निवेश पर रिटर्न की चिंता:रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग पर करेगी फोकस, निवेशकों को रिटर्न देने के लिए बनानी होगी योजना

मुंबई35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिटी ने कहा कि कंपनी ने अलग रिफाइनिंग मार्जिन और पेट्रो केमिकल परफॉर्मेंस पर खुलासा करना बंद कर दिया है। क्योंकि मैनेजमेंट का मानना है कि दोनों सेगमेंट को इंटरनल रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग के पूरा होने के बाद एक डाउनस्ट्रीम व्यवसाय के रूप में देखा जाना चाहिए
  • ग्रीन एनर्जी-टिकाऊ मटेरियल, इंटिग्रेटेड 5जी सॉल्यूशन्स, न्यू कॉमर्स के लिए रिटेल का रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग करेगी
  • जियो और रिटेल दोनों डिजिटल लॉन्चिंग के लिए एक महत्वपूर्ण कदम उठा रही हैं। आगे यह कदम केमिकल इंटीग्रेशन में सहायक होगा

देश की सबसे बड़ी कंपनी रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड (RIL) अब फिर से कुछ सेगमेंट का रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग करने की योजना बना रही है। यह ग्रीन एनर्जी-टिकाऊ मटेरियल, इंटिग्रेटेड 5जी सॉल्यूशन्स, न्यू कॉमर्स के लिए रिटेल का रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग करेगी। साथ ही घरेलू गैस उत्पादन बढ़ाने पर भी ध्यान दे रही है।

ऑयल से केमिकल बिजनेस की रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग

बता दें कि RIL ने पहले ही ऑयल से केमिकल बिजनेस की रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग की है। रिटेल ऑपरेशन को फिर से कैलिब्रेटेड किया है। यह 5 जी सेवा को दोगुना रफ्तार से आगे बढ़ाने की योजना बना रही है। ब्रोकरेज हाउस गोल्डमैन सैश ने कहा कि जियो और रिटेल दोनों डिजिटल लॉन्चिंग के लिए एक महत्वपूर्ण कदम उठा रही हैं। आगे यह कदम केमिकल इंटीग्रेशन में सहायक होगा। क्योंकि ऑयल से केमिकल की ओर कदम बढ़ाया जा रहा है।

शेयरों की गिरावट को संभालने की कोशिश

रिलायंस ऐसी योजना पर काम कर रही है ताकि उसके शेयरों में आई गिरावट फिर से तेजी की ओर जा सके। इसमें नए प्रोडक्ट लॉन्च (नॉन ग्रोसरी ई-कॉमर्स) और एनर्जी बिजनेस में हिस्सेदारी की संभावित बिक्री की योजना शामिल है। बता दें कि सितंबर के बाद से रिलायंस के शेयरों में जबरदस्त गिरावट है। सोमवार को ही इसका शेयर 5 पर्सेंट से ज्यादा टूट कर बंद हुआ है। यह शेयर अब 2368 रुपए से घट कर 1900 रुपए के करीब आ गया है।

1.92 लाख करोड़ की रकम जुटाई

बता दें कि रिलायंस ने जियो और रिटेल में हिस्सेदारी बेच कर 1.92 लाख करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा की रकम कोरोना काल में जुटाई थी। इसमें सभी विदेशी निवेशक हैं। अब रिलायंस के सामने यह दिक्कत है कि वह इन निवेशकों को कैसे आगे उनके निवेश पर कुछ रिटर्न दे पाएगी या उसकी योजना क्या है। क्योंकि कंपनी ने अपनी दिसंबर तिमाही के रिजल्ट में कोई खुलासा नहीं किया है।

आश्चर्यजनक रिजल्ट सामने आए

एचएसबीसी सिक्योरिटीज ने कहा कि एक सिंगल ऑयल 2 केमिकल (O2C) सेगमेंट की शुरुआत, रिटेल और कम प्रभावी कर (low effective tax) से आश्चर्यजनक रिजल्ट सामने आये हैं, लेकिन रिटेल के काम को अभी और सही तरीके से आगे बढ़ाने की जरूरत है। O2C और डिजिटल को ज्यादा परेशानी नहीं आने वाली है।

