रिलायंस Q2 रिजल्ट:जियो को सितंबर तिमाही में 2844 करोड़ रुपए का मुनाफा, जून तिमाही के मुकाबले 13% की ग्रोथ

नई दिल्ली6 मिनट पहले
अप्रैल-जून तिमाही के मुकाबले सितंबर तिमाही में रिलायंस जियो का प्रदर्शन बेहतर रहा है।
  • दूसरी तिमाही में ऑपरेटिंग रेवेन्यू बढ़कर 17,380 करोड़ रहा
  • जून तिमाही में जियो का ऑपरेटिंग रेवेन्यू 16,557 करोड़ रुपए था

रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड (RIL) की टेलीकॉम सब्सिडियरी रिलायंस जियो को चालू वित्त वर्ष की दूसरी तिमाही (जुलाई-सितंबर) में जबरदस्त मुनाफा हुआ है। रिलायंस की ओर से जारी बयान के मुताबिक, रिलायंस जियो को दूसरी तिमाही में 2844 करोड़ रुपए का मुनाफा हुआ है। अप्रैल-जून तिमाही के मुकाबले इसमें 13% की ग्रोथ रही है। रिलायंस के मुताबिक, दूसरी तिमाही में जियो का ऑपरेटिंग रेवेन्यू 17380 करोड़ रुपए रहा है।

पहली तिमाही में हुआ था 2520 करोड़ रुपए का मुनाफा

रिलायंस जियो को चालू वित्त वर्ष की पहली तिमाही (अप्रैल-जून) तिमाही में 2520 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध मुनाफा हुआ था। यह पिछले साल से 182.8% अधिक था। वहीं, जियो का ऑपरेटिंग रेवेन्यू 33.7% बढ़कर 16,557 करोड़ रुपए पर पहुंच गया था। एक साल पहले समान अवधि में जियो का शुद्ध मुनाफा 891 करोड़ रुपए रहा था।

स्टोरी लगातार अपडेट हो रही है।

