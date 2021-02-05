पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वन नेशन वन ओंबड्समैन:अब ग्राहक एक ही जगह पर कर सकेंगे बैंक, NBFC और कार्ड जारी करने वाली कंपनियों की शिकायतें

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) ने जून 2021 से नई व्यवस्था लागू करने का रखा प्रस्ताव
भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) ने जून 2021 से नई व्यवस्था लागू करने का रखा प्रस्ताव
  • अभी बैंक, NBFC और कार्ड जारी करने वाली कंपनियों के लिए 3 अलग-अलग ओंबड्समैन स्कीम हैं
  • तीनों ओंबड्समैन स्कीम को एक में मिला देने से शिकायत निपटाने की प्रक्रिया आसान हो जाएगी

अब बैंक, नॉन बैंकिंग फाइनेंशियल कंपनियों (NBFC) और कार्ड जारी करने वाली कंपनियों के ग्राहक अपनी शिकायतें एक ही जगह कर सकेंगे। अभी इन तीनों श्रेणियों के लिए अलग-अलग ओंबड्समैन योजना हैं। भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) के गवर्नर शिक्तिकांत दास ने शुक्रवार को जारी स्टेटमेंट ऑन डेवलपमेंट एंड रेगुलेटरी पॉलिसी में कहा कि इन तीनों स्कीम्स को एक में ही मिला देने का प्रस्ताव है।

RBI के प्रस्ताव के मुताबिक इंटिग्रेटेड ओंबड्समैन स्कीम जून 2021 से लागू हो जाएगी। रेगुलेटरी स्टेटमेंट के मुताबिक तीनों ओंबड्समैन स्कीम को एक में मिला देने से शिकायत निपटारा प्रक्रिया आसान हो जाएगी। बैंक, NBFC और कार्ड जारी करने वाली कंपनियों के ग्राहक इंटिग्रेटेड स्कीम के तहत एक ही सेंट्र्रलाइज्ड रेफरेंस प्वॉइंट के साथ अपनी शिकायत दर्ज करा सकेंगे।

अभी 3 अलग-अलग कैटेगरी में देशभर में 22 ओंबड्समैन कार्यालय चल रहे हैं

अभी RBI देशभर में स्थित 22 ओंबड्समैन कार्यालयों के जरिये तीन अलग-अलग ओंबड्समैन स्कीम चला रहा है। तीनों ओंबड्समैन स्कीम को एक में मिलाने के बाद वन नेशन वन ओंबड्समैन की सोच के साथ एक ही जगह पर सभी शिकायतों की प्रोसेसिंग होगी। ओंबड्समैन प्रणाली को सरल, ज्यादा सक्षम और ज्यादा जवाबदेह बनाने के लिए RBI ने यह कदम उठाया है।

डिजिटल पेमेंट के लिए शुरू होगी 24x7 हेल्पलाइन

स्टेटमेंट ऑन डेवलपमेंट एंड रेगुलेटरी पॉलिसी के तहत ही गवर्नर ने डिजिटल पेमेंट सर्विस देने वाली कंपनियों को ग्राहकों के लिए एक सेंट्रलाइज्ड 24X7 हेल्पलाइन शुरू करने का भी निर्देश दिया। स्टेटमेंट के मुताबिक प्रमुख डिजिटल पेमेंट कंपनियों को सितंबर 2021 तक हेल्पलाइन शुरू करना होगा। बाद में इसी हेल्पलाइन के जरिये ग्राहकों की शिकायतें दर्ज करने और उनका समाधान करने का रास्ता खोजा जाएगा।

हेल्पलाइन से डिजिटल पेमेंट पर ग्राहकों का विश्वास बढ़ेगा

हेल्पलाइन शुरू करने से डिजिटल पेमेंट पर ग्राहकों का विश्वास बढ़ेगा। स्टेटमेंट में यह भी कहा गया है कि ऑथोराइज्ड पेमेंट सिस्टम के ऑपरेटर्स और पार्टिसिपेंट्स के लिए आउटसोर्सिंग पर गाइडलाइन भी जारी किया जाएगा। इसके जरिये आउटसोर्सिंग सर्विस देने वाली इकाइयों की कमजोरी की वजह से मुख्य कंपनी पर साइबर सुरक्षा के खतरे को दूर करने की कोशिश की जाएगी।

RBI ने मुख्य ब्याज दरों में नहीं किया कोई बदलाव

रिजर्व बैंक ने अपनी मॉनेटरी पॉलिसी कमिटी (MPC) की बैठक में मुख्य ब्याज दर (रेपो रेट) में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया है। RBI ने रेपो रेट को 4% और रिवर्स रेपो रेट को 3.35% बरकरार रखा है। रेट में बदलाव नहीं होने का मतलब यह है कि अगर आपने होम लोन, ऑटो लोन या किसी भी तरह का लोन लिया है तो इसकी मासिक किस्त में कोई बदलाव नहीं होगा। MPC की बैठक 3 फरवरी को शुरू हुई थी। बैठक में लिए गए फैसले की घोषणा RBI के गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास ने शुक्रवार को की।