अब कंज्यूमर कंपनी बदल रही है आरआईएल

आरआईएल अब एक शुद्ध कंज्यूमर कंपनी में बदल रही है। यह परम्परागत रिफाइनिंग सेगमेंट की बजाय अब एक सिंगल O2C सेगमेंट के रूप में उभर कर सामने आ रही है। यह कंज्यूमर प्रोडक्ट्स पर ज्यादा शिफ्ट हो रही है। बैंक ऑफ अमेरिका सिक्योरिटीज ने कहा कि आरआईएल न्यू एनर्जी प्लेटफार्मों को बड़ा करने की तलाश में है। O2C पर ध्यान केंद्रित करना इसी रणनीति का हिस्सा है। डाउनस्ट्रीम केमिकल से ज्यादा फायदा उठाने की भी योजना है। इससे एक चरणबद्ध तरीके से ट्रांसपोर्टेशन फ्यूल कम होगा।

मांग में आएगी मजबूती

कंपनी प्रबंधन को उम्मीद है कि जियो में फ्यूल/डाउनस्ट्रीम उत्पादों और नेट सब्सक्राइबर की मांग में मजबूती आएगी। ब्रोकरेज हाउस मॉर्गन स्टेनली ने कहा कि ऑयल टू केमिकल (O2C) से लेकर ग्रीन एनर्जी, 5 जी सोल्यूशन और रिटेल की रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग और घरेलू गैस उत्पादन में वृद्धि, ये सभी ग्रोथ के अगले पड़ाव हैं।

सप्लाई चेन में बदला किराना स्टोर

कंपनी ने अपने रिटेल बिजनेस में कुछ स्टोर्स को ई-कॉमर्स सप्लाई चेन में बदल दिया। इसने 23 शहरों में किराना स्टोर्स के साथ टाई-अप का विस्तार किया। डिजिटल में, इंटरनेट ऑफ थिंग्स (IoT) उपकरणों और 5G सॉल्यूशन्स पर फोकस किया। इसके परिणाम साल 2021 की दूसरी छमाही में देखने को मिलेंगे। यह सभी घटनाक्रम निवेश के दूसरे चक्र की ओर इशारा कर रहे हैं। इसके लिए 50 से 60 अरब डॉलर की जरूरत पड़ सकती है।

ऑपरेटिंग परफार्मेंस उम्मीदों से कम था

कोटक सिक्योरिटीज का कहना है कि सेगमेंट में आरआईएल का ऑपरेटिंग परफॉर्मेंस उसकी उम्मीदों से कम था। साथ ही जुटाए गए पैसे और कैश प्रॉफिट का ज्यादातर हिस्सा एक बार फिर से निवेश में चला गया। इससे इसकी वर्किंग कैपिटल और उधारदाताओं को रीपेमेंट करने की क्षमता प्रभावित हुई।

महत्वपूर्ण परफार्मेंस का खुलासा नहीं

CLSA ने कहा कि रिफाइनिंग और पेट्रोकेमिकल के महत्वपूर्ण परफॉर्मेंस का खुलासा नहीं किया गया था, क्योंकि इसे O2C में मिला दिया गया था। पर कुछ किराने की दुकानों को सप्लाई चेन में बदल देने से रिटेल रेवेन्यू को नुकसान पहुंचा है। सिटी ने कहा कि कंपनी ने अलग रिफाइनिंग मार्जिन और पेट्रो केमिकल परफॉर्मेंस पर खुलासा करना बंद कर दिया है। क्योंकि मैनेजमेंट का मानना है कि दोनों सेगमेंट को इंटरनल रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग के पूरा होने के बाद एक डाउनस्ट्रीम व्यवसाय के रूप में देखा जाना चाहिए।

