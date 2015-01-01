पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • RBI Announced Co lending Scheme Bank Will Give Loans Along With NBFC To Priority Sector

RBI ने को-लेंडिंग स्कीम शुरू की:बैंक और NBFC मिलकर देंगे लोन, प्रायोरिटी सेक्टर को कम ब्याज पर आसानी से मिलेगा कर्ज

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
को-लेंडिंग स्कीम का मुख्य मकसद अनसर्व्ड और अंडरसर्व्ड सेक्टर के लिए कम लागत पर लोन की उपलब्धता बढ़ाना है, क्योंकि बैंक कम ब्याज पर लोन देते हैं और NBFC की पहुंच ऐसे ग्राहकों तक ज्यादा है
  • बैंक और NBFC पहले समझौता करके उसके आधार पर दे सकेंगे लोन
  • बैंक सभी रजिस्टर्ड NBFCs (HFC सहित) के साथ मिलकर कर्ज दे सकेंगे

भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) ने गुरुवार को एक को-लेंडिंग मॉडल (CLM) स्कीम की घोषणा की। इसके तहत बैंक NBFC के साथ मिलकर प्रायोरिटी सेक्टर को लोन दे सकेंगे। स्कीम के तहत लोन देने के लिए बैंक और NBFC पहले से एग्रीमेंट कर सकेंगे।

CLM को-ओरिजिनेशन ऑफ लोन स्कीम का संशोधित रूप है, जिसकी घोषणा RBI ने सितंबर 2018 में की थी। RBI ने एक बयान में कहा कि CLM में कर्ज देने वाले संस्थानों को ज्यादा सुविधा दी गई है। CLM के तहत बैंक प्रायर एग्रीमेंट के आधार पर सभी रजिस्टर्ड NBFCs (HFC सहित) के साथ मिलकर कर्ज दे सकेंगे।

NBFC को अपने बुक्स में इंडिविजुअल लोन का कम से कम 20% हिस्सा रखना होगा

RBI ने कहा कि को-लेंडिंग बैंक अपने हिस्से के इंडिविजुअल लोन को अपने बुक्स में बैक-टू-बैक आधार पर ले सकेंगे। लेकिन NBFC को अपने बुक्स में इंडिविजुअल लोन का कम से कम 20 फीसदी हिस्सा रखना होगा। CLM का मुख्य मकसद अनसर्व्ड और अंडरसर्व्ड सेक्टर के लिए कम लागत पर लोन की उपलब्धता बढ़ाना है, क्योंकि बैंक कम ब्याज पर लोन देते हैं और NBFC की पहुंच ऐसे ग्राहकों तक ज्यादा है।

प्रायोरिटी सेक्टर नियमों के तहत बैंकों को कर्ज का एक निश्चित हिस्सा निर्धारित सेक्टर्स को देना होता है

प्रायोरिटी सेकटर लेंडिंग नियमों के तहत बैंकों को अपने फंड का एक निश्चित हिस्सा निर्धारित किए गए सेक्टर्स को देना होता है। ऐसे सेक्टर्स में समाज का कमजोर वर्ग, कृषि, MSME और सोशल इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर हो सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकप्तान विराट को केक से रंग दिया साथियों ने, पत्नी अनुष्का भी साथ रहीं - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें