रिलायंस-फ्यूचर डील:अमेजन की आपत्ति के बाद SEBI से सलाह लेगा BSE, रिलायंस-फ्यूचर से भी जवाब मांगा जाएगा

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
अमेजन ने BSE और SEBI को सिंगापुर की मध्यस्थता अदालत के फैसले की कॉपी भी उपलब्ध करा दी है।
  • अमेजन ने रिलायंस-फ्यूचर सौदे को होल्ड करने की अपील की है
  • सिंगापुर की मध्यस्थता अदालत लगा चुकी है सौदे पर रोक

रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज और फ्यूचर ग्रुप के सौदे पर आपत्ति जताए जाने के बाद बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज (BSE) ने बाजार नियामक SEBI ने सलाह लेने का फैसला किया है। साथ ही सेबी से इस सौदे पर फ्यूचर रिटेल और रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज से स्पष्टीकरण भी मांगा जाएगा। एक्सचेंज के सूत्रों ने यह जानकारी दी है।

अमेजन ने की है होल्ड करने की अपील

सिंगापुर की मध्यस्थता अदालत ने अमेजन डॉट कॉम की अपील पर रिलायंस-फ्यूचर सौदे को पूरा करने पर रोक लगा दी है। इस फैसले के बावजूद रिलायंस और फ्यूचर ग्रुप ने इस सौदे को तय समय पर पूरा करने की बात कही है। इसके बाद अमेजन ने SEBI और BSE से इस सौदे को होल्ड करने की अपील की है। अमेजन ने सिंगापुर की मध्यस्थता अदालत के फैसले का हवाला दिया है। अमेजन ने अदालत के फैसले की कॉपी भी उपलब्ध कराई है।

SEBI का पक्ष जानेगा BSE

BSE से जुड़े सूत्र के मुताबिक, इस सौदे पर SEBI से सलाह के अलावा उनका पक्ष भी जाना जाएगा। इसके अलावा BSE फ्यूचर और रिलायंस रिटेल से भी स्पष्टीकरण मांगने की योजना बना रहा है। हालांकि, इस पर SEBI, BSE, अमेजन, रिलायंस और फ्यूचर ने कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दी है।

क्या है अमेजन की आपत्ति?

अगस्त 2019 में अमेजन ने फ्यूचर कूपंस में 49% हिस्सेदारी खरीदी थी। इसके लिए अमेजन ने 1,500 करोड़ रुपए का पेमेंट किया था। इस डील में शर्त थी कि अमेजन को तीन से 10 साल की अवधि के बाद फ्यूचर रिटेल लिमिटेड की हिस्सेदारी खरीदने का अधिकार होगा। अमेजन के मुताबिक, इस डील में एक शर्त यह भी थी कि फ्यूचर ग्रुप मुकेश अंबानी के रिलायंस ग्रुप की किसी भी कंपनी को अपने रिटेल असेट्स नहीं बेचेगा।

अगस्त में हुआ था 24,713 करोड़ रुपए का सौदा

रिलायंस और फ्यूचर ग्रुप के बीच अगस्त में 24713 करोड़ रुपए का सौदा हुआ था। इसके तहत फ्यूचर ग्रुप का रिटेल, होलसेल और लॉजिस्टिक्स कारोबार रिलायंस रिटेल वेंचर्स लिमिटेड को बेचा जाएगा। सिंगापुर की मध्यस्थता अदालत के फैसले पर रिलायंस और फ्यूचर ग्रुप का कहना है कि यह सौदा भारतीय कानूनों के तहत हुआ है।

भारत में पकड़ मजबूत करना चाहती है अमेजन

रिलायंस की नजर भारत में ऑनलाइन रिटेल स्पेस पर है, जिसे अमेजन और फ्लिपकार्ट लीड कर रहे हैं। वहीं, अमेजन भारत में मजबूत ऑनलाइन मौजूदगी के चलते ऑफलाइन रिटेल बिजनेस में अपनी पकड़ मजबूत करने पर काम कर रही है। इसके लिए अमेजन ने प्राइवेट इक्विटी फंड समारा कैपिटल के साथ 2018 में आदित्य बिरला ग्रुप के सुपरमार्केट चेन का अधिग्रहण किया था। जानकारों का कहना है कि अमेजन, आरआईएल और फ्यूचर ग्रुप के बीच हुए इस डील चिंतित हुई है। क्योंकि इससे भारत में कंपनी को कड़ी टक्कर मिल सकती है।

रिटेल में बड़ा दांव खेल रही है रिलायंस

इस समय रिलायंस रिटेल देश में करीब 12 हजार स्टोर चलाती है और मुकेश अंबानी रिटेल पर बड़ा दांव खेल रहे हैं। रिलायंस रिटेल का इक्विटी वैल्यूएशन इस समय 4.28 लाख करोड़ रुपए है। इसमें लगातार हिस्सेदारी बेची जा रही है। अब तक करीबन 8 कंपनियों ने इसमें पैसे लगाए हैं। इसकी हिस्सेदारी बेचकर मुकेश अंबानी अब तक 37 हजार करोड़ रुपए जुटा चुके हैं। रिलायंस रिटेल, जियोमार्ट के साथ डिजिटल डिलिवरी भी कर रही है।

