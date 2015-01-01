पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • RBI Shocks, IDBI Mutual Fund Will Not Be Able To Buy Muthoot Finance, Rejects The Proposal

डील कैंसल:RBI ने दिया झटका, मुथूट फाइनेंस नहीं खरीद पाएगा IDBI म्यूचुअल फंड, प्रपोजल को खारिज किया

मुंबई3 मिनट पहले
IDBI म्यूचुअल फंड कुल 22 स्कीम्स का प्रबंधन करता है इसमें 12 इक्विटी फंड स्कीम्स हैं जबकि 6 डेट फंड स्कीम, 2 हाइब्रिड फंड स्कीम और एक गोल्ड फंड ऑफ फंड्स और गोल्ड एक्सचेंज ट्रेडेड फंड्स स्कीम हैं
  • IDBI म्यूचुअल फंड का असेट अंडर मैनेजमेंट (AUM) 4,676 करोड़ रुपए सितंबर की तिमाही में रहा है
  • जो कंपनी गैर बैंकिंग वित्तीय सेक्टर में है, वह किसी म्यूचअल फंड का स्पांसर नहीं बन सकती है

भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) ने मुथूट फाइनेंस को झटका दिया है। उसने उसका प्रपोजल खारिज कर दिया है। इस वजह से अब मुथूट फाइनेंस IDBI म्यूचुअल फंड को नहीं खरीद पाएगा। यह जानकारी मुथूट फाइनेंस ने दी है। IDBI म्यूचुअल फंड का असेट अंडर मैनेजमेंट (AUM) 4,676 करोड़ रुपए सितंबर की तिमाही में रहा है।

मुथूट फाइनेंस ने दी जानकारी

मुथूट फाइनेंस ने स्टॉक एक्सचेंज को दी गई जानकारी में बताया है कि उसके नो ऑब्जेक्शन सर्टिफिकेट (NOC) को रिजर्व बैंक ने खारिज कर दिया है। मुथूट फाइनेंस ने RBI के पास IDBI म्यूचुअल फंड को खरीदने के लिए आवेदन किया था। प्रपोजल को खारिज करने का कारण रिजर्व बैंक ने बताया कि जो कंपनी गैर बैंकिंग वित्तीय सेक्टर में है, वह किसी म्यूचअल फंड का स्पांसर नहीं बन सकती है।

एनबीएफसी में है मुथूट फाइनेंस

बता दें कि मुथूट फाइनेंस गोल्ड लोन और NBFC में काम करती है। जबकि IDBI म्यूचु्अल फंड हाउस है। जब से IDBI बैंक को भारतीय जीवन बीमा निगम (LIC) ने खरीदा है, तभी से IDBI म्यूचुअल फंड को बेचने की कोशिश हो रही है। किसी NBFC या बैंक को इस तरह की डील के लिए RBI से मंजूरी लेनी होती है। क्योंकि इन कंपनियों का रेगुलेटर RBI होता है।

पिछले साल 22 नवंबर को हुई थी डील

मुथूट फाइनेंस ने कहा कि 22 नवंबर 2019 को शेयर खरीदी एग्रीमेंट उसके और IDBI बैंक, IDBI म्यूचुअल फंड के बीच हुआ था। इसके तहत IDBI म्यूचुअल फंड की 100% हिस्सेदारी खरीदने की बात हुई थी। यह पूरी हिस्सेदारी IDBI बैंक के पास है क्योंकि बैंक ही म्यूचुअल फंड इकाई का स्पांसर है।

22 स्कीम्स का प्रबंधन करती है कंपनी

IDBI असेट मैनेजमेंट या IDBI म्यूचुअल फंड कुल 22 स्कीम्स का प्रबंधन करता है इसमें 12 इक्विटी फंड स्कीम्स हैं जबकि 6 डेट फंड स्कीम, 2 हाइब्रिड फंड स्कीम और एक गोल्ड फंड ऑफ फंड्स और गोल्ड एक्सचेंज ट्रेडेड फंड्स स्कीम हैं। IDBI म्यूचुअल फंड का AUM कभी 10 हजार करोड़ रुपए तक होता था। लेकिन हाल के समय में इसके AUM में भारी गिरावट दिखी है।

मुथूट का गोल्ड लोन है फोकस

सोमवार को वैश्विक रेटिंग एजेंसी मूडीज इन्वेस्टर सर्विसेस ने कहा था कि मुथूट फाइनेंस का फोकस गोल्ड लोन पर है और वह इसे असेट क्वालिटी में मदद कर सकता है। क्योंकि सोने की कीमतों में कोई बहुत ज्यादा गिरावट की आशंका नहीं है। हालांकि पहले गोल्ड के एवज में लोन देना एक जोखिम माना गया था। मुथूट फायदा कमाने वाली कंपनी है जो मजबूत माहौल में काम कर रही है। इसका प्रमुख बिजनेस सोने के एवज में लोन देना है।

