर रहा है। राजन ने कहा कि IWG की कई सिफारिशें स्वीकार करने योग्य हैं। उन्होंने हालांकि कहा कि बैंकिंग क्षेत्र में भारतीय कारोबारी घरानों को प्रवेश देने की उसकी मुख्य सिफारिश को ठंडे बस्ते में डाल देना चाहिए।

रेगुलेशन में अचानक बदलाव की जरूरत की थी

RBI के पूर्व अधिकारियों ने सवाल उठाया कि आखिर रेगुलेशन में अचानक बदलाव की जरूरत क्या थी। आखिरकार बिना किसी पूर्व सोच के शायद ही कभी कमेटी गठित की जाती है। क्या सोच में अचानक कोई ऐसा बड़ा बदलाव हो गया है, जिसके प्रति कमेटी प्रतिक्रिया दे रही है।

सिर्फ कानून बनाने से ही रेगुलेशन और सुपरविजन मजबूत हो जाता, तो NPA की समस्या नहीं होती

उन्होंने कहा कि यदि सिर्फ कानून बनाने से ही रेगुलेशन और सुपरविजन मजबूत हो जाता, तो भारत में NPA की समस्या नहीं होती। भारत में ऐसे अनेक प्रमोटर्स हैं, जो लाइसेंस लेते समय तो फिट एंड प्रोपर टेस्ट पास कर जाते हैं, लेकिन बाद में उनकी मंशा खराब हो जाती है।

IWG ने निजी बैंक में प्रमोटर की अधिकतम हिस्सेदारी को 15% से बढ़ाकर 26% करने का भी दिया है सुझाव

RBI की समिति ने पिछले सप्ताह बड़े कॉरपोरेट घरानों को बैंक का प्रमोटर बनने की इजाजत देने की सिफारिश दी थी। उन्होंने निजी बैंकों में प्रमोटर्स की हिस्सेदारी की अधिकतम सीमा को वर्तमान 15 फीसदी से बढ़ाकर 26 फीसदी करने का भी सुझाव दिया था। समिति का सुझाव है कि बैंकिंग रेगुलेशन एक्ट-1949 में जरूरी संशोधन के बाद कॉरपोरेट हाउसेज को बैंक का प्रमोटर बनने की इजाजत दी जानी चाहिए, ताकि बैंक और अन्य फाइनेंशियल व नॉन फाइनेंशियल ग्रुप कंपनियों के बीच कनेक्टेड लेंडिंग और एक्सपोजर से बचा जा सके।

S&P ग्लोबल रेटिंग्स ने भी बैंक में कॉरपोरेट ओनरशिप पर सवाल उठाया है

समिति ने यह भी सुझाव दिया कि सिर्फ 10 साल के अनुभव और कम से कम 50,000 करोड़ रुपए के असेट वाली सुप्रबंधित NBFC को ही बैंक बनने की अनुमति दी जानी चाहिए। S&P ग्लोबल रेटिंग्स ने भी सोमवार को बैंक में कॉरपोरेट ओनरशिप पर सवाल उठाया था। रेटिंग कंपनी ने अपनी टिप्पणी में पिछले कुछ साल में हुए बड़े कॉरपोरेट डिफॉल्ट का हवाला दिया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंतीन बार असम के सीएम रहे गोगोई का 86 साल की उम्र में निधन, इंदिरा गांधी से नरसिंहराव तक केंद्र की राजनीति में रहे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें