नए विकल्प:विदेशी मुद्रा रिजर्व से आय बढ़ाने के लिए RBI की नई रणनीति, निवेश के अलग-अलग विकल्पों पर नजर

मुंबई22 मिनट पहले
  • वर्तमान में आरबीआई का विदेशी मुद्रा रिजर्व 560.63 अरब डॉलर है
  • अक्टूबर में विदेशी निवेशकों ने 2.52 बिलियन डॉलर के शेयर खरीदें

कोरोना के कारण वैश्विक ब्याज दरों में भारी गिरावट देखी जा रही है। ऐसे में भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक विदेशी मुद्रा रिजर्व से आय बढ़ाने के लिए निवेश के अलग-अलग विकल्पों पर काम कर रही है। रॉयटर्स के मुताबिक वर्तमान में आरबीआई का विदेशी मुद्रा रिजर्व 560.63 अरब डॉलर है।

महामारी का असर

रॉयटर्स के मुताबिक भारतीय सेंट्रल बैंक अब तक गोल्ड, सॉवरेन डेट और अन्य रिस्क फ्री डिपोजिट में निवेश करता रहा है। लेकिन 2020 में कोरोना महामारी के कारण दुनियाभर के सेंट्रल बैंकों ने ब्याज दरों में कटौती किए, जिसमें अमेरिकी सेंट्रल बैंक भी शामिल है। इससे आरबीआई को मिलने वाले रिटर्न में कमी आई है। अब आरबीआई ने गोल्ड में निवेश बढ़ाने का फैसला लिया है। रॉयटर्स के मुताबिक आरबीआई गोल्ड के साथ-साथ डॉलर और AAA रेटेड कॉर्पोरेट बांड में पहली बार निवेश बढ़ा रहा है।

नए निवेश से पहले सतर्कता

आधिकारिक बयान के मुताबिक आरबीआई, AAA रेटेड कॉर्पोरेट डॉलर बांड्स में निवेश की संभावनाओं को परख रहा है, जो वर्तमान में सॉवरेन क्रेडिट से बेहतर रिटर्न दे रहे हैं। इससे पहले आरबीआई ने इस तरह के निवेश नहीं किए हैं, इसलिए आरबीआई निवेश से पहले सतर्कता बरत रही है। बयान में कहा गया कि वर्तमान में रुपए का भाव भी अनुरूप है। दूसरी ओर विदेशी निवेशक लगातार भारतीय स्टॉक मार्केट में निवेश कर रहे हैं। क्योंकि उनको बेहतर रिटर्न मिल रहा है। 2020 में देश में एफडीआई से भी डॉलर की आमदनी बढ़ी है। क्योंकि आरआईएल जैसी कंपनियों में विदेशी निवेशकों ने हिस्सेदारी खरीदी है।

भारत में विदेशी निवेश

रॉयटर्स के मुताबिक डॉलर की खरीद लगातार बढ़ेगी। क्योंकि सरकार और आरबीआई दोनों के लिए 73-75 रुपए प्रति डॉलर की रेंज ठीक-ठाक है। चालू वित्त वर्ष में देश की जीडीपी में गिरावट का अनुमान है फिर भी विदेशी निवेश में अच्छी बढ़त देखने को मिली रही। रॉयटर्स के मुताबिक अक्टूबर में विदेशी निवेशकों ने 2.52 बिलियन डॉलर के शेयर खरीदें और 2020 में अब तक कुल 6.47 बिलियन डॉलर का निवेश किया जा चुका है। जबकि विदेशी संस्थागत निवेशकों (FII) ने 2020 में 13.98 बिलियन डॉलर के बांड बेचे और अक्टूबर में 459.30 मिलियन डॉलर के खरीदें हैं।

रुपए में गिरावट

दूसरी ओर रुपए का भाव अक्टूबर में लगातार तीसरे महीने नीचे फिसला। एशियाई करेंसी में रुपए में यह गिरावट सबसे बुरी रही। रॉयटर्स के मुताबिक 10 साल का यील्ड वैश्विक ब्याज दरों की तुलना में लगभग 6% रही, जो जीरो या निगेटिव हैं। इसलिए आने वाले दिनों में निवेश में बढ़त देखी जा सकती है और आरबीआई आगे भी रुपए की मजबूती के लिए डॉलर को खरीदेगा। सूत्रों के मुताबिक रिजर्व बैंक ने गोल्ड में निवेश करना शुरु भी कर दिया है। रॉयटर्स के मुताबिक भारत का गोल्ड रिजर्व 23 अक्टूबर तक 36.86 बिलियन डॉलर का रहा, जो पिछले साल की समान अवधि में 30.89 बिलियन रहा था।

