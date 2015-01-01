पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एनएसई ने दी फ्यूचर ग्रुप को चेतावनी:कहा अमेजन के मामलों की जानकारी समय पर नहीं दी, हो सकती है कार्रवाई

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फ्यूचर रिटेल ने रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड (आरआईएल) के साथ 24,713 करोड़ रुपए में अगस्त में डील की थी
  • 27 और 30 अक्टूबर के बीच भेजे ई मेल में एनएसई ने कम से दो बार फ्यूचर रिटेल से कहा कि ऑर्बिट्रेशन आर्डर की कॉपी दें

नेशनल स्टॉक एक्सचेंज (एनएसई) ने फ्यूचर रिटेल को चेतावनी दी कि इसने विवादित परिसंपत्ति बिक्री को रोकने के लिए Amazon.com के प्रयासों के बारे में समय पर बाजार में खुलासा नहीं किया। ऐसा कर इसने रेगुलेटर को कार्रवाई करने का मौका दिया है।

देश के शीर्ष रिटेल कंपनियों में से एक फ्यूचर रिटेल ने रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड (आरआईएल) के साथ 24,713 करोड़ रुपए में डील की। इसके तहते उसने फ्यूचर के कई सेगमेंट को अगस्त में बेच दिया था।

अमेजन कर रहा है डील का विरोध

बता दें कि अमेजन इस डील का विरोध कर रहा है। अमेज़न फ्यूचर का एक बिजनेस पार्टनर है। इसने आरोप लगाया है कि भारतीय फर्म की परिसंपत्ति बिक्री ने उनके पहले से मौजूद समझौतों में से कुछ का उल्लंघन किया है। अमेजन ने स्टॉक एक्सचेंज को दी गई शिकायत में फ्यूचर पर गलत खुलासे करके जनता को गुमराह करने का आरोप लगाया था। यह शिकायत 25 अक्टूबर को अमेजन द्वारा फ्यूचर-रिलायंस सौदे को रोकने के लिए एक आर्बिट्रेटर से एक इंजंक्शन जीतने के बाद की गई है।

ई-मेल से हुआ खुलासा

एनएसई और फ्यूचर के बीच पहले ई-मेल का आदान-प्रदान दिखाता है कि स्टॉक एक्सचेंज ने कई बार कंपनी से मध्यस्थता आदेश (arbitration order) का डिटेल्स देने की अपील की। इस अपील में वित्तीय, उधारदाताओं और रिलायंस सौदे पर संभावित प्रभाव का विवरण मांगा गया था।

27 अक्टूबर को एनएसई ने भेजा ई-मेल

27 अक्टूबर को एनएसई ने फ्यूचर से पूछा कि उसने मध्यस्थता की कार्यवाही शुरू होने का खुलासा क्यों नहीं किया और आदेश के प्रभाव को साझा क्यों नहीं किया। जवाब में फ्यूचर ने कहा कि उसे ऐसा लगा कि इसकी आवश्यकता नहीं थी। एनएसई के लिस्टिंग कंप्लायंस डिवीजन ने इस तर्क को खारिज कर दिया और कहा कि इससे संबंधित सारे खुलासे 1 घंटे के भीतर कर दिए जाएं और ऐसा न करने पर कार्यवाही की जाएगी।

फ्यूचर रिटेल के सेक्रेटरी ने देर रात भेजा ई-मेल

ई-मेल से हुए आदान-प्रदान से पता चलता है कि फ्यूचर रिटेल के कंपनी सेक्रेटरी वीरेंद्र समानी ने 30 अक्टूबर को देर रात ई-मेल में एनएसई के ज्यादातर सवालों का जवाब देते हुए कहा कि ऐसा सभी हितधारकों के सर्वोत्तम हित में किया जा रहा था। उन प्रतिक्रियाओं में से कई एनएसई के निर्देशों पर दो दिन बाद फ्यूचर द्वारा 6 पृष्ठ की एक्सचेंज फाइलिंग में सार्वजनिक किया गया।

इससे पहले फ्यूचर ने 26 अक्टूबर को मीडिया रिलीज अटैच कर एक डिस्क्लोजर प्रस्तुत कर कहा था कि यह रिलायंस के साथ अपने सौदे को सुनिश्चित करेगा और उसके लिए यह ऑर्बिट्रेशन आदेश की समीक्षा कर रहा था।

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में है मामला

कानूनी विवाद अब दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट पहुंच गया है। फ्यूचर रिटेल ने कोर्ट से अपील की है कि वह अमेजन को अपने रिलायंस डील को ब्लॉक करने के लिए रेगुलेटर्स को लेटर लिखने से रोके, जिसकी मार्केट रेगुलेटर और स्टॉक एक्सचेंजों से मंजूरी लंबित है। उम्मीद की जा रही है कि आने वाले दिनों में जज इस याचिका पर फैसला दे देंगे।

इनसाइडर ट्रेडिंग का आरोप

अमेजन ने भारत के बाजार नियामक से इनसाइडर ट्रेडिंग के लिए फ्यूचर की जांच करने के लिए अलग से कहा था। उसने अक्टूबर के अंत में एक्सचेंज फाइलिंग से पहले ऑर्बिट्रेशन आर्डर के रिलायंस प्राइस सेंसिटिव डिटेल्स का खुलासा किया था। फ्यूचर ने कहा है कि एशिया के सबसे अमीर बिजनेसमैन मुकेश अंबानी के नेतृत्व वाली रिलायंस के साथ उसका कम्युनिकेशन सही था।

एनएसई ने दो बार फ्यूचर से मांगा कॉपी

27 अक्टूबर और 30 अक्टूबर के बीच भेजे ई मेल में एनएसई ने कम से दो बार फ्यूचर रिटेल से कहा कि ऑर्बिट्रेशन आर्डर की एक कॉपी दें, जिससे कि डिस्क्लोजर्स और इसके विभिन्न पहलुओं के बारे में ठीक से पता लगाया जा सके। यह भी पता लगाया जा सके कि प्राइस सेंसिटिव इन्फॉर्मेशन का खुलासा क्यों नहीं किया जाना चाहिए।

