पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Reliance Retail Ventures Acquires 96% Holding In Urban Ladder For Rs 182 Cr

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कॉरपोरेट डील:रिलायंस रिटेल ने अर्बन लैडर में 96% हिस्सेदारी खरीदी, 182 करोड़ रुपए में हुआ सौदा

नई दिल्ली14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अर्बन लैडर होम फर्नीचर और डेकोर उत्पादों की बिक्री से जुड़ा कारोबार करने वाला डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म है।
  • दिसंबर 2023 तक किया जाएगा पूरे 182 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश
  • रिलायंस रिटेल के पास शेष हिस्सेदारी खरीदने का भी विकल्प

रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड (RIL) की रिटेल सब्सिडियरी रिलायंस रिटेल वेंचर्स लिमिटेड (RRVL) ने होम डेकोर सॉल्यूशन कंपनी अर्बन लैडर की 96% हिस्सेदारी खरीद ली है। यह सौदा 182.12 करोड़ रुपए के कैश ट्रांजेक्शन में हुआ है। RRVL के पास अर्बन लैडर की शेष हिस्सेदारी खरीदने का भी विकल्प है। इससे कंपनी को अर्बन लैडर की 100% शेयर होल्डिंग मिल जाएगी।

अभी 75 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया जाएगा

RIL की ओर से BSE फाइलिंग में कहा गया है कि अभी RRVL अर्बन लैडर में 75 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश करेगी। बाकी निवेश दिसंबर 2023 तक पूरा किया जाएगा। भारत में अर्बन लैडर की शुरुआत 17 फरवरी 2012 को हुई थी। अर्बन लैडर होम फर्नीचर और डेकोर उत्पादों की बिक्री से जुड़ा कारोबार करने वाला डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म है। साथ ही अर्बन लैडर के देश के कई शहरों में रिटेल स्टोर भी हैं।

वित्त वर्ष 2019 में 434 करोड़ रुपए का टर्नओवर था

वित्त वर्ष 2019 में अर्बन लैडर का टर्नओवर 434 करोड़ रुपए था। वहीं कंपनी को 49.41 करोड़ रुपए का मुनाफा हुआ था। वित्त वर्ष 2018 में कंपनी का टर्नओवर 151.22 करोड़ रुपए रहा था, जबकि कंपनी को 118.66 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध घाटा हुआ था।

रिलायंस रिटेल को ग्राहक बढ़ाने में मदद मिलेगी

इस सौदे से रिलायंस ग्रुप के डिजिटल और न्यू कॉमर्स इनिशिएटिव को मदद मिलेगी। साथ ही अपने ग्राहकों को ज्यादा से ज्यादा उत्पाद उपलब्ध करा सकेगी। इस सौदे से रिलायंस रिटेल को ग्राहक बढ़ाने और बाजार में अपनी स्थिति को मजबूत करने में मदद मिलेगी। RIL का कहना है कि इस निवेश को सरकारी या रेगुलेटरी अप्रूवल की आवश्यकता नहीं है।

2021 में लिस्टिंग की योजना बना रही थी अर्बन लैडर

होम डेकोर सॉल्यूशन कंपनी अर्बन लैडर के दिल्ली-NCR, पुणे, बेंगलुरु और चेन्नई में ऑफलाइन स्टोर हैं। कंपनी मुनाफे में आने के बाद ऑफलाइन स्टोर का अन्य शहरों में विस्तार की रणनीति पर काम कर रही थी। साथ ही कंपनी की योजना 2021 में शेयर बाजारों में लिस्टिंग कराने की थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लोगों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही, पिछले साल की तुलना में 15% खराब हुई हवा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें