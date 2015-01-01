पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेगुलेटरी सैंडबॉक्स प्रोग्राम:फॉरेन रेमिटेंस के लिए रियल टाइम एक्सपेरिमेंटल पायलट वाला इनोवेशन हब बनाएगा RBI

मुंबई16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इनोवेशन हब का हिस्सा बनने के लिए कंपनियां 21 दिसंबर 2020 से 15 फरवरी 2021 के बीच एप्लिकेशन जमा कर सकती हैं
  • RS प्रोग्राम में भागीदारी बढ़ाने के लिए RBI ने मिनिमम नेटवर्थ रिक्वायरमेंट 25 लाख रुपये से घटाकर 10 लाख रुपये कर दी है

भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) ने अपने रेगुलेटरी सैंडबॉक्स (RS) के इनोवेशन हब वाले प्रोग्राम के दूसरे चरण में रेमिटेंस सिस्टम को लाने की योजना बनाई है। RBI फाइनेंशियल टेक्नोलॉजी कंपनियों के इनोवेशन के जरिए विदेश से पैसे पाना किफायती और आसान बनाने के लिए यह कदम उठा रहा है। इस मकसद से बनाए जाने वाले इनोवेशन हब का हिस्सा बनने के लिए कंपनियां 21 दिसंबर 2020 से 15 फरवरी 2021 के बीच एप्लिकेशन जमा कर सकती हैं।

इसी साल शुरू हुआ था रेगुलेटरी सैंडबॉक्स प्रोग्राम

RBI ने फाइनेंशियल ट्रांजैक्शन में टेक्नोलॉजी इनोवेशन को बढ़ावा देने वाला RS प्रोग्राम इसी साल शुरू किया है। इस प्रोग्राम में बैंक, फिनटेक और टेक्नोलॉजी कंपनियां मिलकर रियल टाइम में एक्सपेरिमेंटल पायलट प्रोजेक्ट शुरू कर सकती हैं। बैंकिंग और टेक्नोलॉजी कंपनियों को अपना काम RBI की एक टीम की निगरानी में करना होगा। यह टीम एप्लिकेशन के टेस्ट रिजल्ट पर तय करेगी कि उसमें मास मार्केट लायक बनने की कितनी क्षमता है।

किफायत, सुरक्षा और पारदर्शिता को बढ़ावा

आरबीआई ने कहा है कि अब रेमिटमेंस के वास्ते टेक सॉल्यूशन बनाने के लिए बैंकिंग, फिनटेक और टेक्नोलॉजी कंपनियों का इनोवेशन हब बनाएगा। यह हब किफायत, सुरक्षा, सुगमता और पारदर्शिता को बढ़ावा देने के लिए नई टेक्नोलॉजी के जरिए रेमिटेंस में इनोवेशन को बढ़ावा देगा। हब के लिए ज्यादा से ज्यादा कंपनियां आवेदन कर सकें इसके लिए RBI ने मिनिमम नेटवर्थ रिक्वायरमेंट 25 लाख रुपये से घटाकर 10 लाख रुपये कर दी है। प्रोग्राम में पार्टनरशिप फर्म और लिमिटेड लायबिलिटी पार्टनरशिप (LLP) को भी पार्टिसिपेट करने की इजाजत दी गई है।

2019 में सबसे ज्यादा रहा था फॉरेन रेमिटेंस

भारत 2019 में 83 अरब डॉलर के साथ दुनिया भर में सबसे ज्यादा फॉरेन रेमिटेंस पाने वाला सबसे बड़ा देश रहा था। RBI के मुताबिक 2020 की पहली छमाही में विदेश से 27.4 अरब डॉलर की रकम भारत भेजी गई थी। RBI का कहना है कि इसके अलावा भारत में OTC फॉरेक्स एक्सचेंज इंस्ट्रूमेंट्स के जरिए औसतन लगभग 40 अरब डॉलर का लेनदेन होता है और इसमें भी टेक सॉल्यूशंस के जरिए फंड के मूवमेंट को आसान बनाया जा सकता है।

