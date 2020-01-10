पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बयान:ब्याज दर में कटौती से नहीं बढ़ा निवेश, इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर पर खर्च से ही होगा आर्थिक विकास : एसबीआई चेयरमैन

नई दिल्ली11 मिनट पहले
एसबीआई के चेयरमैन रजनीश कुमार का कहना है कि इस साल क्रेडिट ग्रोथ की दर सुस्त रही है, क्योंकि पूंजीगत व्यय सामान्य रफ्तार से नहीं हो रहा है।
  • 2008 के वित्तीय संकट की गलत दोहराने से बच रहे हैं बैंक: रजनीश
  • मुक्त व्यापार और बैंकों के दोबारा पूंजीकरण की जरूरत: अरविंद

भारतीय स्टेट बैंक (एसबीआई) के चेयरमैन रजनीश कुमार ने मंगलवार को कहा कि ब्याज दरों में कटौती निवेश नहीं बढ़ा, जबकि बैंकों की तरफ से कटौती का हस्तांतरण ग्राहकों को किया जा रहा है। ऑल इंडिया मैनेजमेंट एसोसिएशन (एआईएमए) के 47वें राष्ट्रीय मैनेजमेंट सम्मेलन को संबोधित करते हुए कुमार ने कहा कि इस साल क्रेडिट ग्रोथ की दर सुस्त रही है, क्योंकि पूंजीगत व्यय सामान्य रफ्तार से नहीं हो रहा है।

समझदारी से काम ले रहा है बैंक

उन्होंने बताया कि 2008 के संकट के दौरान बैंकों ने नियमों को आसान बनाकर कर्ज देने में वृद्धि की थी। उसके लिए देश को बड़ी कीमत चुकानी पड़ी। इसलिए बैंक इस बार समझदारी से काम ले रहे हैं। एसबीआई चेयरमैन के अनुसार, आर्थिक विकास की बहाली के लिए इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर पर खर्च एक उपाय है। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत के पास 10 लाख करोड़ रुपए मूल्य के पांच साल के इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर प्रोजेक्ट पाइपलाइन में है। एकमात्र उसी से अर्थव्यवस्था को प्रोत्साहन मिल सकता है। इसका कारण यह है कि निर्माण से रोजगार पैदा होने के साथ-साथ मांग का भी सृजन होगा।

भारत की आर्थिक विकास दर में 2018 से ही गिरावट

वहीं, नीति आयोग के पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष और कोलंबिया यूनिवर्सिटी में अर्थशास्त्र के प्रोफेसर अरविंद पनगढ़िया ने एक अन्य सत्र में कहा कि भारत की आर्थिक विकास दर में 2018 से ही गिरावट आई है। पनगढ़िया ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार के पहले चार साल के कार्यकाल के दौरान विकास दर ऊंची थी और वापस सात फीसदी से ऊपर जाने वाली थी। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत के लिए मुक्त व्यापार और बैंकों के दोबारा पूंजीकरण की सख्त जरूरत है।

आपूर्ति में सुधार से महंगाई दर में कमी आएगी

पनगढ़िया के अनुसार, भारत में छह से सात फीसदी तक की महंगाई दर को सहन करने की शक्ति है। रतीय रिजर्व बैंक को इसे कम रखने को लेकर बहुत ज्यादा आसक्त होने की जरूरत नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि अप्रैल से जून के दौरान महंगाई की ऊंची दर की वजह आपूर्ति में कमी थी। जैसे ही आपूर्ति में सुधार होगा, इसमें कमी आएगी।

