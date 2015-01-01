पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

MPC बैठक:RBI इस बार की मौद्रिक नीति समीक्षा में मुख्य ब्याज दरों को पुराने स्तर पर कायम रख सकता है

नई दिल्ली4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अभी RBI का रेपो रेट 4.00%, रिवर्स रेपो रेट 3.35%, मार्जिनल स्टैंडिंग फैसिलिटी रेट 4.25% और बैंक रेट 4.25% है
  • निवेश बैंकर ने कहा कि अक्टूबर की घोषणाओं से सरकारी व निजी बैंकों में बॉरोइंग कॉस्ट कम रखने में कुछ सफलता मिली है
  • अर्थव्यवस्था में क्रेडिट का फ्लो बढ़ाने के लिए इन नीतियों को लंबे समय तक कायम रखने की जरूरत होगी

भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) अगले महीने के शुरू में होने वाली मौद्रिक नीति समीक्षा में मुख्य ब्याज दरों को पुराने स्तर पर कायम रख सकता है। इन्वेस्टमेंट बैंकर बार्कलेज ने बुधवार को उभरते बाजारों पर अपनी रिपोर्ट में हालांकि कहा कि केंद्रीय बैंक विकास और महंगाई के अनुमानों को ऊपर की तरफ संशोधित कर सकता है। अभी RBI का रेपो रेट 4.00%, रिवर्स रेपो रेट 3.35%, मार्जिनल स्टैंडिंग फैसिलिटी रेट 4.25% और बैंक रेट 4.25% है।

निवेश बैंकर ने कहा कि अक्टूबर की मौद्रिक नीति समिति (MPC) की बैठक में की गई घोषणाओं से सरकारी व निजी बैंकों में बॉरोइंग कॉस्ट कम रखने में कुछ सफलता मिली है। अर्थव्यवस्था में क्रेडिट का फ्लो बढ़ाने के लिए इन नीतियों को लंबे समय तक कायम रखने की जरूरत होगी। अर्थव्यवस्था के रिकवरी के रास्ते पर होने और आपूर्ति की तरफ से कीमत का दबाव बने रहने के कारण हमारा अनुमान है कि RBI नरम रुख को कायम रखेगा और इस बात पर फोकस बनाए रखेगा कि नीति में किसी भी बदलाव करने के लिए विकास में स्थायी सुधार जरूरी है।

अक्टूबर की मौद्रिक नीति समीक्षा कई मायनों में साहसिक और प्रभावी थी

अक्टूबर की मौद्रिक नीति समीक्षा कई मायनों में साहसिक और प्रभावी थी। बैंक ने अगले साल तक अपने रुख को नरम रखने का वादा किया और राज्य सरकारों के बांड की खरीदारी की संभावना जताकर अतिरिक्त नकदी सहायता का भरोसा दिलाया। केंद्रीय बैंक ने साथ ही कहा कि महंगाई में मुख्यत: आपूर्ति संबंधी कारणों से बढ़ोतरी हो रही है इसलिए यह कुछ ही समय तक रह सकती है और इसे कम करने के लिए मौद्रिक प्रतिक्रिया की जरूरत नहीं होगी।

मौद्रिक नीति का मुख्य जोर विकास को बढ़ावा देने पर रह सकता है

रिपोर्ट में कहा गया कि मौद्रिक नीति का मुख्य जोर विकास को बढ़ावा देने पर रह सकता है और RBI अक्टूबर में घोषित नीतियों को ही दोहरा सकता है। नीति निर्माताओं का मुख्य ध्यान वित्तीय परिस्थितियों को बेहतर करने पर है। लक्ष्य से ऊंची महंगाई की वजह से ब्याज दर में और कटौती की गुंजाइश नहीं होने के कारण RBI ने पूंजी की लागत घटाने के लिए कई गैर परंपरागत कदम उठाए हैं। उसने कई रेगुलेटरी नियमों में ढील दी है और पिछले कुछ सप्ताह में सरकारी बांड की खरीदारी बढ़ाई है। इसके कारण पूरी इकॉनोमी में ब्याज की दर गिरी है। हालांकि रेट कटौती पूरी तरह से रिटेल ग्राहकों तक नहीं पहुंची है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकंटेनमेंट जोन्स में सख्ती पर जोर, राज्य अपनी मर्जी से नाइट कर्फ्यू तो लगा सकेंगे, लेकिन लॉकडाउन नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें