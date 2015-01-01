पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई बैंकिंग:बैंकिंग उद्योग के दरवाजे बड़े व्यापारी घरानों के लिए खोल रहा है RBI, जानिए इसका घाटा और फायदा

मुंबई18 मिनट पहले
रेगुलेटर को जनता के विश्वास के साथ नहीं खेलना चाहिए। IL&FS की विफलता एक पारंपरिक बैंक की बैलेंस शीट की अक्षमता को दर्शाती है। जेपी मॉर्गन्स जैसे बैंक के लिए रेड कॉर्पेट बिछाना RBI के लिए इसकी वित्तीय स्थिरता सुनिश्चित करने के उद्देश्य पर फिट नहीं होगा
  • बैंकिंग सेक्टर में कनेक्टेड लेंडिंग की समस्या से निपटना सबसे बड़ी चुनौती
  • आरबीआई जल्द दरवाजा नहीं खोलेगा, पर पिछले दरवाजे से एंट्री का रास्ता साफ है

बैंकिंग रेगुलेटर भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) द्वारा गठित एक वर्किंग ग्रुप ने सुझाव दिया है कि निजी क्षेत्र के बैंकों के ओनरशिप के साथ क्या करना चाहिए। इसमें कहा गया है कि बड़े औद्योगिक घरानों को नियंत्रण हिस्सेदारी के लिए अनुमति दी जा सकती है, लेकिन "कनेक्टेड लेंडिंग" की समस्या से निपटने के लिए रेगुलेशन और सुपरविजन को मजबूत करने के बाद ही ऐसा होना चाहिए। यानी जमाकर्ताओं के पैसे को उनके अन्य बिजनेस में डायवर्ट करने का यह मुद्दा है।

शर्तों में पिछले दरवाजे से एंट्री का रास्ता

सिफारिश में जो भी शर्तें रखी गई हैं उनसे ऐसा नहीं लगता है कि रेगुलेटर जल्द ही घरानों को बैंकिंग से दूर रखने की अपनी नीति को उलट देगा। लेकिन रिपोर्ट में बैकडोर एंट्री का रास्ता खुल सकता है। बड़े समूह नॉन बैंकिंग फाइनेंस कंपनियों (NBFC) का अधिग्रहण कर सकते हैं, जिन्हें बैंकों में बदलने की अनुमति दी जा सकती है। कोरोना के बाद पैसे के लिए फाइनेंशियल सिस्टम का दारोमदार सरकारी अधिकार से छिन कर बड़े बड़े प्राइवेट अमीरों के हाथों में जा सकता है।

1997-98 का एशियाई वित्तीय संकट

1997-98 के एशियाई वित्तीय संकट में एक चेतावनी छिपी है। इंडोनेशिया में एक कॉर्पोरेट समूह के भीतर वित्तीय और गैर-वित्तीय गतिविधियों की अनियंत्रित लेन देन ने बैंकों की लागत को 1998 के सकल घरेलू उत्पाद (GDP) के 40% से ऊपर पहुंचा दिया। ऐसा ही भारत के टेलीकॉम से परिवहन तक के व्यापार में एकाधिकार अर्थात मोनोपोली की झलक मिलती दिख रही है।

पूंजीवाद की पैठ

बडे बड़े घरानों से उपजे पूंजीवाद ने भारत में अपनी पैठ बनानी शुरू कर दी है, जो डेढ़ दशक बाद फ्रेंकस्टीन जैसे दानव के रूप में उभर रहा है। राजनेताओं ने 1990 के दशक के शुरू में निजी क्षेत्र में घुसपैठ करना शुरू कर दिया था। और तभी पब्लिक प्राइवेट पार्टनरशिप (PPP) और तेज आर्थिक विकास के नाम पर लोन की बंदरबांट शुरू हो गई।

आईएलएंडएफएस का डूबना

2018 में फाइनेंसर आईएलएंडएफएस (IL&FS) समूह ने देश में बेहतर इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर के लिए काम करना शुरू किया था। यह दिवालिया हो गया। पैसों की समस्या के कारण बाद में कुछ और बड़ी इक्विटी वाली फाइनेंसिंग कंपनिया धाराशाई हो गईं। तब से मंथन का दौर चल रहा है और इसने प्रतिस्पर्धा कम की और एकाग्रता (concentration) बढ़ा दी है। लेकिन ताजा जोखिम (फ्रेश रिस्क) लेने वाली निजी पूंजी को खोजने की जरूरत अधिक है, खासकर महामारी से उपजे बदतर आर्थिक हालात के बाद।

GDP में गिरावट

ऑक्सफोर्ड इकोनॉमिक्स की प्रियंका किशोर कहती हैं, 2025 में प्रति व्यक्ति सकल घरेलू उत्पाद (GDP) प्री-वायरस अनुमानों से 12% नीचे हो सकता है। इसका अर्थ है कि विश्व स्तर पर प्रमुख अर्थव्यवस्थाओं के बीच यह सबसे बड़ा जख्म साबित होने जा रहा है। यह RBI के आंतरिक समूह की बैंक ओनरशिप की समीक्षा की पृष्ठभूमि में है।

