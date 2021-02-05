पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कमाई का मौका:820 करोड़ रुपए के लिए रेलटेल का IPO आज से खुला, 2021 में IPO के लिए कतार में दर्जनों कंपनियां

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
सरकारी कंपनी रेलटेल कॉर्पोरेशन का इनीशियल पब्लिक ऑफरिंग (IPO) पहले दिन सुबह 1.17 गुना सब्सक्राइब हुआ। कंपनी का लक्ष्य 819.24 करोड़ रुपए जुटाना है। इसके लिए कंपनी 8.7 करोड़ शेयर जारी करेगी। यह 2021 में आने वाला सातवां IPO है।

2021 में अब तक सात IPO आ चुके हैं

कंपनियों को शेयर बाजार के पॉजिटिव सेंटीमेंट का फायदा मिल रहा है। नतीजतन, 2021 में अब तक सात IPO लॉन्च हो चुके हैं , जिसमें IRFC, इंडिगो पेंट्स, होम फर्स्ट फाइनेंस कंपनी, स्टोव क्राफ्ट और ब्रुकफील्ड इंडिया के IPO शामिल हैं। इससे पहले 2020 में 15 कंपनियों ने IPO के जरिए 31 हजार करोड़ रुपए जुटाए थे।

हेरांबा इंडस्ट्रीज का IPO 25 से खुलेगा

एग्रीकेमिकल बनाने वाली कंपनी हेरांबा इंडस्ट्रीज का IPO 23 फरवरी से खुलेगा। कंपनी ने इसके लिए प्रति शेयर 626-627 रुपए का प्राइस बैंड तय किया है। कंपनी IPO के जरिए 625 करोड़ रुपए जुटाना चाहती है। इसके लिए 60 करोड़ रुपए फ्रेश इश्यू जारी होंगे, जबकि कंपनी के प्रमोटर ऑफर फॉर सेल (OFS) के जरिए 90.15 लाख शेयर जारी करेंगे।

कंपनी IPO की रकम का इस्तेमाल सामान्य कॉर्पोरेट कार्यों के लिए करेगी। निवेशक इश्यू में कम से कम 23 शेयरों पर बोली लगा सकते हैं। यह 2021 में आने वाला यह 8वां IPO होगा। कंपनी ने IPO के लिए एम्के ग्लोबल फाइनेंशियल सर्विसेस और बाटलीवाला एंड करानी सिक्योरिटीज इंडिया को प्रमुख मैनेजर नियुक्त किया है।

एप्टस वैल्यू हाउसिंग तीन हजार करोड़ रुपए के लिए लाएगी IPO

दक्षिण भारत कंपनी एप्टस वैल्यू हाउसिंग फाइनेंस तीन हजार करोड़ रुपए के लिए IPO लाएगी। इसमें वेस्टब्रिज कैपिटल और सिकोया कैपिटल प्रमुख फंड कंपनियों ने निवेश किया है। कंपनी 20 हजार करोड़ रुपए वैल्यूएशन के आधार पर 15-20% हिस्सेदारी बेच सकती है। इसका मैनेजर ICICI सिक्योरिटीज, सिटीग्रुप, कोटक और एडलवाइज सिक्योरिटीज हो सकते हैं।

आरोहण फाइनेंशियल सर्विसेस ने IPO के लिए DRHP फाइल किया

आरोहण फाइनेंशियल सर्विसेस ने IPO के लिए मार्केट रेगुलेटर सेबी के पास ड्राफ्ट रेड हेरिंग प्रॉस्पेक्टस (DRHP) फाइल किया है। यह कोलकाता की अग्रणी NBFC-MFI कंपनी है। कंपनी इसके जरिए 1750-1800 करोड़ रुपए जुटाना चाहती है। कंपनी की ओर से मेज इनवेस्टमेंट इनक्लूजन फंड II K/S, माइकल एंड सुसान डेल फाउंडेशन, टैनो इंडिया प्राइवेट इक्विटी फंड II, टीआर कैपिटल III मॉरीशस और आविष्कार गुडवेल इंडिया माइक्रोफाइनेंस डेवलपमेंट कंपनी II लिमिटेड ऑफर फॉर सेल (OFS) द्वारा 2.70 करोड़ शेयर जारी किए जाएंगे।

