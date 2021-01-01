पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाउसिंग:रियल एस्टेट में है इकनॉमी को 5 लाख करोड़ डॉलर तक ले जाने का दम, फिलहाल बजट में सपोर्ट की जरूरत

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • EMI के ब्याज पर पूरा टैक्स डिडक्शन दिए जाने की आवश्यकता, रेंटल प्रॉपर्टी का लॉस दूसरी इनकम से एडजस्ट करने की इजाजत मिले
  • लॉन्ग टर्म गेंस टैक्स के लिए प्रॉपर्टी का होल्डिंग पीरियड सिर्फ एक साल करना सही रहेगा, इससे कैपिटल गेंस टैक्स आधा रह जाएगा

रियल एस्टेट सेक्टर का मिजाज बताता है कि इकोनॉमी का हाल क्या है। दरअसल, यह सेक्टर GDP में 7% का योगदान करता है। एक अनुमान के मुताबिक 2030 तक यह आंकड़ा 13% तक पहुंच सकता है। इसमें देश के 15 पर्सेंट कामगारों को रोजगार मिला हुआ है। इस सेक्टर में जो होता है उसका असर 270 इंडस्ट्री पर दिखता है।

एक अनुमान के मुताबिक, 2025 में रियल एस्टेट सेक्टर का साइज एक लाख करोड़ रुपये का हो सकता है। जहां तक इकोनॉमी पर असर डालने की बात है, तो उस हिसाब से कंस्ट्रक्शन इंडस्ट्री 14 प्राइमरी सेक्टर में तीसरे नंबर की है। यह सेक्टर देश को 5 लाख करोड़ डॉलर की इकोनॉमी बनने में मदद करेगा। ऐसे में रियल एस्टेट बॉडी नरेडको ने सेक्टर को बजट से बहुत कुछ मिलने की उम्मीद जताई है।

इंटरेस्ट सबवेंशन स्कीम

रिजर्व बैंक और नेशनल हाउसिंग बैंक को सबवेंशन स्कीमों पर लगा बैन हटा लेना चाहिए। इसका सीधा फायदा मकान खरीदने वालों को होगा। इस स्कीम में बायर मकान की कीमत का 20 पर्सेंट तक का हिस्सा शुरुआत में चुका देता है। इसमें लोन की बाकी रकम बैंक या फाइनेंस कंपनी कंस्ट्रक्शन के स्टेज के हिसाब से डेवलपर्स को देती है।

इनकम टैक्स डिडक्शन

मकानों की किस्त पर चुकाए जाने वाले ब्याज पर पूरा टैक्स डिडक्शन दिया जाना चाहिए। नहीं तो इनकम टैक्स एक्ट के सेक्शन 24 में ब्याज के भुगतान पर दो लाख रुपये की डिडक्शन लिमिट को बढ़ाकर पांच लाख कर देना चाहिए। इसके अलावा, रेंटल प्रॉपर्टी का लॉस दूसरी इनकम से एडजस्ट करने की भी इजाजत दी जानी चाहिए। अगर ऐसा न हो तो कम से कम नए साल के लिए उसके फुल एडजस्टमेंट की सहूलियत होनी चाहिए।

लॉन्ग टर्म कैपिटल गेंस

शेयरों की तरह मकान को भी एक साल रखकर बेचने से उससे होने वाले मुनाफे पर LTCG का लाभ दिया जाना चाहिए। ऐसा होने पर मकान बेचने वाले को 20% के बजाय 10% का लॉन्ग टर्म कैपिटल गेंस टैक्स देना होगा।

वन टाइम रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग

रिजर्व बैंक ने कोविड-19 के कारण हुई वित्तीय समस्याओं के चलते डेट रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग की इजाजत दी है। उसके साथ एक शर्त के साथ जोड़ी है जिससे ज्यादातर यूनिट को इसका बेनेटिफ नहीं मिल पाता है। सेक्टर और इकोनॉमी पर इसका पॉजिटिव इफेक्ट हो, इसके लिए यह सुविधा सबको दी जानी चाहिए।

SWAMIH फंड

इस समय सवा लाख करोड़ रुपये के किफायती मकानों और मिड इनकम ग्रुप के मकानों वाले प्रोजेक्ट अटके हुए हैं। उसके लिए सरकार ने शुरुआत में 25,000 करोड़ रुपये का SWAMIH फंड बनाया था। डेवलपर्स को फटाफट लोन मिले इसके लिए होम लोन कंपनियों और NBFC को ऐसा फंड बनाने की इजाजत दी जानी चाहिए।

रेंटल हाउसिंग

हाउस रेंट अलॉएंस (HRA) पर टैक्स छूट बढ़ाई जानी चाहिए। इसके अलावा, रेंटल इनकम से होने वाले लॉस को अगले साल शिफ्ट करने की इजाजत होनी चाहिए। हाउसिंग प्रॉपटी की रेंटल इनकम पर 10 पर्सेंट के फ्लैट रेट से टैक्स लगाया जाना चाहिए या फुल डिडक्शन का लाभ दिया जाना चाहिए। इसके अलावा रियल एस्टेट डेवलपर्स को प्रॉफिट पर 10 साल का टैक्स हॉलिडे दिया जाना चाहिए।

अफोर्डेबल हाउसिंग

इसकी स्कीम के अंदर मकानों का निर्माण पूरा करने के लिए छह साल का समय दिया जाना चाहिए। लोन की सस्ती ब्याज दरों का लाभ सभी कैटेगरी के मकानों के लिए दिया जाना चाहिए। अफोर्डेबल कैटेगरी में आने वाले मकानों की की कीमत की लिमिट 45 लाख रुपये से बढ़ाकर एक करोड़ रुपये कर दिया जाना चाहिए।

एक्सटर्नल कमर्शियल बॉरोइंग

​​​​​​​रियल एस्टेट कंपनियों को ECB के जरिए विदेश से सस्ती दरों पर फंड जुटाने की इजाजत दी जानी चाहिए।