डीबीएस और लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक का विलय

यह रिपोर्ट उस समय में आई है जब RBI ने सिंगापुर के DBS ग्रुप होल्डिंग्स लिमिटेड को लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक को टेकओवर करने के लिए मंजूरी दे दी है। पिछले 15 महीने में ही यह तीसरा बैंक है जो विफल रहा है। उससे पहले देश में निजी क्षेत्र में 22 यूनिवर्सल बैंक (और 10 तथाकथित छोटे वित्त बैंक) थे। इनमें कुल जमा राशि का 30% हिस्सा था। यह दो दशक पहले 13% थी। जबकि विदेशी बैंकों की 5% की हिस्सेदारी उसी स्तर पर रही है जो काफी कम है। सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के प्रमुख बैंकों की बाजार हिस्सेदारी साल 2000 में 82% थी जो घटकर 65% हो गई है।

सरकारी बैंकों की घटती संख्या

इस प्रक्रिया में और तेजी आने वाली है। क्योंकि सरकारी बैंक 12 से चार तक सिमट जाएंगे। इसमें कोई संदेह नहीं है कि ज्यादा से ज्यादा निजी बैंकिंग पूंजी की आवश्यकता होगी। फिर भी, क्या देश को वास्तव में इसे उपलब्ध कराने के लिए बड़े घरानों की ओर देखना चाहिए? जोखिम भरे विकल्प कम हैं।

RBI का फैसला

उदाहरण के लिए RBI अब निजी बैंकिंग में मालिकों की 15% हिस्सेदारी घटाने के नियमों को बंद कर सकता है। वर्किंग ग्रुप चाहता है कि कंट्रोलिंग स्टेक की सीमा को बढ़ाकर 26% तक कर देना चाहिए।

40% शेयर होल्डिंग की योजना

मौद्रिक प्राधिकरण (मॉनिटरी अथॉरिटी) पहले पांच वर्षों में बैंक के कंट्रोलिंग ओनर के लिए कम से कम 40% शेयरहोल्डिंग चाहता है। यह आसानी से कह सकता है कि "यदि आप 15 वर्षों के लिए चाहते हैं तो इसे उस स्तर पर रख सकते हैं। यदि आप ठीक से व्यवहार नहीं करते हैं, रिश्वत लेकर कर्ज देते हैं, लगातार खराब कर्ज देते हैं तो हम आपके वोटिंग राइट्स को 5% तक सीमित कर देंगे। आपके बोर्ड को बदल देंगे। आपके बैंक को M&A (अधिग्रहण एवं विलय) टारगेट बनाएंगे ।

डाइवर्सिफिकेशन का तर्क

विविध बैंक स्वामित्व (डाइवर्सिफाइड बैंक ओनरशिप) के पक्ष में तर्क तब काम करता है जब 15% या 26% की शेयरहोल्डिंग सीमा प्रभावी होती है। जब बोर्ड अपना काम करता है। एक्सिस बैंक लिमिटेड, ICICI बैंक लिमिटेड और यस बैंक लिमिटेड में ऐसा नहीं हुआ, जो लंबे समय से अपने मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारियों (CEO) पर लगाम लगाने में विफल रहा क्योंकि बैड लोन ज्यादा हो गए। रेगुलेटर को उन्हें निकाल बाहर करना ही था। अब इसमें बहानेबाजी की क्या जरूरत थी।

बैंक लाइसेंस भी सफलता की कोई गारंटी नहीं देते

ज्यादा लिवरेज वाले समूहों के लिए बैंक लाइसेंस भी सफलता की कोई गारंटी नहीं देते हैं। वो अंग्रेजी की कहावत टू बिग टू फेल (मैं इतना बड़ा हूं कि मुझे डूबने से बचा लिया जाएगा) पर काम करते हैं। लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक लिमिटेड को बचाने के लिए RBI को DBS जैसी संस्था मिल गई। इसकी जमा पूंजी छह महीने में सितंबर में 2% तक गिर गई। जबकि हर कोई जानता था कि बैंक की निगेटिव पूंजी पर्याप्तता अनुपात (capital adequacy ratio) अच्छा संकेत नहीं दे रही थी।

रेगुलेटर और जनता का विश्वास

रेगुलेटर को जनता के विश्वास के साथ नहीं खेलना चाहिए। IL&FS की विफलता एक पारंपरिक बैंक की बैलेंस शीट की अक्षमता को दर्शाती है। जेपी मॉर्गन्स जैसे बैंक के लिए रेड कॉर्पेट बिछाना RBI के लिए इसकी वित्तीय स्थिरता सुनिश्चित करने के उद्देश्य को छोड़ने जैसा होगा।

