  • Hindi News
  • Business
  Reliance Industries Results Refining Segment Affects Consolidated Profit

RIL का रिजल्ट:रिफाइनिंग कारोबार के खराब परफॉर्मेंस के कारण दूसरी तिमाही के लिए रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज का नतीजा फीका रह सकता है

नई दिल्ली22 मिनट पहले
  • रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज सितंबर तिमाही का नतीजा शुक्रवार को जारी करने वाली है
  • रिजल्ट से पहले BSE पर RIL के शेयर 1.37% उछलकर 2054.35 रुपए पर बंद हुए

रिफाइनिंग कारोबार का खराब परफॉर्मेंस रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज (RIl) के कंसॉलिडेटेड नतीजों को प्रभावित कर सकता है। विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक कंपनी के ग्रॉस रिफाइनिंग मार्जिन में जून तिमाही के मुकाबले फ्लैट या मामूली बढ़ोतरी हो सकती है, जबकि इस दौरान पेट्रोकेमिकल के ऑपरेटिंग इनकम में दहाई अंकों में ग्रोथ दिख सकती है।

बोफा सिक्यूरिटीज ने एक रिपोर्ट में कहा कि सितंबर तिमाही में रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज के लिए रिफाइनरी सबसे कमजोर सेगमेंट रह सकता है। धीमी रिकवरी, नियोजित शटडाउन और पहली तिमाही के 6.3 डॉलर ग्रॉस रिफाइनिंग मार्जिन (GRM) के मुकाबले दूसरी तिमाही में 6.2 डॉलर GRM के कारण के कारण रिफाइनिंग सेगमेंट का एबिट जून तिमाही के मुकाबले 4 फीसदी घट सकता है। पेट्रो-केमिकल कारोबार का एबिट वॉल्यूम और मार्जिन वृद्धि की बदौलत जून तिमाही के मुकाबले 10 फीसदी बढ़ सकता है।

रिजल्ट आने से पहले BSE पर रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज के शेयर 1.37 फीसदी उछलकर 2054.35 रुपए पर बंद हुए।

