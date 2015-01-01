पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:RBI ने इक्विटास स्मॉल फाइनेंस बैंक पर लगा प्रतिबंध हटाया, अब नई शाखा भी खोल सकेगा बैंक

नई दिल्ली27 मिनट पहले
इक्विटास स्मॉल फाइनेंस बैंक का ऑपरेशन सितंबर 2016 में शुरू हुआ था। 
  • तय समय में शेयर बाजार में लिस्टिंग न होने पर लगाया गया था प्रतिबंध
  • RBI ने बैंक के MD और CEO के पारिश्रमिक पर बैन लगाया था
  • 2 नवंबर 2020 को शेयर लिस्ट होने के बाद प्रतिबंध हटाया गया

भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) ने इक्विटास स्मॉल फाइनेंस बैंक (ESFB) पर लगे सभी प्रतिबंधों को दिया है। इसमें बैंक के MD और CEO के पारिश्रमिक पर लगी रोक भी शामिल है। ESFB ने सोमवार को BSE फाइलिंग के जरिए यह जानकारी दी है।

पिछले साल सितंबर में लगाया गया था प्रतिबंध

शेयर लिस्टिंग को लेकर RBI ने पिछले साल 6 सितंबर को इक्विटास स्मॉल फाइनेंस बैंक पर प्रतिबंध लगाया था। दरअसल, RBI की गाइडलाइंस के मुताबिक, 500 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा की नेटवर्थ वाले स्मॉल फाइनेंस बैंक को ऑपरेशन शुरू होने के 3 साल के भीतर शेयर बाजार में लिस्टिंग करानी अनिवार्य है। लेकिन ESFB इसमें विफल हो गया था। अब 2 नवंबर 2020 को ESFB के शेयर बाजार में लिस्ट हो गए। इसके बाद प्रतिबंध हटाए गए हैं।

नई शाखा खोलने पर भी प्रतिबंध हटा

RBI ने ESFB पर नई शाखा खोलने पर भी प्रतिबंध लगा दिया था। लेकिन अब ESFB नई शाखा खोल सकता है। इससे बैंक को कारोबार बढ़ाने में भी मदद मिलेगी। इक्विटास स्मॉल फाइनेंस बैंक का ऑपरेशन सितंबर 2016 में शुरू हुआ था।

शेयरों में 0.76% की गिरावट रही

प्रतिबंध हटने के बाद भी इक्विटास स्मॉल फाइनेंस बैंक के शेयरों में मामूली गिरावट रही है। सोमवार को बीएसई में बैंक के शेयर 0.76% की गिरावट के साथ 32.65 रुपए प्रति यूनिट पर बंद हुए। वहीं, इक्विटास स्मॉल फाइनेंस बैंक की पैरेंट कंपनी इक्विटास होल्डिंग्स लिमिटेड के शेयर 1.23% की तेजी के साथ 45.25 रुपए प्रति यूनिट पर बंद हुए हैं।

