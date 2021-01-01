पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • RBI Monetory Policy Committee To Announce Its Policy Interest Rate On 5th February

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

RBI की मौद्रिक बैठक:मुख्य ब्याज दर बढ़ने की उम्मीद नहीं, MPC की 3 दिवसीय बैठक शुरू

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • MPC की बैठक में लिए गए फैसले की घोषणा शुक्रवार 5 फरवरी को होगी
  • MPC जो रेट तय करती है, उसी के आधार पर लोन की ब्याज दर तय होती है

भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) की मौद्रिक नीति समिति (MPC) की बैठक में इस बार भी मुख्य ब्याज दर बढ़ने की उम्मीद नहीं है। तीन दिवसीय बैठक बुधवार को शुरू हो गई है। जो भी फैसला होगा, उसकी घोषणा शुक्रवार 5 फरवरी को होगी।

यूं तो MPC की बैठक हमेशा महत्वपूर्ण होती है, क्योंकि इसमें तय की गई मुख्य ब्याज दर के आधार पर ही सभी बैंकों और वित्तीय संस्थानों की जमा और लोन दरें तय की जाती हैं। लेकिन इस बार की बैठक इसलिए भी महत्त्वपूर्ण है कि यह बजट के तुरंत बाद हो रही है। इसलिए RBI के गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास बजट पर भी कुछ टिप्पणी कर सकते हैं।

MPC में 6 सदस्य होते हैं

MPC में 6 सदस्य होते हैं। 3 सरकार के प्रतिनिधि होते हैं और 3 सदस्य RBI का प्रतिनिधित्व करते हैं, जिनमें गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास भी शामिल हैं। सरकार के प्रतिनिधियों में अशिमा गोयल, जयंत आर वर्मा और शशांक भिड़े शामिल हैं।

मुख्य ब्याज दरों में कोई बदलाव नहीं होने की है उम्मीद

विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक MPC की बैठक में मुख्य ब्याज दरों में किसी भी प्रकार का बदलाव होने की उम्मीद नहीं है। सोमवार को पेश आम बजट फैसले को प्रभावित कर सकता है। बजट के बारे में शक्तिकांत दास की टिप्पणी पर विश्लेषकों की नजर रहेगी।

4% है अभी रेपो रेट

अभी RBI का रेपो रेट 4% है, जो ऐतिहासिक रूप से सबसे कम है। इससे पहले आखिरी बार यह दर 22 मई को बदली गई थी। यह बदलाव MPC बैठक के बिना ही किया गया था। पिछले साल फरवरी से लेकर अब तक RBI ने रेपो रेट में कुल 1.15% की कटौती कर दी है। इंडिया रेटिंग्स एंड रिसर्च के प्रिंसिपल इकॉनोमिस्ट और डायरेक्टर पब्लिक फाइनेंस सुनील कुमार सिन्हा ने कहा कि आर्थिक विकास ज्यादा जरूरी है, इसलिए रेपो दर बढ़ाए जाने की उम्मीद नहीं है। महंगाई भी घटी है।

4.59% पर आ गई है महंगाई दर

दिसंबर 2020 के सरकारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक खुदरा महंगाई दर घटकर 4.59% पर आ गई है। नवंबर में खुदरा महंगाई दर 6.93% थी। खुदरा महंगाई दर के आधार पर ही RBI अपनी मुख्य ब्याज दर तय करता है। अभी RBI ने 5 अगस्त 2016 से 31 मार्च 2021 तक खुदरा महंगाई दर को औसत 4% (2% घट-बढ़ की गुंजाइश के साथ) पर रखने की जिम्मेदारी ली है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर याचिका खारिज, CJI बोले- सरकार अपना काम कर रही है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser