रिलायंस Q2 रिजल्ट:रिलायंस रिटेल को दूसरी तिमाही में 9.5 करोड़ रुपए का फायदा, कंपनी का रेवेन्यू 430 करोड़ रुपए

नई दिल्लीएक मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • रिलायंस रिटेल सेगमेंट का रेवेन्यू पहली तिमाही में 41,202 करोड़ का रहा था
  • ऑपरेटिंग प्रॉफिट मार्जिन 13.77 प्रतिशत घटकर 2,009 करोड़ रुपए रह गया

मुकेश अंबानी की कंपनी रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज के सितंबर तिमाही के नतीजे आ गए है। सितंबर तिमाही में रिटेल का रेवेन्यू 430 करोड़ रुपए रहा। रिलायंस रिटेल सेगमेंट का रेवेन्यू पहली तिमाही में 41,202 करोड़ का रहा था। वहीं, पिछले साल सामान अवधि में कंपनी का रेवेन्यू 31,633 करोड़ रुपए था। इस साल चालू वित्त वर्ष में रिलायंस रिटेल को करीब 1,148 करोड़ का फायदा हुआ था। सालाना आधार पर 4.93 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 39,199 करोड़ रुपए की प्रॉफिट दर्ज की। ऑपरेटिंग प्रॉफिट मार्जिन 13.77 प्रतिशत घटकर 2,009 करोड़ रुपए रह गया।

रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज की रिटेल वेंचर रिलायंस रिटेल को लगातार निवेश मिलता ही जा रहा है। हाल ही में GIC और ग्लोबल इनवेस्टमेंट फर्म TPG ने रिलायंस रिटेल में पैसा लगाया है। रिलायंस रिटेल में जीआईसी ने 5,512.5 करोड़ और टीपीजी ने 1,837.5 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया है। रिलायंस रिटेल में निवेश का सिलसिला नौ सितंबर से शुरू हुआ था। इससे पहले केकेआर, जनरल अटलांटिक, मुबाडला और सिल्वर लेक पार्टनर्स इसमें निवेश का एलान कर चुके हैं, जिसके बदले उन्हें कंपनी में कुल 7.28 फीसदी की हिस्सेदारी मिलेगी। कंपनी को अब तक विदेशी निवेशकों से 32,197.50 करोड़ रुपए का इन्वेस्टमेंट मिल चुका है।

देश का तेजी से बढ़ता प्लेटफॉर्म है रिलायंस रिटेल

रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज की रिटेल सब्सिडियरी रिलायंस रिटेल देश का तेजी से बढ़ता रिटेल प्लेटफॉर्म है। ऑनलाइन ग्रॉसरी प्लेटफॉर्म जियोमार्ट समेत रिलायंस रिटेल कई प्रकार के रिटेल और होलसेल कारोबार करता है। रिलायंस रिटेल के देश के 7000 कस्बों में 12 हजार से ज्यादा स्टोर हैं।

फ्यूचर डील को लेकर रिलायंस रिटेल को झटका

फ्यूचर ग्रुप के साथ डील मुकेश अंबानी के रिलायंस रिटेल को तगड़ा झटका लगा है। इस डील पर सिंगापुर स्थित एक मध्यस्थता अदालत ने अमेजॉन के पक्ष में फैसला सुनाया है। मध्यस्थता अदालत ने अंतरिम आदेश में फ्यूचर ग्रुप पर रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड को 24,713 करोड़ रुपए में अपना रिटेल कारोबार बेचने से रोक लगा दी है। बता दें कि अमेजन ने किशोर बियानी की अगुवाई वाली कंपनी की तरफ से अपना खुदरा कारोबार रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज को बेचने के निर्णय के बाद फ्यूचर को मध्यस्थता अदालत में ले गया है।

अमेजन ने फ्यूचर ग्रुप को कानूनी नोटिस जारी करते हुए आरोप लगाया था कि रिटेलर कंपनी ने अपनी 24,713 करोड़ रुपए की परिसंपत्तियां रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज को बेचकर ई-कॉमर्स कंपनी के साथ करार का उल्लंघन किया है। सिंगापुर अंतरराष्ट्रीय आर्बिट्रेशन केंद्र में 16 अक्तूबर को इस मामले पर सुनवाई हुई थी।

जानें कंपनी के बारे में ?

RRVL की सहायक कंपनी रिलायंस रिटेल लिमिटेड भारत के सबसे तेजी से बढ़ रहे रिटेल बिजनेस का संचालन करती है। कंपनी के देशभर में 12,000 स्टोर हैं और इनमें कुल फुटफाल 64 करोड़ के करीब है। रिलायंस रिटेल की नजर लाखों ग्राहकों और सूक्ष्म, लघु और मध्यम उद्यमों (MSME) को सशक्त बनाने और पसंदीदा साझेदार के रूप में वैश्विक और घरेलू कंपनियों के साथ मिलकर काम करतु हुए भारतीय खुदरा क्षेत्र को फिर से संगठित करने पर है। रिलायंस रिटेल ने अपनी नई स्ट्रैटेजी के तहत छोटे और असंगठित व्यापारियों का ट्रांसफॉर्मेशनल डिजिटलाइजेशन शुरू किया है और इन व्यापारियों के 20 मिलियन से अधिक नेटवर्क का विस्तार करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है।

रिलायंस रिटेल के कुल ब्रांड ?

रिलायंस रिटेल के अंतर्गत आने वाली ब्रांड हैं- रिलायंस फ्रेश, रिलायंस स्मार्ट, जियो मार्ट, रिलायंस मार्केट, रिलायंस डिजिटल, जियो स्टोर, रिलायंस ट्रेंड, प्रोजेक्ट EVE,ट्रेंड फुटवेयर, रिलायंस माॅल, रिलायंस ज्वेल्स, पार्टनर्स ब्रांड, एजीआईओ।

