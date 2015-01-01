पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:RBI ने पंजाब नेशनल बैंक पर 1 करोड़ रुपए की पेनाल्टी लगाई, 5 पेमेंट सिस्टम ऑपरेटर्स के सर्टिफिकेट भी कैंसल किए

नई दिल्ली29 मिनट पहले
PNB अप्रैल 2010 से ड्रक PNB बैंक लिमिटेड, भूटान के साथ बाइलेटरल ATM शेयरिंग अरेंजमेंट को ऑपरेट कर रहा था, इसके लिए उसने RBI से पूर्व मंजूरी नहीं ली थी
  • पेमेंट एंड सेटलमेंट सिस्टम्स एक्ट का पालन नहीं होने के कारण यह जुर्माना लगाया गया
  • पंजाब नेशनल बैंक के शेयर BSE पर 1.37% मजबूत होकर 29.50 रुपए पर बंद हुए

सरकारी बैंक पंजाब नेशनल बैंक (PNB) ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) ने उस पर 1 करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया है। यह जुर्माना पेमेंट एंड सेटलमेंट सिस्टम्स एक्ट का सही तरह से पालन नहीं करने के कारण लगाया गया है। PNB के शेयर BSE पर 1.37 फीसदी मजबूत होकर 29.50 रुपए पर बंद हुए।

PNB ने शेयर बाजारों को दी गई सूचना में कहा कि RBI ने देखा कि बैंक अप्रैल 2010 से ड्रक PNB बैंक लिमिटेड, भूटान (बैंक की अंतरराष्ट्रीय सहायक कंपनी) के साथ बाइलेटरल ATM शेयरिंग अरेंजमेंट को ऑपरेट कर रहा था। इसके लिए उसने RBI से पूर्व मंजूरी नहीं ली थी। पेमेंट एंड सेटलमेंट सिस्टम्स एक्ट, 2007 (PSS एक्ट) के सेक्शन 26 (6) में उल्लिखित नेचर का सही तरह से पालन नहीं किए जाने के कारण RBI ने एक करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया।

जिन PSO के सर्टिफिकेट कैंसल हुए वे PPI को ऑपरेट करते थे

इस बीच एक बयान में RBI ने कहा कि उसने 5 पेमेंट सिस्टम ऑपरेटर्स (PSOs) के सर्टिफिकेट ऑफ अथॉरिटाइजेशन (CoA) को कैंसल कर दिया है। ये ऑपरेटर्स प्रीपेड पेमेंट इंस्ट्रूमेंट्स (PPI) को जारी करने और उसे ऑपरेट करने का काम करते थे।

अलग-अलग कारणों से सर्टिफिकेट कैंसल हुए

कार्ड प्रो सॉल्यूशन प्राइवेट लिमिटेड और इनकैशमी मोबाइल वॉलेट सर्विसेज प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के सर्टिफिकेट्स रेगुलेटरी रिक्वायरमेंट्स का पालन नहीं किए जाने के कारण कैंसल किए गए। देलही इंटीग्रेटेड मल्टी-मोडल ट्रांजिट सिस्टम लिमिटेड और पायरो नेटवर्क्स प्राइवेट लिमिटेड ने खुद ही अपने सर्टिफिकेट्स सरेंडर कर दिए। एयरसेल स्मार्ट मनी लिमिटेड के CoA इसलिए कैंसल किए गए, क्योंकि उनका रिन्यूअल नहीं कराया गया।

कस्टमर और मर्चेंट 3 साल तक कर सकते हैं क्लेम

RBI ने कहा कि इन पाचों PSO पर जिस भी कस्टमर या मर्चेंट का वैलिड क्लेम है, वे कैंसिलेशन की तिथि से लेकर 3 साल तक सेटलमेंट के लिए इन PSO से संपर्क कर सकते हैं। RBI ने पेमेंट एंड सेटलमेंट सिस्टम्स एक्ट, 2007 के तहत दी गई शक्तियों का उपयोग करते हुए सर्टिफिकेट्स कैंसल किए हैं।

