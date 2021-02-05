पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  RBI Maintains Repo Rate 4%; Home And Auto Loans Will Not Be Cheap At The Moment

मौद्रिक नीति कमेटी की बैठक:RBI ने रेपो रेट 4% बरकरार रखा, 2021-22 के लिए GDP में 10.5% की ग्रोथ का अनुमान

मुंबई3 मिनट पहले
RBI गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
RBI गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास। (फाइल फोटो)

भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) की मौद्रिक नीति कमेटी (MPC) ने रेपो रेट 4% बरकरार रखा है। RBI गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास ने इस बात की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने 2021-22 के लिए सकल घरेलू उत्पाद (GDP) में 10.5% की ग्रोथ का अनुमान जताया है। इस पर आज 12 बजे प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस भी होगी। छह सदस्यों वाली MPC की बैठक बुधवार 3 फरवरी से शुरू हुई थी।

रेपो रेट में अब तक 115 बेसिस पॉइंट की कटौती

जानकारों ने पहले ही उम्मीद जताई थी कि RBI रेपो रेट में कटौती से बचेगा। रेपो रेट का अर्थ RBI द्वारा बैंकों को दिए जाने लोन पर ब्याज दर है। खास बात यह है कि एक फरवरी को पेश बजट 2021-22 के बाद RBI की यह पहली बैठक है। रिजर्व बैंक ने पिछले साल फरवरी से अब तक रेपो रेट में कुल 115 बेसिस पॉइंट की कटौती की है।

रिवर्स रेपो रेट भी स्थिर

MPC ने पिछली 3 बार के बैठकों में प्रमुख नीतिगत दरों में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया था। मौजूदा समय में रेपो रेट 4% है, जो 15 साल के न्यूनतम स्तर पर है। वहीं, RBI ने रिवर्स रेपो रेट भी 3.35% पर बरकरार रखा है। इसी दर पर बैंक अपने पास जमा धनराशि को रिजर्व बैंक के पास जमा कराते हैं।

घरेलू अर्थव्यस्था पर भरोसा जता रहे विदेशी निवेशक
उन्होंने 2021-22 के लिए सकल घरेलू उत्पाद (GDP) में 10.5% की ग्रोथ का अनुमान जताया है। चालु वित्त वर्ष की चौथी तिमाही के लिए उपभोक्ता (CPI) महंगाई दर 5.2% रहने का अनुमान जताया है, जो पहले 5.8% का था। शक्तिकांता दास ने कहा कि विदेशी निवेशक भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था पर भरोसा जता रहे हैं। इसका ही नतीजा रहा कि हाल के महीनों में FDI और FPI निवेश का फ्लो लगातार बढ़ा है।

खबर अपडेट हो रही है...

